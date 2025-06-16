J.J. Spaun pulled off the unlikeliest of upsets on Sunday, winning the U.S. Open at 150-1 odds despite bogeying five of his first six holes. While the final two-some of Sam Burns and Adam Scott turned in a pair of 78s, Spaun's 72 was highlighted by a birdie-birdie finish that electrified all who watched. Now, the PGA Tour moves on to TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Conn., for the last of eight Signature Events this season, the 2025 Travelers Championship. Won last year by World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, is he an easy bet at +280 odds? Or are other players in the Travelers Championship 2025 field worthy of an upset-minded bet at longer odds? Before making any 2025 Travelers Championship picks, you need to see the 2025 Travelers Championship predictions and best bets from golf expert Eric Cohen.

The host of Tuesday's Early Wedge Best Bets Show on SportsLine's YouTube page, Cohen is an avid golf bettor who correctly predicted the pre-tournament outright winner in eight tournaments over the last three seasons. He correctly identified Justin Thomas to win the 2025 RBC Heritage (+1800) and Ben Griffin to win the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge (+4500 w/o Scheffler).

One surprise: Cohen is backing Brian Harman at 80-1 odds (risk $100 to win $8,000), whom new users could also grab a Fanatics Sportsbook promo code to back. In his last seven trips to TPC River Highlands, the lefty has six top-10 finishes, including a T2 in 2023. In those seven events, Harman has gained an astounding 40 shots combined tee to green against the field. Most known for his strong putting prowess, the American has gained more than three shots on the greens in six of his last 10 appearances here.

Harman won the 2025 Valero Texas Open in April before finishing third at the RBC Heritage following the Masters. Despite making the cut at the U.S. Open last week, Harman lost strokes in all statistical categories en route to a T59 finish. But Cohen is confident that his track record at TPC River Highlands is worth backing as compared to recent form. See who else to back here.

Meanwhile, Cohen is fading Rory McIlroy, despite being the oddsmakers' second choice at 11-1 odds. Since his win at August in April, the Northern Irishman has recorded only one top-10 in four starts. He made the cut on the number at the U.S. Open thanks to a birdie on his final hole of Round 2.

Despite finishing 19th at Oakmont, Cohen believes that McIlroy isn't as focused on golf as he should be right now. Rory's comments this weekend to the media seemed to echo that sentiment. After a dominant start to the season, McIlroy's accomplishments have been overshadowed of late by Scottie Scheffler's run of success. Don't look for that to change this weekend, and McIlroy is a fade for Cohen at such low odds. See who else to fade here.

Scottie Scheffler +280

Rory McIlroy +1100

Xander Schauffele +1400

Collin Morikawa +1800

Justin Thomas +2500

Ludvig Aberg +2500

Patrick Cantlay +2500

Viktor Hovland +3000

Keegan Bradley +3500

Tommy Fleetwood +3500

Sepp Straka +3500

Sam Burns +3500

Corey Conners +4000

Russell Henley +4000

Robert MacIntyre +4000

Taylor Pendrith +4500

Shane Lowry +4500

Jordan Spieth +5000

J.J. Spaun +5000

Hideki Matsuyama +5000

Daniel Berger +5000

Cameron Young +5000

Ben Griffin +5000

Aaron Rai +5000

Adam Scott +5500

Sungjae Im +5500

Si Woo Kim +5500

Min Woo Lee +5500

Maverick McNealy +5500

Harris English +6000

Tony Finau +6000

Luke Clanton +6000

J.T. Poston +7000

Akshay Bhatia +7000

Mackenzie Hughes +7000

Jason Day +8000

Harry Hall +8000

Denny McCarthy +8000

Brian Harman +8000

Wyndham Clark +8000

Tom Kim +8000

Ryan Fox +8000

Rickie Fowler +8000

Max Greyserman +8000

Matt Fitzpatrick +8000

Max Homa +9000

Bud Cauley +10000

Andrew Novak +10000

Tom Hoge +10000

Thomas Detry +10000

Nick Taylor +10000

Davis Thompson +11000

Sam Stevens +11000

Ryan Gerard +11000

Michael Kim +11000

Gary Woodland +12000

Eric Cole +12000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +12000

Byeong Hun An +12000

Alex Noren +12000

Matti Schmid +12000

Kevin Yu +12000

Jacob Bridgeman +15000

Stephan Jaeger +15000

Lucas Glover +15000

Austin Eckroat +20000

Matthieu Pavon +25000

Cam Davis +30000

Joe Highsmith +35000

Adam Hadwin +40000

Nick Dunlap +50000

Brian Campbell +60000