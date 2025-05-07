The sixth signature event of the 2025 PGA Tour season is upon us as the Truist Championship moves to The Philadelphia Cricket Club. Somewhat fittingly, it serves as the final tune-up for the best players in the world before they head to Charlotte for the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow, the traditional home of the Truist.

This week's field includes almost all of the top names on the PGA Tour, with the notable exception of Scottie Scheffler. The world's No. 1 player will take a week off after his dominant win at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson; he prefers not to play the week before major championships when possible. While Scheffler isn't in the field, we will see the likes of Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas and Ludvig Åberg on the course as they play for big money, big points and big momentum going into the second major of the year.

McIlroy is the defending champion, but that was at Quail Hollow, where he's been incredible in the past. This week, it will be quite interesting to see how he and the rest of the field handle The Philadelphia Cricket Club, a course few will have played in competition before.

Let's take a look at how you can watch the Truist Championship throughout the weekend.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

2025 Truist Championship TV schedule

Round 1 - Thursday

Round starts: 11 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 2-6 p.m. on Golf Channel, fubo (Try for free)

Live streaming: 2-6 p.m. on NBC Sports App

Radio: 12-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 2 - Friday

Round starts: 11 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 2-6 p.m. on Golf Channel, fubo (Try for free)

Live streaming: 2-6 p.m. on NBC Sports App

Radio: 12-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 3 - Saturday

Round starts: 8 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 8 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel, fubo (Try for free)

Early streaming: 1-3 p.m. on NBC Sports App

Live TV coverage: 3-6:30 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+

Live streaming: 3-6:30 p.m. on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 - Sunday

Round starts: 8 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 8 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel, fubo (Try for free)

Early streaming: 1-3 p.m. on NBC Sports App

Live TV coverage: 3-6:30 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+

Live streaming: 3-6:30 p.m. on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio