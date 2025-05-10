The sixth signature event of the 2025 PGA Tour season has the best players in the world playing Philadelphia Cricket Club, a first-time host of the Truist Championship. Typically played at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, the Truist was forced to move this year due to the 2025 PGA Championship being played at that course next week.
That was among the biggest storylines coming into the week as there are players like Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and Max Homa that had tremendous success at Quail Hollow in the past and usually arrive at the Truist as names to watch. Interestingly enough, despite the change in scenery, all three men are nonetheless near the top of a star-studded leaderboard along with peers like Collin Morikawa and Rickie Fowler.
The field is competing amid a rare reprieve from Scottie Scheffler, who opted to play at home in Dallas last week as he prefers to take a week off before a major championship. It wound up being a good decision as Scheffler dusted the field to claim his first win of the season. That could open the door even more for others to nab a big win, as he is always among the favorites each week.
As always, signature events bring a chance to stack FedEx Cup points ... and cash given $20 million is on the line this week for the 72-man field. Everyone is guaranteed at least $36,000 in the no-cut event with the winner taking home $3.6 million. That should be more than enough incentive for players to keep their eyes on the prize this week as they look to cash in and build some positive momentum going into next week's PGA Championship.
2025 Truist Championship purse, prize money, payouts
1st: $3.6 million
2nd: $2.16 million
3rd: $1.36 million
4th: $960,000
5th: $800,000
6th: $720,000
7th: $670,000
8th: $620,000
9th: $580,000
10th: $540,000
11th: $500,000
12th: $460,000
13th: $420,000
14th: $380,000
15th: $260,000
16th: $340,000
17th: $320,000
18th: $300,000
19th: $280,000
20th: $260,000
21st: $240,000
22nd: $223,000
23rd: $207,500
24th: $190,000
25th: $175,000
26th: $159,000
27th: $152,500
28th: $146,000
29th: $140,000
30th: $134,000
31st: $128,500
32nd: $122,500
33rd: $116,500
34th: $111,000
35th: $106,500
36th: $101,500
37th: $96,500
38th: $92,500
39th: $88,500
40th: $84,000
41st: $80,000
42nd: $76,000
43rd: $72,000
44th: $68,000
45th: $64,000
46th: $60,000
47th: $56,000
48th: $53,000
49th: $50,000
50th: $49,000
51st: $48,000
52nd: $47,000
53rd: $46,000
54th: $46,000
55th: $45,500
56th: $45,000
57th: $44,500
58th: $44,000
59th: $43,500
60th: $43,000
61st: $42,500
62nd: $42,000
63rd: $41,500
64th: $41,000
65th: $40,500
66th: $40,000
67th: $39,500
68th: $39,000
69th: $38,000
70th: $37,500
71st: $37,000
72nd: $36,000