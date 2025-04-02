Just four rounds separate players from the first major championship of the season as the PGA Tour travels to San Antonio for the 2025 Texas Open. Representing the final opportunity on the calendar for players to tune up for Augusta National and secure the final invitation (via a victory) into the Masters, the Texas Open welcomes a strong field to its confines at TPC San Antonio.

The action is headlined by an international contingent that includes last year's runner-up finisher at the Masters, Ludvig Åberg. Experiencing a somewhat disappointing Florida Swing following his victory at the Genesis Invitational, the former Texas Tech Red Raider will hope the return to a familiar part of the country will bring back some familiar form in his game.

He is joined by his Ryder Cup teammate Tommy Fleetwood, who still remains without a PGA Tour victory. Corey Conners can say he has claimed two PGA Tour titles, with both of those coming at this very tournament including his latest in 2023. Meanwhile, Hideki Matsuyama makes another start in San Antonio and aims to recapture his early season form.

Native Texan Jordan Spieth returns to competition in what has been a successful return from injury thus far. Collecting a pair of top-10 finishes already, Spieth searches to round out his game with the Masters around the corner. He is among many Americans like Patrick Cantlay, Tony Finau, Keegan Bradley, Rickie Fowler, Sam Burns, Maverick McNealy and defending champion Akshay Bhatia in the field.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

2025 Texas Open TV schedule

Round 1 - Thursday

Round starts: 8:15 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 8:15 a.m. - 7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 4-7 p.m. on Golf Channel, fubo (Try for free)

Live streaming: 4-7 p.m. on NBC Sports App

Radio: 1-7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 2 - Friday

Round starts: 8:15 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 8:15 a.m. - 7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 4-7 p.m. on Golf Channel, fubo (Try for free)

Live streaming: 4-7 p.m. on NBC Sports App

Radio: 1-7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 3 - Saturday

Round starts: 10 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1 - 3:30 p.m. on Golf Channel, fubo (Try for free)

Early streaming: 1 - 3:30 p.m. on NBC Sports App

Live TV coverage: 3:30 - 6 p.m. on NBC

Live streaming: 3:30 - 6 p.m. on Peacock

Radio: 3-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 - Sunday

Round starts: 10 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1 - 2:30 p.m. on Golf Channel, fubo (Try for free)

Early streaming: 1 - 2:30 p.m. on NBC Sports App

Live TV coverage: 2:30 - 6 p.m. on NBC

Live streaming: 2:30 - 6 p.m. on Peacock

Radio: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio