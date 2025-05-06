Only one tournament stands between players and the second major championship of the season, and it is a big one. The Truist Championship — typically held at next week's venue, Quail Hollow Club — will head up north to the Philadelphia Cricket Club instead and cede the Charlotte grounds to the PGA Championship.

Welcoming a signature event to the Wissahickon Course, the Philly Cricket Club will play host to its first PGA Tour tournament headlined by the most recent major championship winner, Rory McIlroy. The grand slam winner will play in his first individual stroke-play event since slipping on the green jacket before his trek to Quail Hollow next week.

Serving as the defending champion as well (albeit at a different golf course), McIlroy will look to keep the momentum rolling ahead of another major opportunity. Dusting off some rust at the Zurich Classic with his partner, Shane Lowry, McIlroy still looked every bit as sharp from tee to green.

It will be his putter that will be tested this week with the undulated green complexes that Philly Cricket Club presents. That will be an area of the game to look out for for many of the world's best, especially Collin Morikawa. The two-time major champion arrives with a new caddie by his side as Joe Griener makes his first appearance with Morikawa following a victory at the RBC Heritage with Justin Thomas.

Morikawa has cooled slightly since a strong start to his 2025 campaign, mainly due to some struggles on the greens. If he can overcome those, he can overcome the naysayers who continue to persist as his winless drought stretches over 500 days.

PGA Championship winner Xander Schauffele still has one more week with his Wanamaker Trophy as he looks more and more like his usual self by the week. His good friend, Patrick Cantlay, has been held winless for more than two years and looks to break through in a comfortable part of the country.

Ludvig Åberg makes his tournament debut as he missed last year's action due to a knee injury, while Thomas and Jordan Spieth aim to keep their solid play in tact ahead of a major week in North Carolina.

2025 Truist Championship schedule

Dates: May 5-8

Location: The Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course) — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Par: 70 | Yardage: 7,119

Purse: $20,000,000

2025 Truist Championship field, odds

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Rory McIlroy (9/2): The four-time tournament winner can't put his course history to good use this week. That will have to wait till next week for the PGA Championship. Still, McIlroy's ability off the tee should be able to set him up for success at Philly Cricket Club given the carry yardages required and relative openness players will face. He has been dominant from tee to green this season, but the putter has shown some cracks in his last eight rounds. Nothing to be concerned about, necessarily, but something to keep an eye on.

Collin Morikawa (14-1): Morikawa ranks first in this field in strokes gained approach and fourth in driving accuracy. That is a combination that can travel to any golf course, but it is short game which has become a shortcoming. He ranks outside the top half in both strokes gained around the green and putting, but it is not for a lack of trying new things. The two-time major champion is shuffling through different putters and shuffling through different bag men. Let's see if it works out.

Xander Schauffele (16-1)

Ludvig Åberg (16-1): He's been better than McIlroy with the driver in hand this season, but the rest of the game might be a question mark. Take away the top-10 finish at the Masters (which is a big top 10, no doubt), and the Swedish superstar is without a top-20 finish since his win at Torrey Pines. The iron play has been middling for the most part this year, but if he takes a step this week, he is capable of taking a leap next week.

Justin Thomas (18-1)

Patrick Cantlay (20-1)

Jordan Spieth (28-1): Let the Spieth fanboys have this. He is percolating. The three-time major champion has rattled off four straight top-20 finishes, including a solo fourth last week at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson that included some of the best ball-striking numbers of his career. His ceiling iron performances are still right up there with the world's best, and he is driving it as well as ever. His short game will make or break his chances.

Viktor Hovland (28-1): Speaking of short game, Hovland's is improving. After missing four of his first six cuts in 2025, the Norwegian broke through for a win at the Valspar Championship and has since kept his good play rolling. He finished T21 at the Masters where he was fantastic from the fairway in and followed it up with a T13 in Hilton Head where he gained throughout the bag. He ranks second behind Morikawa in terms of iron play among those in this field.

Tommy Fleetwood (28-1)

Corey Conners (30-1)

2025 Truist Championship predictions



Xander Schauffele Winner (16-1): Only two players in this field rank inside the top 10 in driving distance and approach play. One is McIlroy, and the other is Schauffele. Returning to an old driver model, the two-time major champion has returned to his old self with three straight top-20 finishes including a quiet T8 at the Masters. His short game is improving by the week, and he remains one of the best all-around talents in the world, which will be required on an unknown golf course.

Patrick Cantlay Contender (20-1): He put on a ball-striking exhibition in Hilton Head but was unable to hole enough putts to seriously contend. Expect that to change this week as a switch to bent grass greens will allow Cantlay to wield that putter to the best of his ability as he often has in this part of the country. The former FedEx Cup champion ranks fifth off the tee and sixth on approach over the last three months.

Andrew Novak Sleeper (65-1): The most recent PGA Tour winner in this field, Novak now looks for his first individual title. He arrives in Philadelphia with three straight top-three finishes, including a playoff loss in the most recent signature event to Thomas. Everything in his game has been clicking for the past month, and now he has the confidence of a PGA Tour winner to go along with it.

