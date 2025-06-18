Viktor Hovland was a constant presence near the top of the leaderboard the entirety of last week's U.S. Open, but the 27-year-old was unable to capture his first major title. Although it's not a major, Hovland gets another chance to win a marquee tournament at the 2025 Travelers Championship, the final Signature Event of the PGA Tour schedule. As a Signature Event, there is no cut after 36 holes with the 72-player field guaranteed to play all four days at TPC River Highlands in Connecticut, beginning on Thursday, June 19. Playing at 6,844 yards, TPC River Highlands will be the shortest course on the PGA TOUR to date this season. Scottie Scheffler is the defending champion and is the +280 betting favorite on FanDuel Sportsbook. Scheffler is one of five former champions in the Travelers Championship 2025 field.

Hovland, who won the Valspar Championship in March, finished outside the top 10 in his next five tournaments before finishing third at the U.S. Open. Hovland's third-place finish at Oakmont marked his third top-three finish at a major. Although he finished outside the top 10 in four career tournaments at TPC River Highlands, the model projects value in Hovland at +3500 odds as a longshot bet for online sports betting. Hovland has the most PGA Tour wins (7) by a player without a major championship since the 2019-20 season, so it's rare to find him on betting sites at prices this long, making him a top longshot for the model.

Now that the 2025 Travelers Championship field is locked in, SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and revealed its longshot betting picks. New users have the opportunity to take advantage of the latest DraftKings promo code, BetMGM promo code, bet365 bonus code and Fanatics Sportsbook promo code.

Viktor Hovland (35-1)

Hovland finished third at the difficult Oakmont Country Club last weekend to showcase his ability to finish ahead of elite golfers at a challenging event. He's been more of a boom-or-bust performer this year, which, if you are betting on a winner, isn't necessarily a bad thing with his two top-three finishes to go along with three missed cuts. Hovland showcased his talent by winning the 2023 Tour Championship with three victories that season.

Hovland doesn't have to worry about a missed cut at this tournament, so he may be willing to take even more chances knowing he'll be sticking around until Sunday. The 27-year-old enters this week's event ranked sixth in strokes gained: approach to green (0.748), 20th in birdie average (4.14) and 36th in strokes gained: total (0.651), so if you're looking for a high-risk, high-reward longshot, Hovland could be your target.

FanDuel is offering the best odds on Hovland at 35-1, and the latest FanDuel promo code that gives new users $200 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins.

Tommy Fleetwood (40-1)

Fleetwood missed the cut at last week's U.S. Open, but he entered with three top-seven finishes over his previous five tournaments. He's put together strong results in nearly every Signature Event this year with three top-seven results over his last five Signature Events, which bring out the best fields non-major events offer. He's finished no worse than 16th over those five Signature Events, and the model expects another strong showing this week.

The 34-year-old is seventh on the PGA Tour in total strokes gained, highlighted by ninth in strokes gained: tee-to-green and 11th in strokes gained: approach to green. Although he's winless in 158 PGA Tour events, Fleetwood has eight international victories with three top-five finishes this year alone.

Sepp Straka (40-1)

Straka has back-to-back top-three results at Signature Events, including winning the Truist Championship on May 11. He finished third at the Memorial Tournament in the following Signature Event. He's struggled at majors, missing the cut in all three this year, but when it's not a major environment, he's proven himself against tougher competition. He also won The American Express this year, and the 32-year-old has five career PGA Tour victories.

Straka is third in the FedEx Cup standings with five top-10 finishes in 14 non-majors this year. He's third on the PGA Tour in total strokes gained, highlighted by ranking third in strokes gained: approach to green and fifth in strokes gained: tee-to-green. He's ninth in driving average, which has allowed him to be elite with his approach, including ranking fifth in proximity. Placing the ball where he wants off the tee and on the approach has lifted him to second in birdie average and fifth in scoring average to produce statistics far better than someone who should be listed at 40-1.

His best odds are on FanDuel, but at 35-1 odds on DraftKings Sportsbook, there's also a strong value with an opportunity for new users to take advantage of a DraftKings promo code.

More 2025 Travelers Championship picks

You've seen the latest longshots from the model. Now, see the Travelers Championship leaderboard, including forecasted finishes for Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay, and more. Visit SportsLine to see the projected leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 15 golf majors, including the last four Masters, the past two PGA Championships, and three majors in 2024.

You can also view expert advice before locking in your PGA Tour picks. Visit SportsLine now to see picks from expert Eric Cohen for the Travelers Championship 2025, all from an expert who correctly picked eight tournaments over the last three seasons, including two this year.

Cohen has also built a 2025 Travelers Championship parlay that would pay nearly $1.2 million on a $10 bet. Check it out here and view more PGA Tour advice at SportsLine.