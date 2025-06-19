The eighth and final signature event of the PGA Tour season has arrived with 72 of the PGA Tour's best players teeing it up at TPC River Highlands at the 2025 Travelers Championship in Connecticut. That means it is the final chance for players to earn a $3.6 million winner's check, which also makes it one of the last opportunities to pick up big points for those battling for position in the United States Ryder Cup rankings.

With 1 point getting awarded for every $1,000 earned, the signature events and majors are the best chance for players to lock up an automatic qualifying spot in the top six. That's what J.J. Spaun did last week with his win at the U.S. Open, as his first career major win also moved him to third in the Ryder Cup standings and effectively locked up an automatic qualifying position.

The rest of the U.S. hopefuls aside from Scottie Scheffler (who clinched a qualifying spot weeks ago) will be looking at the Travelers as a huge opportunity to solidify their position and avoid having to wait on Keegan Bradley's picks as captain. That will be a key subplot to pay attention to all week at TPC River Highlands, as the United States team in particular still has a lot of uncertainty about what 12 players will make up this year's squad.

There are some marquee pairings for Thursday and Friday at the Travelers, including Spaun teeing it up with Scheffler after the former's U.S. Open win. Other featured groups for the first two rounds include Xander Schauffele and Collin Morikawa, Rory McIlroy and Bradley plus Ludvig Åberg and Sam Burns.

Here's how you can watch the action at the Travelers Championship all week.

2025 Travelers Championship TV schedule

Round 1 - Thursday

Round starts: 8 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 7:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on Golf Channel, fubo (Try for free)

Live streaming: 3-6 p.m. on NBC Sports App

Radio: 12-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 2 - Friday

Round starts: 8 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 7:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on Golf Channel, fubo (Try for free)

Live streaming: 3-6 p.m. on NBC Sports App

Radio: 12-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 3 - Saturday

Round starts: 8 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 8 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel, fubo (Try for free)

Early streaming: 1-3 p.m. on NBC Sports App

Live TV coverage: 3-6:30 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+

Live streaming: 3-6:30 p.m. on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6:30 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 - Sunday

Round starts: 8 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel, fubo (Try for free)

Early streaming: 1-3 p.m. on NBC Sports App

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+

Live streaming: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio