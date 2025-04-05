Just two rounds separate players from the first major championship of the season as the PGA Tour shares the stage in San Antonio with the 2025 Final Four while presenting the 2025 Texas Open. Representing the final opportunity on the calendar for players to tune up for Augusta National and secure the final invitation (via a victory) into the Masters, the Texas Open welcomed a strong field to its confines at TPC San Antonio.

Brian Harman took the 36-hole lead into the weekend with names like Rickie Fowler, Zach Johnson and Jordan Spieth among those in contention. While some notables missed the cut and are not active on Moving Day, there are nevertheless plenty of golfers in contention who have the opportunity to sneak through with a win and play at Augusta National Golf Club next week.

This brief foray into the Lone Star State has already delivered hotly contested action, and the PGA Tour will continue unabated even after the Masters next week. The RBC Heritage and Truist Championship mark two big-money signature events that will come within the next month between the Masters and PGA Championship. Finding some semblance of momentum this weekend is not only important for the major championships but for significant tournaments over the duration of the season.

Let's take a look at how you can match as much Texas Open as possible through the weekend.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

2025 Texas Open TV schedule

Round 3 - Saturday

Round starts: 10 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1 - 3:30 p.m. on Golf Channel, fubo (Try for free)

Early streaming: 1 - 3:30 p.m. on NBC Sports App

Live TV coverage: 3:30 - 6 p.m. on NBC

Live streaming: 3:30 - 6 p.m. on Peacock

Radio: 3-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 - Sunday

Round starts: 10 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1 - 2:30 p.m. on Golf Channel, fubo (Try for free)

Early streaming: 1 - 2:30 p.m. on NBC Sports App

Live TV coverage: 2:30 - 6 p.m. on NBC

Live streaming: 2:30 - 6 p.m. on Peacock

Radio: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio