A PGA Tour season which begin in January will conclude with the 2025 Tour Championship. It's the finale of the FedEx Cup Playoffs as a champion will be crowned at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta. The coronation will come without the starting strokes format which has been in place for the last few years, as everyone in the Tour Championship 2025 will begin at even par. Scottie Scheffler is the +150 favorite, but there are numerous PGA props and golf longshot picks that could be a part of a lucrative Tour Championship parlay when play begins on Thursday.

Rory McIlroy (+850) and Tommy Fleetwood (+1400) are other contenders to triumph, while 2023 FedEx Cup winner, Victor Hovland, is a +2800 PGA longshot to prevail again. Former British Open champion, Brian Harman, is listed at +230 to notch a top-10 finish, while Ludvig Aberg is at +500 to finish as the top European. You can even wager on there being a hole-in-one with Tour Championship bets, with there being an ace coming in at +400. Before making any 2025 Tour Championship picks or golf parlays, you need to see this PGA Tour parlay from SportsLine golf expert Eric Cohen that pays out over $1 million on a $20 bet.

Cohen is an avid golf bettor who correctly predicted the pre-tournament outright winner in eight tournaments over the last three seasons. He correctly identified Justin Thomas to win the 2025 RBC Heritage (+1800), as well as Aaron Rai (2024 Wyndham Championship +3300), Davis Thompson (2024 John Deere Classic, +2200), Bryson DeChambeau (2024 U.S. Open, +2000), Scottie Scheffler (2024 Players Championship, +550), Rickie Fowler (2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic, +1400), Brooks Koepka (2023 PGA Championship, +2000) and Chris Kirk (2023 Honda Classic, +3500) all to win.

Then, in May on the Early Wedge show, he nailed Ben Griffin (+4500) to top the leaderboard with Scheffler excluded at the Charles Schwab Classic. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now that Cohen has had a chance to break down the latest PGA Tour odds for the Tour Championship 2025, he has locked in his betting picks to form a 10-leg golf parlay that pays out over $1 million for a $20 bettor.

Top 2025 Tour Championship parlay, PGA Tour picks

For the Tour Championship 2025, one of the picks featured in Cohen's 10-leg PGA Tour parlay is Justin Thomas to notch a top 10 for a +105 payout. "It's hard to ignore JT's history at East Lake: eight trips and eight top-10s without starting strokes. He has gained at least 3.7 strokes tee to green in each of the last seven trips here and apparently is fond of this track," Cohen told SportsLine.

Strokes gained: tee-to-green isn't Thomas' only trait which has led to success at this event, as he's nearly peerless with a putter in his hands. Thomas ranks among the top three in putting average and one-putt percentage, which has led to him averaging the fourth-most birdies per round on tour. With 14 straight rounds at East Lake at par or better, Thomas is one of the surest bets for this PGA longshot parlay.

Cohen is also backing Tommy Fleetwood to finish in the top 5 for a +200 payout. The Englishman has infamously never won a PGA Tour event, but he always finds himself in contention, as evident by his seven top 5s this season. That includes in each of the first two FedEx Cup events as he placed third at the St. Jude and then fourth at the BMW Championship. Six of Fleetwood's top-seven finishes this year have come in either playoff or signature events, as he rises to the occasion versus the toughest of fields.

His metrics validate his high finishes as Fleetwood ranks in the top 15 on tour in SG: tee-to-green, SG: approach the green and overall putting average. Only Scheffler and McIlroy have a better scoring average (adjusted) than Fleetwood who is having the best season of his 15-year pro career. He has 10 career victories on other tours -- and 44 top 10s on the PGA Tour -- so one should feel comfortable with him getting a top 5 as one of your Tour Championship props. See the rest of the picks in Cohen's PGA Tour parlay here.

How to make PGA Tour parlay picks

Cohen has also picked his outright winner and has made eight other PGA Tour prop picks for his 2025 Tour Championship parlay that pays over $1 million on just a $20 bet.

So, who will win the 2025 Tour Championship, and what combination of PGA Tour props could unlock a $1 million payday on just a $20 bet?