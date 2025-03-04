The TGL golf league -- helmed by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy -- wraps up its inaugural regular season on Tuesday when Woods' Jupiter Links Golf Club takes on the Atlanta Drive in the final match. Woods will star alongside Tom Kim and Max Homa for a squad that is already eliminated from postseason contention with its 1-3-0 record.

Meanwhile, Atlanta Drive may be able to improve its seeding but it will not be able to change its semifinal opponent. Billy Horschel, Lucas Glover and Nick Dunlap (who was signed to a 10-day contract) enter the bout with a 3-1-0 record and are locked into playing The Bay Golf Club in the first round of the playoffs.

On the other side of the bracket, regular season champions Los Angeles Golf Club will take on New York Golf Club who scored a victory over Boston Common Golf on Monday night to not only eliminate Boston but also Jupiter Links.

Enhanced simulator golf matches will last roughly two hours taking place primarily in primetime on either Monday or Tuesday nights from January through March. There will be 15 regular-season matches, a four-team playoff and a best-of-three finals that will crown the first TGL champion.

Matches will be played over 15 holes and split up into two playing formats. The first session will see teams work together in an alternate shot-style format before transitioning to singles matches for the second session. The team with the most points at the end of the match will win. Similar to hockey, TGL match wins are worth two points, overtime losses are worth one point and regulation losses are worth zero points.

Where to watch TGL

Date: Tuesday, Mar. 4 | Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: SoFi Center — Palm Beach Gardens, Florida

TV: ESPN | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

TGL format

TGL matches will take place across 15 holes and two sessions. Players will hit full-swing shots off grass, rough or sand into a simulator screen with short-game shots under 50 yards and putts taking place inside the SoFi Center on a rotating, adjustable green. There are a few added wrinkles as well including timeouts, a shot clock and a hammer, so let's dive into them all.

Holes Nos. 1-9 -- Triples (3 vs. 3 alternate shot): Two teams of three will face off in alternate shot across the first session. Let's say Fowler hits the tee shot on No. 1. Fitzpatrick will then hit the approach shot and Schauffele will strike the first putt. This rotation will continue until the hole is complete.

Holes Nos. 10-15 -- Singles (head-to-head play): After nine holes of Triples, players will take to Singles, which is exactly what it sounds like. An individual from one team will play a hole against an individual from the other with the winner earning a point. All three players will play a hole before the cycle begins again on hole Nos. 13-15.

Overtime: 3 vs. 3 closet-to-the-pin competition

Scoring: Each hole is worth one point with ties worth zero. There are no carryovers.

The Hammer: Each hole in a TGL match is worth one point unless a team decides to literally throw the "hammer" (not an actual hammer), which doubles the point value of that hole. A team can either accept the hammer and play that hole for two points or deny it and concede the hole. Each time has three hammers to use throughout the match.

Shot clock: Players will have 40 seconds to hit their shots or face a one-stroke penalty.

Timeouts: Each team has four timeouts per match -- two in Triples and two in Singles. There are no carryovers from session to session.

TGL schedule

Match Date Time TV Match / Results 1 Tues, Jan. 7 9 p.m. ESPN The Bay Golf Club 9, New York Golf Club 2 2 Tues, Jan. 14 7 p.m. ESPN Los Angeles Golf Club 12, Jupiter Links Golf Club 1 3 Tues, Jan. 21 7 p.m. ESPN Atlanta Drive GC 4, New York Golf Club 0 4 Mon, Jan. 27 6:30 p.m. ESPN Jupiter Links Golf Club 4, Boston Common Golf 3 5 Tues, Feb. 4 9 p.m. ESPN Los Angeles Golf Club 6, Boston Common Golf 4 6

7

8 Mon, Feb. 17 1 p.m.

4 p.m.

7 p.m. ESPN

ESPN

ESPN2 Atlanta Drive GC 6, Los Angeles Golf Club 5

Atlanta Drive GC 5, The Bay Golf Club 6

The Bay Golf Club 5, Boston Common Golf 4 9 Tues, Feb. 18 7 p.m. ESPN Jupiter Links Golf Club 3, New York Golf Club 10 10

11 Mon, Feb. 24 5 p.m.

9 p.m. ESPN2

ESPN2 Los Angeles Golf Club 5, New York Golf Club 4

Boston Common Golf Club 3, Atlanta Drive GC 6 12 Tues, Feb. 25 9 p.m. ESPN The Bay Golf Club 6, Jupiter Links Golf Club 3 13

14 Mon, Mar. 3 3 p.m.

7 p.m. ESPN2

ESPN2 The Bay Golf Club 3, Los Angeles Golf Club 5

New York Golf Club 10, Boston Common Golf 6 15 Tues, Mar. 4 7 p.m. ESPN Jupiter Links Golf Club vs. Atlanta Drive GC Semi 1 Mon, Mar. 17 7 p.m. ESPN2 TBD Semi 2 Tues, Mar. 18 7 p.m. ESPN TBD Finals 1 Mon, Mar. 24 7 p.m. ESPN2 TBD Finals 2

Finals 3 Tues, Mar. 25 7 p.m.

9 p.m. ESPN

ESPN TBD

TGL teams

Team Players Atlanta Drive GC Billy Horschel, Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay, Lucas Glover Boston Common Golf Keegan Bradley, Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama, Adam Scott Jupiter Links Golf Club Tom Kim, Tiger Woods, Max Homa, Kevin Kisner Los Angeles Golf Club Justin Rose, Collin Morikawa, Sahith Theegala, Tommy Fleetwood New York Golf Club Xander Schauffele, Matt Fitzpatrick, Rickie Fowler, Cameron Young The Bay Golf Club Min Woo Lee, Ludvig Åberg, Wyndham Clark, Shane Lowry

TGL season-long odds, predictions

Los Angeles GC: +220

The Bay GC: +220

Atlanta Drive GC: +260

New York GC: +320

Morikawa's Los Angeles Golf Club entered the regular season as the favorite and his team has since been caught by Åberg's Bay Golf Club. All signs point to those two teams duking it out in a best-of-three championship, but Atlanta Drive still catches the eye. Thomas, Cantlay and company have been a formidable team thus far and the +260 price remains palatable.