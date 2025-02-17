The TGL golf league -- helmed by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy -- continues its inaugural season on Presidents' Day when the tournament prevents its first tripleheader with Atlanta Drive GC and The Bay Golf Club both playing two matches while Los Angeles Golf Club and Boston Common Golf each compete once. The Bay will be helmed by Ludvig Åberg, who is fresh off the biggest victory of his young career on Sunday at the Genesis Invitational.

The sixth, seventh and eighth competitions in the 2025 TGL campaign will continue to be held at SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, with the ninth match scheduled for Tuesday when Tiger Woods' Jupiter Links Golf Club returns to action against New York Golf Club.

Enhanced simulator golf matches will last roughly two hours taking place primarily in primetime on either Monday or Tuesday nights from January through March. There will be 15 regular-season matches, a four-team playoff and a best-of-three finals that will crown the first TGL champion.

Matches will be played over 15 holes and split up into two playing formats. The first session will see teams work together in an alternate shot-style format before transitioning to singles matches for the second session. The team with the most points at the end of the match will win. Similar to hockey, TGL match wins are worth two points, overtime losses are worth one point and regulation losses are worth zero points.

Where to watch TGL

Date: Monday, Feb. 17 | Time: 1 p.m., 4 p.m., 7 p.m. ET

Location: SoFi Center — Palm Beach Gardens, Florida

TV: ESPN | Live stream: Fubo

TGL format

TGL matches will take place across 15 holes and two sessions. Players will hit full-swing shots off grass, rough or sand into a simulator screen with short-game shots under 50 yards and putts taking place inside the SoFi Center on a rotating, adjustable green. There are a few added wrinkles as well including timeouts, a shot clock and a hammer, so let's dive into them all.

Holes Nos. 1-9 -- Triples (3 vs. 3 alternate shot): Two teams of three will face off in alternate shot across the first session. Let's say Fowler hits the tee shot on No. 1. Fitzpatrick will then hit the approach shot and Schauffele will strike the first putt. This rotation will continue until the hole is complete.

Holes Nos. 10-15 -- Singles (head-to-head play): After nine holes of Triples, players will take to Singles, which is exactly what it sounds like. An individual from one team will play a hole against an individual from the other with the winner earning a point. All three players will play a hole before the cycle begins again on hole Nos. 13-15.

Overtime: 3 vs. 3 closet-to-the-pin competition

Scoring: Each hole is worth one point with ties worth zero. There are no carryovers.

The Hammer: Each hole in a TGL match is worth one point unless a team decides to literally throw the "hammer" (not an actual hammer), which doubles the point value of that hole. A team can either accept the hammer and play that hole for two points or deny it and concede the hole. Each time the hammer is used within a match, it will change possession.

Shot clock: Players will have 40 seconds to hit their shots or face a one-stroke penalty.

Timeouts: Each team has four timeouts per match -- two in Triples and two in Singles. There are no carryovers from session to session.

TGL schedule

Match Date Time TV Match / Results 1 Tues, Jan. 7 9 p.m. ESPN The Bay Golf Club 9, New York Golf Club 2 2 Tues, Jan. 14 7 p.m. ESPN Los Angeles Golf Club 12, Jupiter Links Golf Club 1 3 Tues, Jan. 21 7 p.m. ESPN Atlanta Drive GC 4, New York Golf Club 0 4 Mon, Jan. 27 6:30 p.m. ESPN Jupiter Links Golf Club 4, Boston Common Golf 3 5 Tues, Feb. 4 9 p.m. ESPN Los Angeles Golf Club 6, Boston Common Golf 4 6

7

8 Mon, Feb. 17 1 p.m.

4 p.m.

7 p.m. ESPN

ESPN

ESPN2 Atlanta Drive GC vs. Los Angeles Golf Club

Atlanta Drive GC vs. The Bay Golf Club

The Bay Golf Club vs. Boston Common Golf 9 Tues, Feb. 18 7 p.m. ESPN Jupiter Links Golf Club vs. New York Golf Club 10

11 Mon, Feb. 24 5 p.m.

9 p.m. ESPN2

ESPN2 Los Angeles Golf Club vs. New York Golf Club

Boston Common Golf Club vs. Atlanta Drive GC 12 Tues, Feb. 25 9 p.m. ESPN The Bay Golf Club vs. Jupiter Links Golf Club 13

14 Mon, Mar. 3 3 p.m.

7 p.m. ESPN2

ESPN2 The Bay Golf Club vs. Los Angeles Golf Club

New York Golf Club vs. Boston Common Golf 15 Tues, Mar. 4 7 p.m. ESPN Jupiter Links Golf Club vs. Atlanta Drive GC Semi 1 Mon, Mar. 17 7 p.m. ESPN2 TBD Semi 2 Tues, Mar. 18 7 p.m. ESPN TBD Finals 1 Mon, Mar. 24 7 p.m. ESPN2 TBD Finals 2

Finals 3 Tues, Mar. 25 7 p.m.

9 p.m. ESPN

ESPN TBD

TGL teams

Team Players Atlanta Drive GC Billy Horschel, Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay, Lucas Glover Boston Common Golf Keegan Bradley, Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama, Adam Scott Jupiter Links Golf Club Tom Kim, Tiger Woods, Max Homa, Kevin Kisner Los Angeles Golf Club Justin Rose, Collin Morikawa, Sahith Theegala, Tommy Fleetwood New York Golf Club Xander Schauffele, Matt Fitzpatrick, Rickie Fowler, Cameron Young The Bay Golf Club Min Woo Lee, Ludvig Åberg, Wyndham Clark, Shane Lowry

TGL season-long odds, predictions

Los Angeles GC: +340

Boston Common GC: +350

New York GC: +380

Atlanta Drive GC: +450

The Bay GC: +470

Jupiter Links GC: +650

Collin Morikawa's Los Angeles Golf Club is a slight favorite over McIlroy's Boston Common, but there is another team a little further down that may make some noise. Atlanta Drive has exhibition golf extraordinaire, Justin Thomas, match-play savant Patrick Cantlay, a top flusher in Lucas Glover and a total grinder in Billy Horschel. If they play their cards right, they can easily win the crown by season's end.