The sixth signature event of the 2025 PGA Tour season has the best players in the world playing Philadelphia Cricket Club, a first-time host of the Truist Championship. Typically played at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, the Truist was forced to move this year due to the 2025 PGA Championship being played at that course next week.

That was among the biggest storylines coming into the week as there are players like Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and Max Homa that had tremendous success at Quail Hollow in the past and usually arrive at the Truist as names to watch. Interestingly enough, despite the change in scenery, all three men are nonetheless near the top of a star-studded leaderboard along with peers like Collin Morikawa and Rickie Fowler.

The field is competing amid a rare reprieve from Scottie Scheffler, who opted to play at home in Dallas last week as he prefers to take a week off before a major championship. It wound up being a good decision as Scheffler dusted the field to claim his first win of the season. That could open the door even more for others to nab a big win, as he is always among the favorites each week.

As always, signature events bring a chance to stack FedEx Cup points ... and cash given $20 million is on the line this week for the 72-man field. Everyone is guaranteed at least $36,000 in the no-cut event with the winner taking home $3.6 million. That should be more than enough incentive for players to keep their eyes on the prize this week as they look to cash in and build some positive momentum going into next week's PGA Championship.

2025 Truist Championship purse, prize money, payouts

1st: $3.6 million

2nd: $2.16 million

3rd: $1.36 million

4th: $960,000

5th: $800,000

6th: $720,000

7th: $670,000

8th: $620,000

9th: $580,000

10th: $540,000

11th: $500,000

12th: $460,000

13th: $420,000

14th: $380,000

15th: $260,000

16th: $340,000

17th: $320,000

18th: $300,000

19th: $280,000

20th: $260,000

21st: $240,000

22nd: $223,000

23rd: $207,500

24th: $190,000

25th: $175,000

26th: $159,000

27th: $152,500

28th: $146,000

29th: $140,000

30th: $134,000

31st: $128,500

32nd: $122,500

33rd: $116,500

34th: $111,000

35th: $106,500

36th: $101,500

37th: $96,500

38th: $92,500

39th: $88,500

40th: $84,000

41st: $80,000

42nd: $76,000

43rd: $72,000

44th: $68,000

45th: $64,000

46th: $60,000

47th: $56,000

48th: $53,000

49th: $50,000

50th: $49,000

51st: $48,000

52nd: $47,000

53rd: $46,000

54th: $46,000

55th: $45,500

56th: $45,000

57th: $44,500

58th: $44,000

59th: $43,500

60th: $43,000

61st: $42,500

62nd: $42,000

63rd: $41,500

64th: $41,000

65th: $40,500

66th: $40,000

67th: $39,500

68th: $39,000

69th: $38,000

70th: $37,500

71st: $37,000

72nd: $36,000