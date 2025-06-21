The eighth and final signature event of the PGA Tour season continues into the weekend with 70 of PGA Tour's best players still in the field at TPC River Highlands after two golfers withdrew during the early stages of play at the 2025 Travelers Championship in Connecticut. This marks the final chance this season for players to earn a $3.6 million winner's check, which consequently makes it one of the few remaining opportunities to pick up big points for those attempting to position themselves atop the United States Ryder Cup rankings.

With 1 point getting awarded for every $1,000 earned, the signature events and majors are the best chance for players to lock up an automatic qualifying spot in the top six of the rankings. That's what J.J. Spaun did last week with his win at the U.S. Open, as his first career major win also moved him to third in the Ryder Cup standings and effectively secured an automatic qualifying position.

The rest of the U.S. hopefuls -- aside from Scottie Scheffler, who clinched a qualifying spot weeks ago -- are looking at the Travelers as a huge opportunity to solidify their position and avoid having to wait on Keegan Bradley's picks as captain. That stands as a key subplot this weekend as the United States team in particular still has a lot of uncertainty about what 12 players will make up this year's squad.

Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas and Tommy Fleetwood will begin Moving Day in a three-way tie atop the leaderboard with the former two men seeking to add to their win total this season as Fleetwood continues to seek his first career PGA Tour victory. Other notable names like Bradley and Rory McIlroy are within the top 10, all of whom sit within four strokes of the leaders making the turn into the weekend.

Here's how you can watch the action at the Travelers Championship across Saturday and Sunday.

2025 Travelers Championship TV schedule

Round 3 - Saturday

Round starts: 8 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 8 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel, fubo (Try for free)

Early streaming: 1-3 p.m. on NBC Sports App

Live TV coverage: 3-6:30 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+

Live streaming: 3-6:30 p.m. on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6:30 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 - Sunday

Round starts: 8 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel, fubo (Try for free)

Early streaming: 1-3 p.m. on NBC Sports App

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+

Live streaming: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio