Rory McIlroy has had tremendous success at the Truist Championship, formerly known as the Wells Fargo Championship, in recent years. McIlroy has won this event four times in his career and will enter the 2025 Truist Championship as the defending champion. The 36-year-old has already secured three wins this season and could find himself in the mix again at Philadelphia Cricket Club when the Truist Championship 2025 gets underway on Thursday, May 8.

McIlroy, who's won two of his last four starts on the PGA Tour, is the 4-1 favorite, according to the latest 2025 Truist Championship odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. He's followed by Collin Morikawa (14-1), Xander Schauffele (16-1), Ludvig Aberg (16-1) and Justin Thomas (18-1) on the PGA odds board.

2025 Truist Championship predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the 2025 Truist Championship: Ludvig Aberg, a two-time PGA Tour champion and one of the top favorites, stumbles this week and doesn't even crack the top five. Aberg has one win and three top-10 finishes this season, but he's struggled in recent weeks outside of his T-7 finish at the Masters.

Aberg has finished T-54 or worse in three of his past four starts on the PGA Tour, which includes missing the cut twice. The 25-year-old's inconsistent results can be directly attributed to his iron play. Aberg is ranked 110th in strokes gained: approach to green (-0.068) and 135th in greens in regulation percentage (63.98%). He also ranks outside the top 100 in scoring average (70.79), strokes gained: putting (-0.248) and driving accuracy (58.29%). He's not a strong pick to win it all, and there are far better values in the 2025 Truist Championship field. See who else to fade here.

Another surprise: Corey Conners, a 30-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Conners certainly has the game to finish near the top of the leaderboard this week. The 33-year-old has played well this season, securing five top-10 finishes in 11 events. He's finished T-8 or better in four of his last six starts and enters this week's event ranked 15th in greens in regulation percentage (69.84%), 19th in strokes gained: off the tee (0.468) and 20th in driving accuracy (66.33%), making him a strong value pick for your 2025 Truist Championship bets. See who else to pick here.

How to make 2025 Truist Championship picks

2025 Truist Championship odds, favorites

Rory McIlroy +400

Collin Morikawa +1400

Xander Schauffele +1600

Ludvig Aberg +1600

Justin Thomas +1800

Patrick Cantlay +2000

Viktor Hovland +2800

Tommy Fleetwood +2800

Jordan Spieth +2800

Russell Henley +3000

Hideki Matsuyama +3000

Corey Conners +3000

Shane Lowry +3500

Sepp Straka +4000

Daniel Berger +4000

Wyndham Clark +4500

Sungjae Im +4500

Robert MacIntyre +4500

Maverick McNealy +4500

Keegan Bradley +4500

Sam Burns +5000

Min Woo Lee +5000

Jason Day +5000

Taylor Pendrith +5500

JJ Spaun +5500

Denny McCarthy +5500

Davis Thompson +5500

Byeong Hun An +5500

Tony Finau +6000

Michael Kim +6000

Keith Mitchell +6000

Si Woo Kim +6500

Justin Rose +6500

Andrew Novak +6500

Aaron Rai +6500

Will Zalatoris +7000

Brian Harman +7000

Akshay Bhatia +7000

J.T. Poston +7500

Ben Griffin +7500

Stephan Jaeger +9000

Sam Stevens +9000

Sahith Theegala +9000

Max Homa +9000

Harris English +9000

Thomas Detry +10000

Rasmus Hojgaard +10000

Max Greyserman +10000

Matt Fitzpatrick +10000

Lucas Glover +10000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +10000

Tom Hoge +11000

Ryan Gerard +11000

Jacob Bridgeman +11000

Adam Scott +11000

Rickie Fowler +12000

Nick Taylor +12000

Michael Thorbjornsen +12000

Gary Woodland +12000

Eric Cole +12000

Cameron Young +12000

Chris Kirk +15000

Austin Eckroat +15000