2025 Travelers Championship picks, odds, field: Surprising predictions by proven model that's nailed 15 majors
SportsLine's model simulated the 2025 Travelers Championship 10,000 times and revealed its PGA Tour golf picks for Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, and more
The PGA Tour's best golfers travel to TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut, for the 2025 Travelers Championship, which begins on Thursday, June 19. The Travelers Championship 2025 marks the eighth and final Signature Event on the PGA Tour schedule. The previous seven Signature Events have been won by big names, including Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Aberg and Justin Thomas. Scheffler, who's racked up three victories this season, defeated Tom Kim in a playoff to win the Travelers Championship in 2024.
According to the latest 2025 Travelers Championship odds, Scheffler is the +280 betting favorite to repeat. He's followed by McIlroy (+1100), Xander Schauffele (+1200) and Collin Morikawa (+2000) on the PGA odds board. Newly minted U.S. Open champion J.J. Spaun is among the intriguing longshots at +5000. Before locking in your 2025 Travelers Championship picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.
SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020. In fact, the model is up over $8,500 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.
This same model has also nailed a whopping 15 majors entering the weekend, including the 2025 Masters - its fourth Masters in a row - and the 2025 PGA Championship.
Now that the 2025 Travelers Championship field is locked in, SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.
2025 Travelers Championship predictions
One major surprise the model is calling for at the 2025 Travelers Championship: Rory McIlroy, a 26-time PGA Tour winner and one of the top favorites, stumbles this week and doesn't even crack the top five. McIlroy has been extremely inconsistent since completing the career grand slam with his victory at the Masters in April. McIlroy secured a T-7 finish at the Truist Championship in May, but has finished T-47 or worse in two of his last three starts.
The 36-year-old has admitted to "lacking motivation" in events since his win at Augusta National, which could be the case again this week following the grueling test at Oakmont. McIlroy enters this week's event ranked 78th in total driving (169), 79th in strokes gained: approach to green (0.071) and 167th in driving accuracy (51.89%). He's not a strong pick to win it all, and there are far better values in the 2025 Travelers Championship field. See who else to fade here.
Another surprise: Tommy Fleetwood, a 40-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.
In order to score well at TPC River Highlands, players will need to be accurate with their irons and few do it better than Fleetwood. The 34-year-old Englishman ranks 11th in strokes gained: approach to green (0.608). He's also been effective on the green, ranking 21st in putting average (1.728), 22nd in one-putt percentage (42.89%) and 29th in putts per round (28.30). Those impressive stats, plus his long odds, make him a strong value pick for your 2025 Travelers Championship bets.
How to make 2025 Travelers Championship picks
2025 Travelers Championship odds, favorites
(odds subject to change)
Scottie Scheffler +280
Rory McIlroy +1100
Xander Schauffele +1200
Collin Morikawa +2000
Ludvig Åberg +2000
Justin Thomas +2200
Patrick Cantlay +2200
Viktor Hovland +3500
Corey Conners +4000
Sepp Straka +4000
Sam Burns +4000
Tommy Fleetwood +4000
Shane Lowry +4500
Robert MacIntyre +4500
Keegan Bradley +4500
Taylor Pendrith +5000
J.J. Spaun +5000
Russell Henley +5500
Cameron Young +5500
Ben Griffin +5500
Jordan Spieth +6000
Min Woo Lee +6000
Hideki Matsuyama +6000
Sungjae Im +6000
Adam Scott +6000
Luke Clanton +6500
Tony Finau +6500
Maverick McNealy +7000
Harris English +7000
Si Woo Kim +7000
J.T. Poston +8000
Mackenzie Hughes +8000
Akshay Bhatia +8000
Aaron Rai +8000
Daniel Berger +8000
Matt Fitzpatrick +9000
Brian Harman +9000
Wyndham Clark +9000
Max Greyserman +9000
Rickie Fowler +9000
Denny McCarthy +9000
Harry Hall +9000
Ryan Fox +9000
Jason Day +9000
Tom Kim +9000
Max Homa +10000
Bud Cauley +11000
Thomas Detry +11000
Ryan Gerard +12000
Tom Hoge +12000
Michael Kim +12000
Davis Thompson +12000
Sam Stevens +12000
Nick Taylor +12000
Andrew Novak +12000
Byeong Hun An +12000
Eric Cole +15000
Stephan Jaeger +15000
Gary Woodland +15000
Matti Schmid +15000
Alex Noren +15000
Kevin Yu +15000