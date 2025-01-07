Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's new indoor simulator league, TGL, gets underway Tuesday night when New York Golf Club takes on The Bay Golf Club in the first-ever match held at the SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. After a year-long delay, construction hurdles and roster movement, the TGL is finally here. So what can golf fans expect?

Matches will take place primarily in primetime on either Monday or Tuesday nights and will last roughly two hours. The season will run from January through March and include 15 regular-season matches, a four-team playoff and a best-of-three finals that will crown the first TGL champion.

The opening match will pit Xander Schauffele, Rickie Fowler and Matt Fitzpatrick of New York Golf Club against Wyndham Clark, Shane Lowry and Ludvig Åberg of The Bay Golf Club. Native New Yorker Cameron Young will sit the first match for his squad while Min Woo Lee does the same for the team repping the Bay Area.

Matches will be played over 15 holes and split up into two different playing formats. The first session will see teams work together in an alternate shot style format before transitioning to singles matches for the second session. The team with the most points at the end of the match will win. Similar to hockey, TGL match wins are worth two points, overtime losses are worth one point and regulation losses are worth zero points.

Where to watch TGL

Date: Tuesday, Jan. 7 | Time: 9 p.m. ET

Location: SoFi Center — Palm Beach Gardens, Florida

TV: ESPN | Live stream: ESPN app, ESPN+

TGL format

TGL matches will take place across 15 holes and be divided into two sessions. Players will hit full-swing shots into a simulator screen with short-game shots under 50 yards and putts taking place inside the SoFi Center. There are a few added wrinkles as well including timeouts, a shot clock and a hammer, so let's dive into them all.

Holes Nos. 1-9: Triples (3 vs. 3 alternate shot) — Two teams of three will face off in alternate shot across the first session. For example, let's say Fowler hits the tee shot on No. 1. Fitzpatrick will then hit the approach shot and Schauffele will strike the first putt. This rotation will continue until the hole is complete.

Holes Nos. 10-15: Singles (head-to-head play): After nine holes of Triples, players will take to Singles — which is exactly what it sounds like. An individual from one team will play a hole against an individual from the other with the winner earning a point. All three players will play a hole before the cycle begins again on hole Nos. 13-15.

Overtime: 3 vs. 3 closet-to-the-pin competition.

Scoring: Each hole is worth one point with ties worth zero. There are no carryovers.

The Hammer: Each hole in a TGL match is worth one point unless a team decides to use the hammer which then doubles the point value of that hole. A team can either accept the hammer and play that hole for two points or deny it and concede the hole. Each time the hammer is used it will change possession.

Shot clock: Players will have 40 seconds to hit their shots or face a one-stroke penalty.

Timeouts: Each team has four timeouts per match — two in Triples and two in Singles. There are no carryovers from session to session.

TGL schedule

Match Date Time TV Teams 1 Tues, Jan. 7 9 p.m. ESPN New York Golf Club vs. The Bay Golf Club 2 Tues, Jan. 14 7 p.m. ESPN Los Angeles Golf Club vs. Jupiter Links Golf Club 3 Tues, Jan. 21 7 p.m. ESPN New York Golf Club vs. Atlanta Drive GC 4 Mon, Jan. 27 6:30 p.m. ESPN Jupiter Links Golf Club vs. Boston Common Golf 5 Tues, Feb. 4 9 p.m. ESPN Boston Common Golf vs. Los Angeles Golf Club 6

7

8 Mon, Feb. 17 1 p.m.

4 p.m.

7 p.m. ESPN

ESPN

ESPN2 Atlanta Drive GC vs. Los Angeles Golf Club

Atlanta Drive GC vs. The Bay Golf Club

The Bay Golf Club vs. Boston Common Golf 9 Tues, Feb. 18 7 p.m. ESPN Jupiter Links Golf Club vs. New York Golf Club 10

11 Mon, Feb. 24 5 p.m.

9 p.m. ESPN2

ESPN2 Los Angeles Golf Club vs. New York Golf Club

Boston Common Golf Club vs. Atlanta Drive GC 12 Tues, Feb. 25 9 p.m. ESPN The Bay Golf Club vs. Jupiter Links Golf Club 13

14 Mon, Mar. 3 3 p.m.

7 p.m. ESPN2

ESPN2 The Bay Golf Club vs. Los Angeles Golf Club

New York Golf Club vs. Boston Common Golf 15 Tues, Mar. 4 7 p.m. ESPN Jupiter Links Golf Club vs. Atlanta Drive GC Semi 1 Mon, Mar. 17 7 p.m. ESPN2 TBD Semi 2 Tues, Mar. 18 7 p.m. ESPN TBD Finals 1 Mon, Mar. 24 7 p.m. ESPN2 TBD Finals 2

Finals 3 Tues, Mar. 25 7 p.m.

9 p.m. ESPN

ESPN TBD

TGL teams

Team Players Atlanta Drive GC Billy Horschel, Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay, Lucas Glover Boston Common Golf Keegan Bradley, Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama, Adam Scott Jupiter Links Golf Club Tom Kim, Tiger Woods, Max Homa, Kevin Kisner Los Angeles Golf Club Justin Rose, Collin Morikawa, Sahith Theegala, Tommy Fleetwood New York Golf Club Xander Schauffele, Matt Fitzpatrick, Rickie Fowler, Cameron Young The Bay Golf Club Min Woo Lee, Ludvig Åberg, Wyndham Clark, Shane Lowry

TGL season-long odds, predictions

Los Angeles GC: +340

Boston Common GC: +350

New York GC: +380

Atlanta Drive GC: +450

The Bay GC: +470

Jupiter Links GC: +650

Collin Morikawa's Los Angeles Golf Club is a slight favorite over McIlroy's Boston Common, but there is another team a little further down that may make some noise. Atlanta Drive has exhibition golf extraordinaire, Justin Thomas, match-play savant Patrick Cantlay, a top flusher in Lucas Glover and a total grinder in Billy Horschel. If they play their cards right, they can easily win the crown by season's end.