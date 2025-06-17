The PGA Tour's best golfers travel to TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut, for the 2025 Travelers Championship, which begins on Thursday, June 19. The Travelers Championship 2025 marks the eighth and final Signature Event on the PGA Tour schedule. The previous seven Signature Events have been won by big names, including Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Aberg and Justin Thomas. Scheffler, who's racked up three victories this season, defeated Tom Kim in a playoff to win the Travelers Championship in 2024.

According to the latest 2025 Travelers Championship odds, Scheffler is the +280 betting favorite to repeat. He's followed by McIlroy (+1100), Xander Schauffele (+1200) and Collin Morikawa (+2000) on the PGA odds board. Newly minted U.S. Open champion J.J. Spaun is among the intriguing longshots at +5000. Before locking in your 2025 Travelers Championship picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020. In fact, the model is up over $8,500 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 15 majors entering the weekend, including the 2025 Masters - its fourth Masters in a row - and the 2025 PGA Championship.

Now that the 2025 Travelers Championship field is locked in, SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising.

2025 Travelers Championship predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the 2025 Travelers Championship: Rory McIlroy, a 26-time PGA Tour winner and one of the top favorites, stumbles this week and doesn't even crack the top five. McIlroy has been extremely inconsistent since completing the career grand slam with his victory at the Masters in April. McIlroy secured a T-7 finish at the Truist Championship in May, but has finished T-47 or worse in two of his last three starts.

The 36-year-old has admitted to "lacking motivation" in events since his win at Augusta National, which could be the case again this week following the grueling test at Oakmont. McIlroy enters this week's event ranked 78th in total driving (169), 79th in strokes gained: approach to green (0.071) and 167th in driving accuracy (51.89%). He's not a strong pick to win it all, and there are far better values in the 2025 Travelers Championship field. See who else to fade here.

Another surprise: Tommy Fleetwood, a 40-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

In order to score well at TPC River Highlands, players will need to be accurate with their irons and few do it better than Fleetwood. The 34-year-old Englishman ranks 11th in strokes gained: approach to green (0.608). He's also been effective on the green, ranking 21st in putting average (1.728), 22nd in one-putt percentage (42.89%) and 29th in putts per round (28.30). Those impressive stats, plus his long odds, make him a strong value pick for your 2025 Travelers Championship bets.

How to make 2025 Travelers Championship picks

The model is also targeting two other golfers with odds of 35-1 or longer who will make a strong run at the title.

2025 Travelers Championship odds, favorites

2025 Travelers Championship odds, favorites

2025 Travelers Championship odds, favorites

(odds subject to change)

Scottie Scheffler +280

Rory McIlroy +1100

Xander Schauffele +1200

Collin Morikawa +2000

Ludvig Åberg +2000

Justin Thomas +2200

Patrick Cantlay +2200

Viktor Hovland +3500

Corey Conners +4000

Sepp Straka +4000

Sam Burns +4000

Tommy Fleetwood +4000

Shane Lowry +4500

Robert MacIntyre +4500

Keegan Bradley +4500

Taylor Pendrith +5000

J.J. Spaun +5000

Russell Henley +5500

Cameron Young +5500

Ben Griffin +5500

Jordan Spieth +6000

Min Woo Lee +6000

Hideki Matsuyama +6000

Sungjae Im +6000

Adam Scott +6000

Luke Clanton +6500

Tony Finau +6500

Maverick McNealy +7000

Harris English +7000

Si Woo Kim +7000

J.T. Poston +8000

Mackenzie Hughes +8000

Akshay Bhatia +8000

Aaron Rai +8000

Daniel Berger +8000

Matt Fitzpatrick +9000

Brian Harman +9000

Wyndham Clark +9000

Max Greyserman +9000

Rickie Fowler +9000

Denny McCarthy +9000

Harry Hall +9000

Ryan Fox +9000

Jason Day +9000

Tom Kim +9000

Max Homa +10000

Bud Cauley +11000

Thomas Detry +11000

Ryan Gerard +12000

Tom Hoge +12000

Michael Kim +12000

Davis Thompson +12000

Sam Stevens +12000

Nick Taylor +12000

Andrew Novak +12000

Byeong Hun An +12000

Eric Cole +15000

Stephan Jaeger +15000

Gary Woodland +15000

Matti Schmid +15000

Alex Noren +15000

Kevin Yu +15000