The PGA Tour heads to Cromwell, Conn., for another signature tournament with the 2025 Travelers Championship getting underway on Thursday at TPC River Highlands. The 2025 Travelers Championship field is star-studded with Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy leading the way. Scheffler, who is the defending champion, is listed as the +280 favorite (risk $100 to win $280), according to the latest 2025 Travelers Championship odds. Other top contenders include McIlroy (+1100), 2022 winner Xander Schauffele (+1200), Collin Morikawa (+2000), and Ludvig Åberg (+2000). SportsLine golf expert Eric Cohen is calling for strong performances from both Schauffele and Morikawa, picking both to finish in the top 20 on the final leaderboard at +140 odds.

Cohen is also calling for Viktor Hovland to be the top Nordic finisher in the Travelers Championship field. The 27-year-old Norwegian is coming off a third-place finish at the U.S. Open and has climbed to No. 9 in the Official World Golf Ranking. Before locking in any other Travelers Championship 2025 bets, you'll want to see what prop bets Cohen is targeting leading into the tournament.

Best prop bets for the 2025 Travelers Championship:

Top Nordic: Viktor Hovland (+140)

Xander Schauffele and Collin Morikawa to finish in the top-20 (w/ties) (+140 at FanDuel)

Russell Henley over Hideki Matsuyama 72 hole match bet (-120 Bet365)

Top Nordic: Viktor Hovland (+140 at DraftKings)

There are only three players in this category: Ludvig Aberg, Hovland, and Alex Noren, so we'll keep it simple. Aberg hasn't been very good since February, when he won The Genesis Invitational at Torrey Pines, having posted a T7 at The Masters as his best finish since then. Noren returned from injury in May and has played four tournaments since then, with a T17 as his best result. Meanwhile, Hovland's game has come around lately, culminating in a solo 3rd-place performance at Oakmont last week. He has gained on approach in all 11 tournaments he's played in since February, a key stat for success this week." At +140 odds to beat only two players, I'm confident that the Norwegian can keep the good times rolling this week," Cohen said.

Xander Schauffele and Collin Morikawa to finish in the top 20 (with ties) (+140 at FanDuel)

Schauffele's game continues to improve as evidenced by a T12 at Oakmont, where he gained strokes in all categories against the field. He has now gained multiple strokes on the field tee to green in six of his last seven tournaments and is also a previous winner here at TPC River Highlands (2022). Morikawa was the best player in the field on approach at the U.S. Open but his putting was a total disaster, losing nearly nine strokes. Cohen expects him to bounce back from the worst putting week of his career to perform fairly well in Connecticut, including topping his T13 from 2024.

Russell Henley over Hideki Matsuyama 72 hole match bet (-120 at Bet365)

Cohen is all in on Henley this week, who after a T10 at the U.S. Open, has three top-10 finishes in his last five events. Meanwhile, Matsuyama hasn't registered a top-10 since his win at the season-opening Sentry Tournament, a streak of 14 straight events. In fact, the Japanese star only has one top-20 finish since February. His ceiling is just that, while Cohen sees Henley potentially competing for the win at the Travelers Championship.

