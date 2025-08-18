The 2025 FedEx Cup Playoffs conclude this weekend with the 2025 Tour Championship, and by now, you've almost certainly seen Scottie Scheffler's viral chip on the 17th hole on the final round to cement his BMW Championship victory. Scheffler, the defending Tour Champion, is a significant favorite at +150 in the latest 2025 Tour Championship odds, despite the starting strokes format being removed. If you're a fan of playing longshots when betting on the PGA Tour, Scheffler is rarely your target, and he especially won't be at +150 odds, so who should you target for 2025 Tour Championship longshot bets when online sports betting?

Collin Morikawa finished second behind Scheffler at last year's Tour Championship, and he had a better 72-hole score than Scheffler at 22-under-par compared to Scheffler's 20-under-par, but Scheffler won with the stroke advantage entering the Tour Championship. With that element removed, the model likes Morikawa's chances at another strong final event, and loves him at +2800 odds to be included in 2025 Tour Championship bets. The Tour Championship 2025 tees off on Thursday, August 21, from East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.

Now that the 2025 Tour Championship field is locked in, SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and revealed its longshot betting picks.

Collin Morikawa (28-1)

The 28-year-old had an elite performance last year at East Lake Golf Club with a 22-under par showing over 72 holes, even better than Scheffler, but he finished second to the world's No. 1 golfer due to starting strokes. But without starting strokes this year, it's a completely even playing field, and the model expects Morikawa to capitalize on the format change. Morikawa finished T-6 at the 2023 Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club, including shooting a 15-under during the first two rounds. Morikawa is winless in 18 PGA Tour events this year, but he's no stranger to winning big-time tournaments with two of his six victories coming in majors. This isn't a major, but with a $10 million payday to the winner, it certainly has a major feel attached to it. BetMGM lists Morikawa at 28-1 odds.

Cameron Young (30-1)

After missing the cut at the Open Championship, Young has been one of the most dominant and consistent golfers to close the 2025 PGA Tour season. The 28-year-old rebounded at his next tournament with a victory at the Wyndham Championship on August 3, and he finished fifth at the FedEx St. Jude Championship and 11th at the BMW Championship to open the FedEx Cup Playoffs. Young is 13th in the FedEx Cup standings, and although he didn't perform well at the Open Championship, he did at the bright lights of the U.S. Open, finishing T-4. Young is one of the top putters on the PGA Tour, ranking seventh in strokes gained: putting, fourth in one-putt percentage, fifth in putting average and sixth in putts per round. Young is listed at 30-1 odds on bet365.

Viktor Hovland (28-1)

Hovland seeks his third Tour Championship over the last three years, winning in 2023 after shooting a 19-under par over 72 holes, as well as having a stroke advantage in a strong PGA Tour season. Hovland finished T-12 last year and finished inside the top 15 in each of the last four Tour Championships, all coming at East Lake Golf Club. Hovland's approach shots have put him in advantageous positions throughout tournaments, ranking second in strokes gained: approach to green, while ranking 12th in proximity and 10th in approach shots greater than 200 yards this year. That's allowed him to rank 19th in birdie average despite other putting statistics ranking outside the top half of the PGA Tour. Hovland is listed at 28-1 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook, while other betting apps have him at 22-1 odds.

2025 Tour Championship odds, favorites

(DraftKings odds subject to change)

Scottie Scheffler +150

Rory McIlroy +800

Tommy Fleetwood +1600

Ludvig Aberg +1600

Justin Thomas +2200

Patrick Cantlay +2200

J.J. Spaun +2500

Russell Henley +2500

Collin Morikawa +2800

Cameron Young +2800

Viktor Hovland +2800

Sam Burns +2800

Ben Griffin +3000

Sepp Straka +3000

Robert MacIntyre +3000

Hideki Matsuyama +3500

Maverick McNealy +3500

Keegan Bradley +4000

Harris English +4000

Corey Conners +4000

Harry Hall +4500

Chris Gotterup +4500

Justin Rose +5000

Akshay Bhatia +5500

Brian Harman +6000

Shane Lowry +6500

Sungjae Im +7500

Nick Taylor +7500

Jacob Bridgeman +9000

Andrew Novak +9000