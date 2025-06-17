The third major championship is in the books and the final signature event of the 2025 PGA Tour season now follows. The Travelers Championship takes place this week following the U.S. Open and will see players travel from Pittsburgh to Cromwell, Connecticut, for the last limited-field tournament of the year.

One of the most popular stops on Tour by players and caddies alike, the Travelers Championship has produced dramatic theatrics throughout its long history. Recently, it has seen Jordan Spieth hole out from the greenside bunker to win the tournament, a long playoff where Harris English reigned supreme and sub-60 rounds -- a feat most recently accomplished by Cameron Young in last year's tournament.

Speaking of playoffs and last year's tournament, it was world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler who surged to the finish line and got the better of his good friend, Tom Kim, in extra holes to win his fourth signature event of 2024. Scheffler arrives at TPC River Highlands off a top-10 finish at the U.S. Open where he was unable to conjure together momentum throughout the week.

Tallying five misses inside 5 feet on the greens and seven 3 putts across his 72 holes at Oakmont Country Club, Scheffler should be right back in the mix and possibly the winner's circle if that putter cooperates. Rory McIlroy, meanwhile, looks to build back his mojo following a final-round 67 at the U.S. Open.

Making the move from Florida to London in the coming weeks, the Northern Irishman plays in his final U.S. event before the FedEx Cup Playoffs. McIlroy and Scheffler have both won three times this season with multiple-time winners like Ben Griffin and Sepp Straka both teeing it up.

Despite this, there is still a number of long winless droughts on the PGA Tour held by the likes of Collin Morikawa and Patrick Cantlay. World No. 3 and former tournament champion Xander Schauffele is approaching one full year without a win; his last trophy raise was the Claret Jug.

Tommy Fleetwood and Young find themselves in fine enough form as they search for their first entrance into the winner's circle while the likes of Spieth, Viktor Hovland, Justin Thomas and Ludvig Åberg round out the action in New England.

2025 Travelers Championship schedule

Dates: June 19-22

Location: TPC River Highlands — Cromwell, Connecticut

Par: 70 | Yardage: 6,884

Purse: $20,000,000

2025 Travelers Championship field, odds

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Scottie Scheffler (3-1): Scheffler's run immediately after major championships is something special. Last year, he won the RBC Heritage and this event in the weeks' following the Masters and the U.S. Open. While he has yet to win the immediate week following a major since, he has acquitted himself nicely this year with a pair of top-10 finishes. Expect that same run to continue at the Travelers Championship and potentially improve given his steady improvement with the driver throughout the tournament at Oakmont. It felt like he made nothing on the greens at the U.S. Open, and he still finished inside the top 10.

Rory McIlroy (11-1): Noted that he has been struggling for motivation and that The Open at Royal Portrush in his home country of Northern Ireland will be his beacon for the rest of the year. Before he heads back home, McIlroy returns to Connecticut where he has been splendid with five top 20s in five trips including a top-10 finish in his most recent effort. Things have been off since the Masters win, but perhaps that final-round 67 at Oakmont can kick him in the right direction.

Noted that he has been struggling for motivation and that The Open at Royal Portrush in his home country of Northern Ireland will be his beacon for the rest of the year. Before he heads back home, McIlroy returns to Connecticut where he has been splendid with five top 20s in five trips including a top-10 finish in his most recent effort. Things have been off since the Masters win, but perhaps that final-round 67 at Oakmont can kick him in the right direction. Xander Schauffele (14-1)

Collin Morikawa (18-1): Must have been an all-time infuriating U.S. Open for Morikawa. The two-time major champion gained 12 strokes on the field with his iron play only to bleed much of it back on the greens before settling for a T23 finish. Oakmont's greens are as severe as they come, and while one would think a bounce back is in store with the putter at TPC River Highlands, Morikawa has never figured out these complexes. He is striking the cover off the golf ball at the moment.

Ludvig Åberg (25-1): The Swedish superstar missed his second straight major cut at the U.S. Open after sharing the very early lead in the championship. Some tactical errors and course management decisions were ultimately his undoing as he continues to learn the nuances of major championship golf. The driver is coming around and beginning the peak, and his iron play is sharpening by the week. He feels closer than it may seem.

Justin Thomas (25-1): Speaking of major championship woes. Thomas found himself smack dab in the middle of the driving range Saturday afternoon in Pittsburgh since he had no tee time awaiting. He has now missed seven major cuts since his win at the 2022 PGA Championship and has only one top-30 finish to go along with it. The two-time major champion is just not a good major golfer at the moment, but that doesn't mean he is not a good PGA Tour golfer. His game translates to PGA Tour venues, and he is live to rebound this week.

Speaking of major championship woes. Thomas found himself smack dab in the middle of the driving range Saturday afternoon in Pittsburgh since he had no tee time awaiting. He has now missed seven major cuts since his win at the 2022 PGA Championship and has only one top-30 finish to go along with it. The two-time major champion is just not a good major golfer at the moment, but that doesn't mean he is not a good PGA Tour golfer. His game translates to PGA Tour venues, and he is live to rebound this week. Patrick Cantlay (25-1)

Viktor Hovland (33-1)

Sepp Straka (35-1)

Tommy Fleetwood (35-1)

2025 Travelers Championship predictions



Keegan Bradley Winner (40-1): He's going to win this summer, so why not at a place where he already has. The New England native is second to Scheffler over the last three months in terms of strokes gained tee to green and is slowly starting to find his groove on the greens. Bradley has putted much better in his last two starts and has a feel for the complexes at TPC River Highlands. A win would only heighten the conversation around his playing captaincy for the U.S. Ryder Cup team.

Russell Henley Contender (45-1): TPC River Highlands is not overly long, and it will put an emphasis on players keeping the ball in the fairway and wielding short irons with effectiveness. That is Henley's game. The Arnold Palmer Invitational winner went through a short slump in the spring but has blossomed in the summer with a couple of quality outings in a row. He acquitted himself nicely in Pittsburgh, but this par 70 is a much better fit.

Daniel Berger Sleeper (55-1): On the receiving end of Spieth's theatrical bunker shot in 2017, Berger returns to Cromwell for the first time since 2019. A lot has happened in the half decade since, but what remains is Berger's skillset which hinders on a heavy dose of fairways and greens. It looked like he found something in his putting stroke last week, and if able to carry that over, he can carry the trophy by week's end.

