2025 Travelers Championship purse, prize money: Breakdown of payouts from $20 million signature event pool
The final signature event of the season brings with it another significant payout at the Travelers Championship
The final signature event of the PGA Tour season has taken the best players to TPC River Highlands for the annual stop in Connecticut for the 2025 Travelers Championship. It is one of players' favorite weeks on the schedule as low scores are always on the menu at the Travelers given there are birdies abound at the course.
Being the final signature event on the calendar, it's the last chance to bank big money and big points before the FedEx Cup Playoffs -- aside from next month's Open Championship. The winner this week will receive $3.6 million, while each of the top 11 finishers will make at least $500,000.
Those are big paychecks, but it's not just about padding the bank accounts for players this week. It's also important money for those battling for position on the United States Ryder Cup team.
Ryder Cup points are based on the money list with 1 point awarded per $1,000 earned in PGA Tour events. That means the winner this week could take home 3,600 Ryder Cup points, which could be the difference in being an automatic qualifier in the top 6 or having to sweat out a captain's pick from Keegan Bradley.
Here is the full breakdown of the payouts from the $20 million purse up for grabs this week at the Travelers.
2025 Travelers Championship purse breakdown
1st: $3,600,000
2nd: $2,160,000
3rd: $1,360,000
4th: $960,000
5th: $800,000
6th: $720,000
7th: $670,000
8th: $620,000
9th: $580,000
10th: $540,000
11th: $500,000
12th: $460,000
13th: $420,000
14th: $380,000
15th: $360,000
16th: $340,000
17th: $320,000
18th: $300,000
19th: $280,000
20th: $260,000
21st: $240,000
22nd: $223,000
23rd: $207,500
24th: $190,000
25th: $175,000
26th: $159,000
27th: $152,500
28th: $146,000
29th: $140,000
30th: $134,000
31st: $128,500
32nd: $122,500
33rd: $116,500
34th: $111,000
35th: $106,500
36th: $101,500
37th: $96,500
38th: $92,500
39th: $88,500
40th: $84,000
41st: $80,000
42nd: $76,000
43rd: $72,000
44th: $68,000
45th: $64,000
46th: $60,000
47th: $56,000
48th: $53,000
49th: $50,000
50th: $49,000
51st: $48,000
52nd: $47,000
53rd: $46,000
54th: $46,000
55th: $45,500
56th: $45,000
57th: $44,500
58th: $44,000
59th: $43,500
60th: $43,000
61st: $42,500
62nd: $42,000
63rd: $41,500
64th: $41,000
65th: $40,500
66th: $40,000
67th: $39,500
68th: $39,000
69th: $38,000
70th: $37,500
71st: $37,000
72nd: $36,000