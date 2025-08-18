The 2025 PGA Tour season has reached its season finale, with the Tour Championship 2025 set to crown the FedEx Cup champion. New this year, the starting strokes format has been removed as everyone in the 2025 Tour Championship field will begin at even par. The tournament features the top 30 players in the FedEx Cup standings, headlined by Scottie Scheffler. Already the reigning winner of this event, Scheffler also won the BWM Championship last week for his fifth victory of the season.

East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta will host, with Round 1 teeing off on Thursday. Scheffler is at +150 in the latest 2025 Tour Championship odds to become the first back-to-back FedEx Cup champion by winning this tournament. Rory McIlroy, a three-time FedEx Cup champion, is at +800 to utilize in PGA bets, with both Tommy Fleetwood and Ludvig Aberg listed at +1600. Justin Thomas and Patrick Cantlay are both past winners of this event, and each is at +2200.

2025 Tour Championship predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the 2025 Tour Championship: Patrick Cantlay (+2200), who has just five golfers with shorter odds and is a former FedEx Cup champion, stumbles this week and doesn't crack the top 10. While Cantlay won this tournament in 2021, he was helped by the starting strokes format that was still in place. Despite being that year's FedEx Cup champion, he didn't post the lowest score in the Tour Championship and saw three others shoot lower than him. Across his six starts at East Lake, Cantlay has just two top-15 finishes when you remove the starting strokes.

He also hasn't had the smoothest 2025 PGA Tour season as over his last eight events, he has three missed cuts, another two finishes 30th or worse and has just one top 10. His struggles within the short game have much to do with that as he ranks 88th in strokes gained: around-the-green after being ninth when he was FedEx Cup champion. Cantlay also ranks 90th or worse in total putting and overall putting average as his strengths in the long game are being mitigated by struggles with his wedges and putter.

Another one of the model's surprising Tour Championship picks: Collin Morikawa (+2800) makes a strong run at the title. Scheffler won the Tour Championship last year, but it was Morikawa who had the lowest score when starting strokes were removed, with the latter finishing as runner-up for the FedEx Cup crown. That followed him having the fourth-lowest score to par at the 2023 Tour Championship, as Morikawa has three top-6 finishes across his five starts at this event.

Precision off the tee is important this week as erratic driving will penalize golfers, and few are as accurate as the two-time major winner. Morikawa ranks fifth in driving accuracy percentage, which has led to elite rankings in many strokes gained categories. He ranks third in both SG: tee-to-green and SG: approach-the-green, while sitting 12th on tour in SG: total. Add in that one of East Lake's closest course comps is Detroit Golf Club -- where Morikawa has a runner-up and an eighth-place finish at in his last two starts there -- and he's set up to outperform his long Tour Championship odds.

How to make 2025 Tour Championship picks

2025 Tour Championship odds, favorites

(DraftKings odds subject to change)

Scottie Scheffler +150

Rory McIlroy +800

Tommy Fleetwood +1600

Ludvig Aberg +1600

Justin Thomas +2200

Patrick Cantlay +2200

J.J. Spaun +2500

Russell Henley +2500

Collin Morikawa +2800

Cameron Young +2800

Viktor Hovland +2800

Sam Burns +2800

Ben Griffin +3000

Sepp Straka +3000

Robert MacIntyre +3000

Hideki Matsuyama +3500

Maverick McNealy +3500

Keegan Bradley +4000

Harris English +4000

Corey Conners +4000

Harry Hall +4500

Chris Gotterup +4500

Justin Rose +5000

Akshay Bhatia +5500

Brian Harman +6000

Shane Lowry +6500

Sungjae Im +7500

Nick Taylor +7500

Jacob Bridgeman +9000

Andrew Novak +9000