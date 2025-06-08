The 2025 U.S. Open begins on Thursday at Oakmont Country Club, making its return to the Pennsylvania club for the first time in nearly 10 years. Dustin Johnson won the 2016 U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club for his first of two major championships, but Johnson missed the cut in his first two majors of 2025. Johnson is a +8000 longshot in the 2025 U.S. Open odds. Scottie Scheffler is the +320 favorite in the latest 2025 U.S. Open betting odds and enters with three victories over his last four tournaments, including at the PGA Championship. Rory McIlroy (+550), Bryson DeChambeau (+900) and Jon Rahm (+1200) follow with the next shortest odds in the 2025 U.S. Open field. Before making any 2025 U.S. Open picks, you need to see the 2025 U.S. Open predictions and best bets from golf insider Sia Nejad.

Nejad specializes in betting and DFS in golf, among other sports. He's had incredible success in the outright and first-round leader markets and in betting head-to-head matchups. He also has been solid with his head-to-head matchups since the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge, going 52-37-5 and returning 11.67 units over that span. That's a $1,167 profit for $100 bettors since May 2023.

Nejad also nailed Wyndham Clark, a +7500 longshot, as the outright winner at the Wells Fargo Championship 2023. That year, SportsLine debuted "The Early Wedge," and in the first three months of the show, he hit two first-round leaders and three outright winners. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting sites and for anyone taking advantage of the latest FanDuel promo code, DraftKings promo code and Fanatics Sportsbook promo code, just to name a few.

Now, Nejad has turned his attention to the 2025 U.S. Open field and locked in his best bets, top 2025 U.S. Open sleeper picks and favorites to avoid for anyone deciding how to bet on the U.S. Open. See who they are at SportsLine.

Top 2025 U.S. Open expert picks

One surprise: Nejad is fading Rory McIlroy, even though he is the newest grand slam champion and is a two-time PGA Championship winner. McIlroy finished T47 at the PGA Championship in his first major since completing the grand slam and finished over par on three of his four rounds to shoot 3-over-par for the tournament. He failed to crack the top five in either of his two PGA Tour events between the Masters and PGA Championship, despite non-elite fields in those tournaments. Nejad hasn't been as impressed with McIlroy since the 29-time PGA Tour champion won his long-coveted green jacket.

"The state of his game has dropped off since his Masters win, and I don't expect him to suddenly recapture his focus at what will be the most difficult test of 2025," Nejad said. "I don't think he'll necessarily perform poorly, but I also don't think his odds right now should be any shorter than +1000." Because of this, Nejad sees better value elsewhere. See who to back here.

How to make 2025 U.S. Open picks, bets

Nejad has locked in his 2025 U.S. Open best bets, including a double-digit longshot who has been crushing in strokes gained. Anyone who backs him could hit it big. You can only see the picks at SportsLine.

So, which players should you target for the U.S. Open, and which golfer could bring a huge payday of more than 10-1? Check out the 2025 U.S. Open odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Sia Nejad's top picks for the 2025 U.S. Open, all from the expert who has returned $1,167 for $100 bettors.

2025 U.S. Open odds, favorites

Get full 2025 U.S. Open picks, best bets, and predictions here.

Scottie Scheffler +320

Rory McIlroy +550

Bryson DeChambeau +900

Jon Rahm +1200

Xander Schauffele +1700

Ludvig Aberg +1800

Collin Morikawa +2200

Viktor Hovland +2600

Justin Thomas +3300

Brooks Koepka +3300

Tommy Fleetwood +3300

Shane Lowry +3600

Sungjae Im +4100

Matt Fitzpatrick +4100

Hideki Matsuyama +4100

Adam Scott +4100

Patrick Cantlay +4200

Tyrrell Hatton +5000

Min Woo Lee +5000

Sam Burns +5000

Justin Rose +5000

Tony Finau +5000

Cam Smith +5000

Wyndham Clark +5000

Tom Kim +6000

Corey Conners +6000

Si Woo Kim +6500

Russell Henley +6500

Sepp Straka +6500

Jordan Spieth +6500

Jason Day +6500

Brian Harman +8000

Max Homa +8000

Dustin Johnson +8000

Byeong Hun An +8000

Will Zalatoris +8000

Cameron Young +8000

Sahith Theegala +8000

Daniel Berger +9000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +10000

Sergio Garcia +10000

Nick Dunlap +10000

Dean Burmester +10000

Akshay Bhatia +10000

Robert MacIntyre +10000

Alex Noren +10000

Keegan Bradley +10000

Ryan Fox +12000

Billy Horschel +12000

Davis Thompson +12000

Aaron Rai +12000

Rickie Fowler +12000

Nicolai Hojgaard +12000

Adam Hadwin +12000

Harris English +12000

J.T. Poston +15000

Victor Perez +15000

Kurt Kitayama +15000

Mackenzie Hughes +15000

Austin Eckroat +15000

Tom Hoge +15000

Erik van Rooyen +15000

Taylor Pendrith +15000

Adrian Meronk +15000

Denny McCarthy +15000

Matthieu Pavon +15000