The 2025 Truist Championship heads for the weekend beginning with Round 3 on Saturday morning at the Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course). Keith Mitchell is atop the leaderboard at 12-under par, while Shane Lowry (-11) and Sepp Straka (-10) are both within two shots. There's a loaded group at 7 under, including Masters champion Rory McIlroy and RBC Heritage winner Justin Thomas.

Mitchell and Lowry are +330 co-favorites (risk $100 to win $330) to win heading into the weekend, according to the latest 2025 Truist championship odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. With several big names near the top of the Truist Championship leaderboard, what are the best bets and prop picks for the weekend? Before making any 2025 Truist Championship weekend picks, be sure to see the PGA predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

Cohen is an avid golf bettor who correctly predicted the pre-tournament outright winner in eight tournaments over the last three seasons. He correctly identified Justin Thomas to win the 2025 RBC Heritage (+1800) last month, as well as Aaron Rai (2024 Wyndham Championship, +3300), Davis Thompson (2024 John Deere Classic, +2200), Bryson DeChambeau (2024 U.S. Open, +2000), Scottie Scheffler (2024 Players Championship, +550), Rickie Fowler (2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic, +1400), Brooks Koepka (2023 PGA Championship, +2000) and Chris Kirk (2023 Honda Classic, +3500) over the last few seasons. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

For the Truist Championship 2025 weekend, Cohen is backing Xander Schauffele to finish in the top 10 (+210). He's tied for 25th at 4 under, eight shots off the lead, but only two shots behind the current 10th-place golfers.

"The American has gained nearly 1.75 shots on approach and I expect that number to rise significantly this weekend," Cohen told SportsLine. "I believe he will backdoor a top-10 finish, his second of 2025 (T8 at The Masters) with a low Sunday round yet again."

Keith Mitchell +330

Shane Lowry +330

Sepp Straka +600

Rory McIlroy +600

Collin Morikawa +1200

Justin Thomas +1400

Patrick Cantlay +1600

Si Woo Kim +3500

Akshay Bhatia +3500

Xander Schauffele +7000

Thomas Detry +8000

Sungjae Im +8000

Stephan Jaeger +8000

Max Homa +8000

Sam Burns +9000

Denny McCarthy +10000

Gary Woodland +11000

Tommy Fleetwood +11000

Rickie Fowler +11000