The final signature event of the PGA Tour season has taken the best players to TPC River Highlands for the annual stop in Connecticut for the 2025 Travelers Championship. It is one of players' favorite weeks on the schedule as low scores are always on the menu at the Travelers given there are birdies abound at the course.

Being the final signature event on the calendar, it's the last chance to bank big money and big points before the FedEx Cup Playoffs -- aside from next month's Open Championship. The winner this week will receive $3.6 million, while each of the top 11 finishers will make at least $500,000.

Those are big paychecks, but it's not just about padding the bank accounts for players this week. It's also important money for those battling for position on the United States Ryder Cup team.

Ryder Cup points are based on the money list with 1 point awarded per $1,000 earned in PGA Tour events. That means the winner this week could take home 3,600 Ryder Cup points, which could be the difference in being an automatic qualifier in the top 6 or having to sweat out a captain's pick from Keegan Bradley.

Here is the full breakdown of the payouts from the $20 million purse up for grabs this week at the Travelers.

2025 Travelers Championship purse breakdown

1st: $3,600,000

2nd: $2,160,000

3rd: $1,360,000

4th: $960,000

5th: $800,000

6th: $720,000

7th: $670,000

8th: $620,000

9th: $580,000

10th: $540,000

11th: $500,000

12th: $460,000

13th: $420,000

14th: $380,000

15th: $360,000

16th: $340,000

17th: $320,000

18th: $300,000

19th: $280,000

20th: $260,000

21st: $240,000

22nd: $223,000

23rd: $207,500

24th: $190,000

25th: $175,000

26th: $159,000

27th: $152,500

28th: $146,000

29th: $140,000

30th: $134,000

31st: $128,500

32nd: $122,500

33rd: $116,500

34th: $111,000

35th: $106,500

36th: $101,500

37th: $96,500

38th: $92,500

39th: $88,500

40th: $84,000

41st: $80,000

42nd: $76,000

43rd: $72,000

44th: $68,000

45th: $64,000

46th: $60,000

47th: $56,000

48th: $53,000

49th: $50,000

50th: $49,000

51st: $48,000

52nd: $47,000

53rd: $46,000

54th: $46,000

55th: $45,500

56th: $45,000

57th: $44,500

58th: $44,000

59th: $43,500

60th: $43,000

61st: $42,500

62nd: $42,000

63rd: $41,500

64th: $41,000

65th: $40,500

66th: $40,000

67th: $39,500

68th: $39,000

69th: $38,000

70th: $37,500

71st: $37,000

72nd: $36,000