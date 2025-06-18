The U.S. Open was the third major championship on the PGA Tour schedule, but another signature event leaves little time for recovery after a grueling week at Oakmont. The 2025 Travelers Championship begins on Thursday at TPC River Highlands, and the elevated purse will attract another loaded PGA Tour field. Scottie Scheffler worked his way onto the final page of the leaderboard last week and was briefly tied for the lead in the clubhouse before finishing T-7.

Scheffler, the defending champion of this event, is the +280 favorite in the 2025 Travelers Championship odds, while Masters champion Rory McIlroy is +1100 and Xander Schauffele is +1200. McIlroy has shot 64 or better six times in 20 career rounds at TPC River Highlands and is priced at +1800 to be the leader after Round 1. Only five former winners are in the 2025 Travelers Championship field this week, including Scheffler, Keegan Bradley and Jordan Spieth.

2025 Travelers Championship predictions for Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele

One shocker the model is calling at the U.S. Open 2025: Rory McIlroy, a five-time major champion, stumbles this week and doesn't even crack the top five. McIlroy did manage a final-round 67 at Oakmont to climb into the top 20, but it was clear that he was continuing to chase his game. Since winning the Masters, McIlroy has only played in four solo events, finishing T-7 at the Truist Championship, T-47 at the PGA Championship, missing the cut at the RBC Canadian Open, and then going T-19 at the U.S. Open.

It could certainly be a coincidence that McIlroy's game fell off after he completed an emotional 10-year journey to win golf's grand slam, but his playing schedule could also indicate he was a little gassed by that tireless pursuit. Either way, he's not playing his best at the moment, and he's only recorded one top-10 finish in five starts at the Travelers Championship over the last eight years.

The model has also locked in its projection for Scottie Scheffler, who won his third major earlier this year at the PGA Championship and has been No. 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking for more than 140 weeks. Scheffler went into the 2025 U.S. Open with the shortest odds to win a major championship (+280) since Tiger Woods in 2009. A late-early tee time drawing probably put him on Oakmont when it was at its firmest and fastest before rain moved in late on Friday, and he wound up shooting 73-71 in the first two rounds.

The wet conditions at Oakmont caused problems for most of the field, but Scheffler did manage back-to-back 70s to give himself a punching chance down the stretch. He ultimately fell short, but he and McIlroy are the only two players on the PGA Tour this year with three wins. Scheffler's 16 victories since the start of 2022 are by far the most on tour. He's a deserving favorite, but as with the U.S. Open, can you justify playing him on a weekly basis at these odds?

Meanwhile, the model has examined Xander Schauffele's chances of collecting a 10th career PGA Tour win. The 31-year-old quickly established himself as one of the game's brightest young stars by winning the Tour Championship during his rookie season, and then took his stardom to another level with two major championship victories in 2024. However, he's yet to win in 2025 and has only managed one top-10 finish so far this season.

He's currently 50th in the FedEx Cup standings, and his driver and putter in particular are giving him issues. He ranks 115th on the PGA Tour this season in strokes gained: off-the-tee (-0.032) and 126th in strokes gained: putting (-0.138). Luckily, Schauffele does have a lot of success at TPC River Highlands to lean on, as he won the 2022 Travelers Championship and has been top 20 in five of six career starts in this tournament. See the full Travelers Championship projections from the model here.

2025 Travelers Championship odds, favorites

Scottie Scheffler +280

Rory McIlroy +1100

Xander Schauffele +1200

Collin Morikawa +2000

Ludvig Åberg +2000

Justin Thomas +2200

Patrick Cantlay +2200

Viktor Hovland +3500

Corey Conners +4000

Sepp Straka +4000

Sam Burns +4000

Tommy Fleetwood +4000

Shane Lowry +4500

Robert MacIntyre +4500

Keegan Bradley +4500

Taylor Pendrith +5000

J.J. Spaun +5000

Russell Henley +5500

Cameron Young +5500

Ben Griffin +5500

Jordan Spieth +6000

Min Woo Lee +6000

Hideki Matsuyama +6000

Sungjae Im +6000

Adam Scott +6000

Luke Clanton +6500

Tony Finau +6500

Maverick McNealy +7000

Harris English +7000

Si Woo Kim +7000

J.T. Poston +8000

Mackenzie Hughes +8000

Akshay Bhatia +8000

Aaron Rai +8000

Daniel Berger +8000

Matt Fitzpatrick +9000

Brian Harman +9000

Wyndham Clark +9000

Max Greyserman +9000

Rickie Fowler +9000

Denny McCarthy +9000

Harry Hall +9000

Ryan Fox +9000

Jason Day +9000

Tom Kim +9000

Max Homa +10000

Bud Cauley +11000

Thomas Detry +11000

Ryan Gerard +12000

Tom Hoge +12000

Michael Kim +12000

Davis Thompson +12000

Sam Stevens +12000

Nick Taylor +12000

Andrew Novak +12000

Byeong Hun An +12000

Eric Cole +15000

Stephan Jaeger +15000

Gary Woodland +15000

Matti Schmid +15000

Alex Noren +15000

Kevin Yu +15000