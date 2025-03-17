The playoffs are here. No, not the FedEx Cup Playoffs but rather the TGL playoffs. The inaugural season of Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's indoor simulator golf league is coming to a close as the semifinal round of matchups takes place this week with a best-of-three championship scheduled for next week.

While the TGL co-founders were unable to lead their respective teams into the postseason -- Woods' Jupiter Links finished fifth while McIlroy's Boston Common finished last -- the top four squads at the end of the regular season will take the spotlight beginning Monday night when Los Angeles Golf Club battles New York Golf Club.

Collin Morikawa, Sahith Theegala and Tommy Fleetwood of Los Angeles will take the No. 1 overall seed into the playoffs against New York's trio of Xander Schauffele, Rickie Fowler and Cameron Young. New York snuck into the postseason thanks to a late-season surge while Los Angeles won four of its five matches with its only loss coming in overtime to Atlanta Drive GC.

Speaking of Atlanta, the team of Justin Thomas, Billy Horschel and Patrick Cantlay will be featured in the other semifinal againstTthe Bay Golf Club consisting of Min Woo Lee, Ludvig Åberg and Shane Lowry on Tuesday night. The Bay won the first matchup between these squads in a battle that featured Lucas Glover for Atlanta and Wyndham Clark for the Bay, who has been sidelined due to injury.

The shake up in the team rosters could impact the results before the championship series next week. No matter the results, at least four more TGL matches are slated to take place this year as the league crowns its first-ever champion at the SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

Where to watch TGL playoffs

New York Golf Club vs. Los Angeles Golf Club

Date: Monday, Mar. 17 | Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: SoFi Center — Palm Beach Gardens, Florida

TV: ESPN2 | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Atlanta Drive GC vs. The Bay Golf Club

Date: Tuesday, Mar. 18 | Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: SoFi Center — Palm Beach Gardens, Florida

TV: ESPN | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

TGL format

TGL matches take place across 15 holes and two sessions. Players hit full-swing shots off grass, rough or sand into a simulator screen with short-game shots under 50 yards and putts taking place inside the SoFi Center on a rotating, adjustable green. There are a few added wrinkles as well including timeouts, a shot clock and a hammer, so let's dive into them all.

Holes Nos. 1-9 -- Triples (3 vs. 3 alternate shot): Two teams of three face off in alternate shot across the first session. This rotation continues until the hole is complete.

Two teams of three face off in alternate shot across the first session. This rotation continues until the hole is complete. Holes Nos. 10-15 -- Singles (head-to-head play): After nine holes of Triples, players take to Singles, which is exactly what it sounds like. An individual from one team will play a hole against an individual from the other with the winner earning a point. All three players will play a hole before the cycle begins again on hole Nos. 13-15.

After nine holes of Triples, players take to Singles, which is exactly what it sounds like. An individual from one team will play a hole against an individual from the other with the winner earning a point. All three players will play a hole before the cycle begins again on hole Nos. 13-15. Overtime: 3 vs. 3 closet-to-the-pin competition

3 vs. 3 closet-to-the-pin competition Scoring: Each hole is worth one point with ties worth zero. There are no carryovers.

Each hole is worth one point with ties worth zero. There are no carryovers. The Hammer: Each hole in a TGL match is worth one point unless a team decides to literally throw the "hammer" (not an actual hammer), which doubles the point value of that hole. A team can either accept the hammer and play that hole for two points or deny it and concede the hole. Each time has three hammers to use throughout the match.

Each hole in a TGL match is worth one point unless a team decides to literally throw the "hammer" (not an actual hammer), which doubles the point value of that hole. A team can either accept the hammer and play that hole for two points or deny it and concede the hole. Each time has three hammers to use throughout the match. Shot clock: Players have 40 seconds to hit their shots or face a one-stroke penalty.

Players have 40 seconds to hit their shots or face a one-stroke penalty. Timeouts: Each team has four timeouts per match -- two in Triples and two in Singles. There are no carryovers from session to session.

TGL regular-season standings

Position Team Points Record 1 Los Angeles Golf Club 9 4-0-1 2 The Bay Golf Club 8 4-1-0 3 Atlanta Drive GC 8 4-1-0 4 New York Golf Club 5 2-2-1 5 Jupiter Links GC 2 1-4-0 6 Boston Common Golf 1 0-4-1

TGL playoffs odds, predictions

The Bay GC: +220

Los Angeles GC: +220

Atlanta Drive GC: +260

New York GC: +320

The smart money may be on Los Angeles given its first-round matchup and its easier path to the championship. That being said, Atlanta Drive has been the pick since Day 1 and it remains the pick heading into the postseason. It will need to take care of the Bay, which is without Clark, but should be able to with its formidable trio.