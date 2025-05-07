The 2025 Truist Championship is the sixth of eight Signature Events on the PGA Tour schedule this season, and that means we'll see a loaded field this weekend on the Wissahickon Course at Philadelphia Cricket Club. Rory McIlroy is a four-time winner of this event, but all of those wins came when the tournament was held at Quail Hollow Club in North Carolina, which will host the PGA Championship next month. However, McIlroy is still the +400 favorite in the 2025 Truist Championship odds coming off his win at the Masters and he's even money (+100) to finish top five in this week's PGA Tour prop odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Meanwhile, Justin Thomas, who is +1600 to win, is fetching +140 to finish top 10 despite his recent win at the RBC Heritage. Might you consider adding Thomas to your PGA Tour parlays this week, or are there better options in the 2025 Truist Championship field? Before making any 2025 Truist Championship picks or golf parlays, you need to see this PGA Tour parlay from SportsLine golf expert Eric Cohen that pays out a staggering amount of more than $1.2 million on a $10 bet.

Cohen is an avid golf bettor who correctly predicted the pre-tournament outright winner in eight tournaments over the last three seasons. He correctly identified Justin Thomas to win the 2025 RBC Heritage (+1800) last month, as well as Aaron Rai (2024 Wyndham Championship +3300), Davis Thompson (2024 John Deere Classic, +2200), Bryson DeChambeau (2024 U.S. Open, +2000), Scottie Scheffler (2024 Players Championship, +550), Rickie Fowler (2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic, +1400), Brooks Koepka (2023 PGA Championship, +2000) and Chris Kirk (2023 Honda Classic, +3500) all to win. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now that the Cohen has had a chance to break down the latest PGA Tour odds for the Truist Championship 2025, he has locked in his betting picks to form an 10-leg golf parlay that pays out more than $1.2 million for a $10 bettor. You can only see the picks and full parlay by heading to SportsLine.

Top 2025 Truist Championship parlay, PGA Tour picks

For Truist Championship 2025, one of the picks featured in Cohen's 10-leg PGA Tour parlay is Shane Lowry to finish top 20 for a +105 payout in our DraftKings parlay. However, you can get Lowry top 20 odds for as high as +125 at Caesars Sportsbook individually. The 38-year-old Irishman is a three-time PGA Tour winner and former major champion (2019 Open Championship) that is currently ranked 12th in the Official World Golf Ranking, the highest he's been ranked in his 16-year career as a professional.

"Lowry is another player who finds himself on the first or second pages of leaderboards often but is rarely a threat to win. He would be in the midst of seven straight top-20s if not for a final round 81 at The Masters where everything that could go wrong did. Approach play and around the green success are key to the Irishman's game and he should perform well this week at a track we've never seen before on Tour," Cohen told SportsLine. See the rest of the picks in Cohen's PGA Tour parlay here.

Cohen is also backing Jordan Spieth to finish in the top 10, a prop that returns +220.

"Spieth was 13-under par over the final 36 holes at the Byron Nelson to finish solo fourth," Cohen said. "With four straight top-20 finishes, his game continues to show improvement each week, and he seems due for a win sometime this summer." See the rest of the picks in Cohen's PGA Tour parlay here.

How to make $1 million PGA Tour parlay picks

Cohen has also picked his outright winner and has made nine other PGA Tour prop picks for his 2025 Truist Championship parlay that pays more than $1.2 million on just a $10 bet. You can only see the picks and the full parlay at SportsLine.

So, who will win the 2025 Truist Championship, and what combination of PGA Tour props could unlock a $1.2M payday on just a $10 bet? Visit SportsLine now to get Eric Cohen's weekly $1 million PGA Tour parlay and picks for Truist Championship 2025, all from the golf expert who has called eight outright winners since 2023 and find out.