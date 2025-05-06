An important two-week span on the PGA Tour begins Thursday when the 2025 Truist Championship, a Signature Event, tees off just outside of Philadelphia. The signature status brings an elevated purse and an attractive field, while this also serves as the lead in to the PGA Championship, the year's second major. This event was known as the Wells Fargo Championship from 2011-24 and it traditionally is held at Quail Hollow, though this year it moved north since that course is hosting the PGA Championship.

Scottie Scheffler is taking the week off after his win at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson last week, leaving Rory McIlroy as the clear favorite at +400 in the 2025 Truist Championship odds via FanDuel Sportsbook. Collin Morikawa (+1400), Xander Schauffele (+1600) and Ludvig Aberg (+1600) are among the other top contenders.

There are also PGA odds for top-five, top-10, head-to-head and more to consider. Before locking in your 2025 Truist Championship picks, be sure to see the PGA predictions rom the proven model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, is up more than $9,000 on PGA best bets since June of 2020. This same model has also nailed a whopping 14 majors entering the weekend, including the 2025 Masters -- its fourth Masters in a row -- and last year's PGA Championship and U.S. Open. It also nailed Justin Thomas (20-1) as the winner in its best bets for the RBC Heritage.

Now that the 2025 Truist Championship is locked in, SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Here are three Truist Championship best bets, based on the model's projections, to target:

Corey Conners to win outright (30-1)

The Canadian is one of the hottest players on tour, finishing T8 or better in four of his last six events. He was in contention at the Masters heading into Sunday before a fourth-round 68 knocked him out of the top five. The model has identified him as a top-five contender, bringing value at the 30-1 he's getting at FanDuel.

Daniel Berger to finish top-10 including ties (+280)

Berger has bounced back nicely after missing the cut in two of his first three events of the season. He hasn't finished outside the top 30 in his past eight events, a span that includes three finishes of T3 or better. He finished T3 at the RBC Heritage in his last event, and the model has him in the top 10 this week, making the +280 a strong value.

Justin Thomas to finish top-5 including ties (+320)

Thomas broke through at the RBC Heritage for his first win since 2022. That was the feather in the cap of a strong run this year that also includes a solo second-place finish at the Valspar Championship and the American Express, as well as top-10 finishes at the WM Phoenix Open and the Genesis Invitational. If you're not ready to back him to overcome McIlroy and others to win this event, the strong plus-money return of +320 at DraftKings Sportsbook for him to finish in the top five could be a smart play.

