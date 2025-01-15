The third event of the 2025 PGA Tour season begins on Thursday with The American Express 2025, which is the first of the year in the continental United States. Nick Dunlap is looking to defend his title after winning the event as an amateur last year, but he will have to deal with several notable names in the 2025 American Express field. This week's tournament takes place in California's Coachella Valley, featuring a three-course rotation. The top 65 and ties will play the Pete Dye Stadium Course on Sunday.

World No. 2 Xander Schauffele was the +700 favorite (risk $100 to win $700) in the 2025 American Express odds, but he withdrew on Monday. Now, Justin Thomas (12-1) and Sungjae Im (12-1) top The American Express 2025 odds. They're followed by Sam Burns (14-1), Patrick Cantlay (18-1) and Tony Finau (20-1) on the PGA odds board. Dunlap is a 50-1 longshot (risk $100 to win $5,000) to repeat and is priced at +500 (risk $100 to win $500) to finish inside the top 10. Should you back one of the favorites with your 2025 The American Express bets, or should you target a longshot like Dunlap, Jason Day (70-1) or Rickie Fowler (90-1)? Before making any 2025 The American Express picks, you need to see The American Express 2025 predictions and best bets from golf insider Patrick McDonald.

McDonald joined CBS Sports as a golf writer in 2022 after stops at NBC Sports and RyderCup.com. Covering the sport from a broader perspective, McDonald still likes to dip his toes into the betting pools on a weekly basis between the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and more. Featured weekly on the Early Wedge, he gave out numerous winners in 2024, including Jake Knapp (50-1) at the Mexico Open and Xander Schauffele (20-1) at the PGA Championship. Anyone who followed his lead could have been way up.

Top 2025 The American Express expert picks

We can tell you that McDonald loves the value of Sam Burns. Burns is one of five golfers ranked inside the top 20 in the Official World Golf Ranking who is in the field this week in La Quinta, California. He put together a strong showing at this tournament last year, finishing tied for sixth at 25-under following a mediocre final round.

It was not his first impressive weekend at PGA West, as he has been inside the top 18 in three of his other four appearances. Burns was in good form down the stretch last year, and he is coming off a T-8 finish at The Sentry earlier this month. McDonald thinks Burns can keep pace in a low-scoring event this weekend, creating value as a longshot. See who else to back here.

2025 American Express odds, field

Sungjae Im +1200

Justin Thomas +1200

Sam Burns +1400

Patrick Cantlay +1800

Tony Finau +2200

Tom Kim +3000

Wyndham Clark +3300

Max Greyserman +3500

Kurt Kitayama +3500

Si Woo Kim +3500

Harry Hall +4000

Davis Thompson +4000

Cameron Young +4000

Nick Dunlap +5000

J.J. Spaun +5000

Will Zalatoris +5500

Brian Harman +5500

Patrick Fishburn +5500

Eric Cole +5500

Ben Griffin +6000

Nicolas Echavarria +6000

Tom Hoge +6000

J.T. Poston +6000

Sepp Straka +6500

Jason Day +7000

Nick Taylor +7000

Keith Mitchell +7500

Cameron Davis +7500

Adam Hadwin +7500

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +8000

Mac Meissner +8000

Daniel Berger +8000

Michael Thorbjornsen +8000

Lee Hodges +8000

Beau Hossler +8000

Andrew Novak +8000

Jhonattan Vegas +8000

Patrick Rodgers +9000

Kevin Yu +9000

Rickie Fowler +9000

Lucas Glover +9000

Bud Cauley +9000

Rico Hoey +10000

Alex Smalley +10000

Doug Ghim +10000

Michael Kim +10000

Billy Horschel +10000

Samuel Stevens +10000

Jesper Svensson +11000

Harris English +11000

Chan Kim +11000

Mark Hubbard +11000

Chris Kirk +11000

Joe Highsmith +12000

Erik Van Rooyen +12000

Mackenzie Hughes +12000

Matt Kuchar +12000

Jackson Suber +12000

Taylor Moore +12000

Andrew Putnam +12000

Max Mcgreevy +12000

Charley Hoffman +15000

Antoine Rozner +15000

Frankie Capan +15000

Justin Lower +15000

Kevin Roy +15000

Adam Svensson +15000

Henrik Norlander +15000

Chandler Phillips +15000