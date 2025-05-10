The sixth signature event of the 2025 PGA Tour season enters the weekend with the Truist Championship being held at Philadelphia Cricket Club for the first time. Beyond the $20 million purse available to the best golfers in the world, the Truist fittingly serves as their final tune up before they head to Charlotte for the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow, the traditional home of this tournament.

This week's field includes almost all of the top names on the PGA Tour with the notable exception of Scottie Scheffler. The world's No. 1 player is taking a week off following his dominant win at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson; he prefers not to play the week before major championships when possible.

While Scheffler isn't in the field, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa and Rickie Fowler are among the names topping the leaderboard through 36 holes -- all with a legitimate opportunity to claim the trophy and the $3.6 million winner's prize that goes with it. McIlroy is the reigning champion at this tournament, but as mentioned, his win came at Quail Hollow where he has been incredible in the past. The field has handled Philadelphia Cricket Club quite well over the first two rounds; whether it gets any tougher over the weekend remains to be seen.

Let's take a look at how you can watch the Truist Championship throughout the weekend.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

2025 Truist Championship TV schedule

Round 3 - Saturday

Round starts: 8 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 8 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel, fubo (Try for free)

Early streaming: 1-3 p.m. on NBC Sports App

Live TV coverage: 3-6:30 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+

Live streaming: 3-6:30 p.m. on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 - Sunday

Round starts: 8 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 8 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel, fubo (Try for free)

Early streaming: 1-3 p.m. on NBC Sports App

Live TV coverage: 3-6:30 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+

Live streaming: 3-6:30 p.m. on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio