2025 Travelers Championship purse, prize money: Payouts for Keegan Bradley, players from $20 million pool
The final signature event of the season brought with it another significant payout at the Travelers Championship
The final signature event of the PGA Tour season took the best players in the world TPC River Highlands for the annual stop in Connecticut for the 2025 Travelers Championship. The event stands among players' favorite weeks on the schedule as low scores are always on the menu at the Travelers given there are birdies abound at the course.
That indeed came true once again this week as Keegan Bradley finished 15 under across his 72 holes to win the Travelers, claim the $3.6 million grand prize and rocket up the Ryder Cup standings to ninth on the American side. The United States captain may have given himself an interesting decision to make in about two months' time.
Being the final signature event on the calendar, the Travelers stood as the last chance to bank big money and big points before the FedEx Cup Playoffs -- aside from next month's Open Championship. In addition to Bradley's winner's purse, each of the top 11 finishers will make at least $500,000.
Those are big paychecks, but it's not just about padding the bank accounts for players this week. It's also important money for those battling for position on the United States Ryder Cup team. Ryder Cup points are based on the money list with 1 point awarded per $1,000 earned in PGA Tour events. That means Bradley added 3,600 Ryder Cup points, which could be the difference in being an automatic qualifier.
Here is the full breakdown of the payouts from the $20 million purse up for grabs this week at the Travelers.
2025 Travelers Championship purse breakdown
1st: $3,600,000 -- Keegan Bradley
2nd: $2,160,000 -- Tommy Fleetwood, Russell Henley
3rd: $1,360,000
4th: $960,000 -- Harris English, Jason Day
5th: $800,000
6th: $720,000 -- Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy
7th: $670,000
8th: $620,000 -- Brian Harman
9th: $580,000 -- Harry Hall, Justin Thomas, Lucas Glover
10th: $540,000
11th: $500,000
12th: $460,000 -- Patrick Cantlay, Denny McCarthy
13th: $420,000
14th: $380,000 -- Byeong Hun An, Ben Griffin, J.J. Spaun
15th: $360,000
16th: $340,000
17th: $320,000 -- Ryan Fox, Robert MacIntyre, Matt Fitzpatrick, Maverick McNealy, Sam Burns, Aaron Rai, Nick Taylor, Wyndham Clark
18th: $300,000
19th: $280,000
20th: $260,000
21st: $240,000
22nd: $223,000
23rd: $207,500
24th: $190,000
25th: $175,000 -- Bud Cauley, Kevin Yu, Davis Thompson, Austin Eckroat, Taylor Pendrith
26th: $159,000
27th: $152,500
28th: $146,000
29th: $140,000
30th: $134,000 -- Adam Scott, Andrew Novak, Alex Noren, Hideki Matsuyama
31st: $128,500
32nd: $122,500
33rd: $116,500
34th: $111,000 -- Luke Clanton, Stephan Jaeger
35th: $106,500
36th: $101,500 -- Gary Woodland, Ludvig Åberg, Rickie Fowler, Max Greyserman, Joe Highsith, Jhonattan Vegas
37th: $96,500
38th: $92,500
39th: $88,500
40th: $84,000
41st: $80,000
42nd: $76,000 -- Collin Morikawa, Daniel Berger, Michael Kim
43rd: $72,000
44th: $68,000
45th: $64,000 -- Tom Kim, Shane Lowry, J.T. Poston, Sepp Straka, Sam Stevens, Tom Hoge, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
46th: $60,000
47th: $56,000
48th: $53,000
49th: $50,000
50th: $49,000
51st: $48,000
52nd: $47,000 -- Cameron Young, Jacob Bridgeman
53rd: $46,000
54th: $46,000 -- Akshay Bhatia, Ryan Gerard, Max Homa
55th: $45,500
56th: $45,000
57th: $44,500 -- Adam Hadwin, Matthieu Pavon, Cam Davis, Davis Riley
58th: $44,000
59th: $43,500
60th: $43,000
61st: $42,500 -- Xander Schauffele, Sungjae Im
62nd: $42,000
63rd: $41,500 - Min Woo Lee, Thomas Detry
64th: $41,000
65th: $40,500 -- Mackenzie Hughes
66th: $40,000 -- Tony Finau, Nick Dunlap