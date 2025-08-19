The 2025 Tour Championship will begin on Thursday at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, and Scottie Scheffler will be seeking his second consecutive title after besting Collin Morikawa by four shots last season. However, the 2025 FedEx Cup Playoffs format has been tweaked, and Scheffler will no longer have the benefit of having strokes taken off his score to start the tournament as a reward for another dominant season. All 30 players in the 2025 Tour Championship field will begin at even par, and the lowest score after 72 holes will be awarded the $10 million top prize as champion of the PGA Tour. It's worth noting that Morikawa would have won last season had these rules been implemented then.

Cohen, the host of Tuesday's Early Wedge Best Bets Show on SportsLine's YouTube, correctly identified Justin Thomas to win the 2025 RBC Heritage (+1800) and Ben Griffin (+4500 w/o Scheffler) to win the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge, as well as four winners last season. including Aaron Rai at this event (+3300 odds).

Best prop bets for the 2025 Tour Championship:



"I don't have much confidence in Sungjae Im, Corey Conners, and Nick Taylor so I'm going with Matsuyama by default," Cohen told SportsLine. "Since 2014, Hideki has finished inside the top-10 at this event without starting strokes three times. He gained multiple strokes on approach in his previous six tournaments before a slight loss to the field at the BMW Championship. His driver hasn't been all that great, but the funny thing is that Matsuyama has only gained on the field once off the tee at East Lake, in 2024. At nearly 2-1 odds against competition I think could struggle to finish inside the top-20, the only Japanese representative is my choice in this category."

Top-10 Finish (Incl. Ties): Harris English (+450)

"I am of the firm belief that Scottie Scheffler will win this event, but who finishes behind him is the biggest question. English posted a T2 at the PGA Championship (behind Scheffler) and a solo 2nd at The Open Championship (behind Scheffler)," Cohen said. "He's 10th on the PGA Tour Earnings List with over $8.8 million earned in 2025 and I wouldn't be surprised to see him jump close to the top five after a fine performance in his home state."

Winner without Scottie Scheffler: Russell Henley (+1200)

"Like Harris English, Henley is a Georgia alum and native of the state. He's had great success this season with nine top-10s in 17 starts and is fifth on Tour in Strokes Gained. In four appearances at East Lake, Henley has never finished lower than 13th in actual scoring, with two finishes inside the top five (2017, 2024)," Cohen said."He won in March at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and had a near miss at the Travelers Championship. Can he give Scheffler a run for his money? Sure, and just in case I'll take the 12-1 odds in the without market."

