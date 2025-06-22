The final signature event of the PGA Tour season took the best players in the world TPC River Highlands for the annual stop in Connecticut for the 2025 Travelers Championship. The event stands among players' favorite weeks on the schedule as low scores are always on the menu at the Travelers given there are birdies abound at the course.

That indeed came true once again this week as Keegan Bradley finished 15 under across his 72 holes to win the Travelers, claim the $3.6 million grand prize and rocket up the Ryder Cup standings to ninth on the American side. The United States captain may have given himself an interesting decision to make in about two months' time.

Being the final signature event on the calendar, the Travelers stood as the last chance to bank big money and big points before the FedEx Cup Playoffs -- aside from next month's Open Championship. In addition to Bradley's winner's purse, each of the top 11 finishers will make at least $500,000.

Those are big paychecks, but it's not just about padding the bank accounts for players this week. It's also important money for those battling for position on the United States Ryder Cup team. Ryder Cup points are based on the money list with 1 point awarded per $1,000 earned in PGA Tour events. That means Bradley added 3,600 Ryder Cup points, which could be the difference in being an automatic qualifier.

Here is the full breakdown of the payouts from the $20 million purse up for grabs this week at the Travelers.

2025 Travelers Championship purse breakdown

1st: $3,600,000 -- Keegan Bradley

2nd: $2,160,000 -- Tommy Fleetwood, Russell Henley

3rd: $1,360,000

4th: $960,000 -- Harris English, Jason Day

5th: $800,000

6th: $720,000 -- Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy

7th: $670,000

8th: $620,000 -- Brian Harman

9th: $580,000 -- Harry Hall, Justin Thomas, Lucas Glover

10th: $540,000

11th: $500,000

12th: $460,000 -- Patrick Cantlay, Denny McCarthy

13th: $420,000

14th: $380,000 -- Byeong Hun An, Ben Griffin, J.J. Spaun

15th: $360,000

16th: $340,000

17th: $320,000 -- Ryan Fox, Robert MacIntyre, Matt Fitzpatrick, Maverick McNealy, Sam Burns, Aaron Rai, Nick Taylor, Wyndham Clark

18th: $300,000

19th: $280,000

20th: $260,000

21st: $240,000

22nd: $223,000

23rd: $207,500

24th: $190,000

25th: $175,000 -- Bud Cauley, Kevin Yu, Davis Thompson, Austin Eckroat, Taylor Pendrith

26th: $159,000

27th: $152,500

28th: $146,000

29th: $140,000

30th: $134,000 -- Adam Scott, Andrew Novak, Alex Noren, Hideki Matsuyama

31st: $128,500

32nd: $122,500

33rd: $116,500

34th: $111,000 -- Luke Clanton, Stephan Jaeger

35th: $106,500

36th: $101,500 -- Gary Woodland, Ludvig Åberg, Rickie Fowler, Max Greyserman, Joe Highsith, Jhonattan Vegas

37th: $96,500

38th: $92,500

39th: $88,500

40th: $84,000

41st: $80,000

42nd: $76,000 -- Collin Morikawa, Daniel Berger, Michael Kim

43rd: $72,000

44th: $68,000

45th: $64,000 -- Tom Kim, Shane Lowry, J.T. Poston, Sepp Straka, Sam Stevens, Tom Hoge, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

46th: $60,000

47th: $56,000

48th: $53,000

49th: $50,000

50th: $49,000

51st: $48,000

52nd: $47,000 -- Cameron Young, Jacob Bridgeman

53rd: $46,000

54th: $46,000 -- Akshay Bhatia, Ryan Gerard, Max Homa

55th: $45,500

56th: $45,000

57th: $44,500 -- Adam Hadwin, Matthieu Pavon, Cam Davis, Davis Riley

58th: $44,000

59th: $43,500

60th: $43,000

61st: $42,500 -- Xander Schauffele, Sungjae Im

62nd: $42,000

63rd: $41,500 - Min Woo Lee, Thomas Detry

64th: $41,000

65th: $40,500 -- Mackenzie Hughes

66th: $40,000 -- Tony Finau, Nick Dunlap