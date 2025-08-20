The 2025 PGA Tour season comes to an end this week with the Tour Championship at its long-time home at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.

The top 30 in the FedEx Cup standings will all start from the same spot in their pursuit of the FedEx Cup title, as the old starting strokes format is no more and everyone will start Thursday on even footing. The man who comes out on top at East Lake will take home the Tour Championship trophy, FedEx Cup trophy and a $10 million paycheck, as the Tour is shelling out $40 million in total prize money for the event.

The overwhelming favorite this week is Scottie Scheffler, fresh off his fifth win of the year at the BMW Championship. While he's already collected nearly $20 million in prize money and bonuses in the playoffs, the world No. 1 will be looking to cap off a lucrative August with one more win and big payday.

Trying to prevent Scheffler from winning his second straight Tour Championship will be Rory McIlroy, as the world No. 2 hopes to cap off his season with a strong finish after fading off a torrid early pace in 2025. Other past winners at East Lake in this year's field include Justin Rose, Viktor Hovland, Patrick Cantlay and Justin Thomas, while Collin Morikawa, Ludvig Åberg, Tommy Fleetwood and others seek their first Tour Championship and FedEx Cup title.

Here's how you can watch the race for the FedEx Cup title all weekend in Atlanta.

All times Eastern

2025 Tour Championship TV schedule

Round 1 - Thursday

Round starts: 11:15 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 11:15 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 1-6 p.m. on Golf Channel, Fubo (Start watching, save $20!)

Live streaming: 1-6 p.m. on NBC Sports App

Radio: 12-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 2 - Friday

Round starts: 11:15 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 11:15 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 1-6 p.m. on Golf Channel, Fubo (Start watching, save $20!)

Live streaming: 1-6 p.m. on NBC Sports App

Radio: 12-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 3 - Saturday

Round starts: Noon

PGA Tour Live: 12-7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-2:30 p.m. on Golf Channel, Fubo (Start watching, save $20!)

Early streaming: 1-2:30 p.m. on NBC Sports App

Live TV coverage: 2:30-7 p.m. on NBC

Live streaming: 2:30-7 p.m. on Peacock

Radio: 2-7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 - Sunday

Round starts: 11:00 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 12-1:30 p.m. on Golf Channel, Fubo (Start watching, save $20!)

Early streaming: 12-1:30 p.m. on NBC Sports App

Live TV coverage: 1:30-6 p.m. on NBC

Live streaming: 1:30-6 p.m. on Peacock

Radio: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio