2025 U.S. Open expert picks, bets, odds, sleepers: Golf insider avoiding Rory McIlroy at Oakmont Country Club
Golf expert Sia Nejad has revealed his U.S. Open 2025 picks and PGA best bets for Oakmont Country Club, beginning Thursday, June 12
The 2025 U.S. Open begins on Thursday at Oakmont Country Club, making its return to the Pennsylvania club for the first time in nearly 10 years. Dustin Johnson won the 2016 U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club for his first of two major championships, but Johnson missed the cut in his first two majors of 2025. Johnson is a +8000 longshot in the 2025 U.S. Open odds. Scottie Scheffler is the +320 favorite in the latest 2025 U.S. Open betting odds and enters with three victories over his last four tournaments, including at the PGA Championship. Rory McIlroy (+550), Bryson DeChambeau (+900) and Jon Rahm (+1200) follow with the next shortest odds in the 2025 U.S. Open field. Before making any 2025 U.S. Open picks, you need to see the 2025 U.S. Open predictions and best bets from golf insider Sia Nejad.
Nejad specializes in betting and DFS in golf, among other sports. He's had incredible success in the outright and first-round leader markets and in betting head-to-head matchups. He also has been solid with his head-to-head matchups since the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge, going 52-37-5 and returning 11.67 units over that span.
Top 2025 U.S. Open expert picks
One surprise: Nejad is fading Rory McIlroy, even though he is the newest grand slam champion and is a two-time PGA Championship winner. McIlroy finished T47 at the PGA Championship in his first major since completing the grand slam and finished over par on three of his four rounds to shoot 3-over-par for the tournament. He failed to crack the top five in either of his two PGA Tour events between the Masters and PGA Championship, despite non-elite fields in those tournaments. Nejad hasn't been as impressed with McIlroy since the 29-time PGA Tour champion won his long-coveted green jacket.
"The state of his game has dropped off since his Masters win, and I don't expect him to suddenly recapture his focus at what will be the most difficult test of 2025," Nejad said. "I don't think he'll necessarily perform poorly, but I also don't think his odds right now should be any shorter than +1000." Because of this, Nejad sees better value elsewhere. See who to back here.
2025 U.S. Open odds, favorites
Scottie Scheffler +320
Rory McIlroy +550
Bryson DeChambeau +900
Jon Rahm +1200
Xander Schauffele +1700
Ludvig Aberg +1800
Collin Morikawa +2200
Viktor Hovland +2600
Justin Thomas +3300
Brooks Koepka +3300
Tommy Fleetwood +3300
Shane Lowry +3600
Sungjae Im +4100
Matt Fitzpatrick +4100
Hideki Matsuyama +4100
Adam Scott +4100
Patrick Cantlay +4200
Tyrrell Hatton +5000
Min Woo Lee +5000
Sam Burns +5000
Justin Rose +5000
Tony Finau +5000
Cam Smith +5000
Wyndham Clark +5000
Tom Kim +6000
Corey Conners +6000
Si Woo Kim +6500
Russell Henley +6500
Sepp Straka +6500
Jordan Spieth +6500
Jason Day +6500
Brian Harman +8000
Max Homa +8000
Dustin Johnson +8000
Byeong Hun An +8000
Will Zalatoris +8000
Cameron Young +8000
Sahith Theegala +8000
Daniel Berger +9000
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +10000
Sergio Garcia +10000
Nick Dunlap +10000
Dean Burmester +10000
Akshay Bhatia +10000
Robert MacIntyre +10000
Alex Noren +10000
Keegan Bradley +10000
Ryan Fox +12000
Billy Horschel +12000
Davis Thompson +12000
Aaron Rai +12000
Rickie Fowler +12000
Nicolai Hojgaard +12000
Adam Hadwin +12000
Harris English +12000
J.T. Poston +15000
Victor Perez +15000
Kurt Kitayama +15000
Mackenzie Hughes +15000
Austin Eckroat +15000
Tom Hoge +15000
Erik van Rooyen +15000
Taylor Pendrith +15000
Adrian Meronk +15000
Denny McCarthy +15000
Matthieu Pavon +15000