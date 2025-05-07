The PGA Tour's sixth Signature Event of the year begins on Thursday with the 2025 Truist Championship. This tournament is usually held at Quail Hollow, which is set to host next week's PGA Championship, meaning the event was moved to Philadelphia Cricket Club's Wissahickon course. The 2025 Truist Championship field will feature nine of the top 10 players in the Official World Golf Ranking. McIlroy has won this event four times in his career and will enter the 2025 Truist Championship as the defending champion.
According to the latest 2025 Truist Championship odds, McIlroy is the 4-1 favorite. He's followed by Collin Morikawa (14-1), Xander Schauffele (16-1), Ludvig Aberg (16-1) and Justin Thomas (18-1) on the PGA odds board.
2025 Truist Championship predictions
One major surprise the model is calling for at the 2025 Truist Championship: Ludvig Aberg, a two-time PGA Tour champion and one of the top favorites, stumbles this week and doesn't even crack the top five. Aberg has one win and three top-10 finishes this season, but he's struggled in recent weeks outside of his T-7 finish at the Masters.
Aberg has finished T-54 or worse in three of his past four starts on the PGA Tour, which includes missing the cut twice. The 25-year-old's inconsistent results can be directly attributed to his iron play. Aberg is ranked 110th in strokes gained: approach to green (-0.068) and 135th in greens in regulation percentage (63.98%). He also ranks outside the top 100 in scoring average (70.79), strokes gained: putting (-0.248) and driving accuracy (58.29%).
Another surprise: Corey Conners, a 30-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.
Conners certainly has the game to finish near the top of the leaderboard this week. The 33-year-old has played well this season, securing five top-10 finishes in 11 events. He's finished T-8 or better in four of his last six starts and enters this week's event ranked 15th in greens in regulation percentage (69.84%), 19th in strokes gained: off the tee (0.468) and 20th in driving accuracy (66.33%).
How to make 2025 Truist Championship picks
2025 Truist Championship odds, favorites
Rory McIlroy +400
Collin Morikawa +1400
Xander Schauffele +1600
Ludvig Aberg +1600
Justin Thomas +1800
Patrick Cantlay +2000
Viktor Hovland +2800
Tommy Fleetwood +2800
Jordan Spieth +2800
Russell Henley +3000
Hideki Matsuyama +3000
Corey Conners +3000
Shane Lowry +3500
Sepp Straka +4000
Daniel Berger +4000
Wyndham Clark +4500
Sungjae Im +4500
Robert MacIntyre +4500
Maverick McNealy +4500
Keegan Bradley +4500
Sam Burns +5000
Min Woo Lee +5000
Jason Day +5000
Taylor Pendrith +5500
JJ Spaun +5500
Denny McCarthy +5500
Davis Thompson +5500
Byeong Hun An +5500
Tony Finau +6000
Michael Kim +6000
Keith Mitchell +6000
Si Woo Kim +6500
Justin Rose +6500
Andrew Novak +6500
Aaron Rai +6500
Will Zalatoris +7000
Brian Harman +7000
Akshay Bhatia +7000
J.T. Poston +7500
Ben Griffin +7500
Stephan Jaeger +9000
Sam Stevens +9000
Sahith Theegala +9000
Max Homa +9000
Harris English +9000
Thomas Detry +10000
Rasmus Hojgaard +10000
Max Greyserman +10000
Matt Fitzpatrick +10000
Lucas Glover +10000
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +10000
Tom Hoge +11000
Ryan Gerard +11000
Jacob Bridgeman +11000
Adam Scott +11000
Rickie Fowler +12000
Nick Taylor +12000
Michael Thorbjornsen +12000
Gary Woodland +12000
Eric Cole +12000
Cameron Young +12000
Chris Kirk +15000
Austin Eckroat +15000