A champion will be crowned when Atlanta Drive Golf Club battles New York Golf Club in the 2025 TGL Finals beginning on Monday. The TGL Finals will feature a best-of-three series. The opening match begins on Monday at 9 p.m. ET with the squads returning on Tuesday for Match 2 at 7 p.m., immediately followed by Match 3 if necessary. Atlanta Drive knocked off New York, 4-0, when these two teams met in Week 3. Atlanta, the No. 3 seed in the TGL playoffs, advanced to the TGL Finals with a convincing 9-3 win over The Bay Golf Club in the semifinals. New York, the No. 4 seed, upset the top-ranked Los Angeles Golf Club in the semis, 6-4.

According to the latest TGL Finals odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, Atlanta is the -125 money line favorite (risk $125 to win $100), while New York is the +100 underdog (risk $100 to win $100). Atlanta is +135 (risk $100 to win $135) to lead after three holes in Monday's first round.

SportsLine golf editor Brandt Sutton has broken down the TGL odds for New York vs. Atlanta and locked in three best bets. Here are Sutton's top three picks for the TGL Finals.

Winner: Atlanta Drive GC (-125 at FanDuel)

These teams met in Week 3 with Atlanta cruising to a 4-0 victory. Atlanta will trot out the same starting lineup it did in the first meeting: Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay and Billy Horschel. All three players rank inside the top 20 in the Official World Golf Ranking and have been playing strong golf in recent weeks. Thomas is coming off a runner-up finish at last week's Valspar Championship and Horschel finished T-4. Cantlay finished T-12 at his last start at The Players Championship, his fourth top-15 finish in his past six starts on the PGA Tour.

Meanwhile, New York's starting lineup will feature Xander Schauffele, Cameron Young and Rickie Fowler. Schauffele, the No. 3-ranked player in the world, didn't play in the first TGL meeting between these squads, but has dealt with injuries early this season and has finished T-30 or worse in three of his past four starts on tour. Atlanta's starting lineup is averaging +1.34 true strokes gained per round in the TGL this season, while New York's is averaging +0.77, giving Atlanta the edge heading into this series.

Atlanta Drive GC to lead after Hole 6 (+110 at FanDuel)

Atlanta jumped out to an early lead in the first meeting with New York, winning a point on the first hole. Atlanta took a 2-0 lead on hole 6 and never looked back in its 4-0 win in Week 3. Atlanta has made a habit of getting off to fast starts. In the 9-3 win over The Bay Golf Club in the semifinals, Atlanta won two of the first three holes and held a 2-1 lead after six holes.

Hole 5 (Set In Stone): Closest To The Pin: Rickie Fowler (+100 at FanDuel)

Fowler has been a fan-favorite for many years but his game has been trending in the wrong direction over the past several seasons. He's dropped all the way to 105th in the OWGR but has the advantage in this matchup against Horschel. Set In Stone is a 210-yard Par 3 that features penalty areas surrounding the green, meaning players will need to be accurate to avoid the hazards. Fowler is currently ranked 17th on the PGA Tour in approaches from 200-225 yards at 36'3, while Horschel ranks 112th in that same category at 43'9. Horschel is the -120 favorite to be closest to the pin, but Fowler's stats suggest we're getting value at +100 odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

