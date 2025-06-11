Wyndham Clark shocked the PGA world in 2023 by winning the U.S. Open as a +7000 longshot after finishing 75th or worse in his first four major tournaments. He wasn't the longest longshot ever to win the U.S. Open, with Lucas Glover winning at +15000 in 2009, but he was close to that distinction. The U.S. Open 2025, which begins on Thursday, has produced significant longshot winners over the 21st century, along with some of the sport's best like Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau, so is there a longshot in the 2025 U.S. Open field you target on betting sites when making 2025 U.S. Open bets?

Clark is +15000 to win the 2025 U.S. Open, which would tie him with Glover for the longest longshot to win a U.S. Open if he can capture his second title, but Clark has never finished even in the top 30 in any of his other 12 major tournaments. He's finished 50th or worse in his last five PGA Tour events this season, so can you justify him at longshot odds for 2025 U.S. Open bets? Scottie Scheffler is the +280 favorite in the latest 2025 U.S. Open odds, followed by Bryson DeChambeau (+700) and Rory McIlroy (+1100). Before making any 2025 U.S. Open picks, you need to see the 2025 U.S. Open predictions and best bets from golf insider Sia Nejad.

Nejad specializes in betting and DFS in golf, among other sports. He's had incredible success in the outright and first-round leader markets and in betting head-to-head matchups. He also has been solid with his head-to-head matchups since the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge, going 52-37-5 and returning 11.67 units over that span. That's a $1,167 profit for $100 bettors since May 2023.

Nejad also nailed Wyndham Clark, a +7500 longshot, as the outright winner at the Wells Fargo Championship 2023. That year, SportsLine debuted "The Early Wedge," and in the first three months of the show, he hit two first-round leaders and three outright winners. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting sites and for anyone taking advantage of the latest FanDuel promo code, DraftKings promo code and Fanatics Sportsbook promo code, just to name a few.

Now, Nejad has turned his attention to the 2025 U.S. Open field and locked in his best bets, top 2025 U.S. Open sleeper picks and favorites to avoid for anyone deciding how to bet on the U.S. Open. See who they are at SportsLine.

Top 2025 U.S. Open expert picks

One surprise: Nejad is fading Rory McIlroy, even though he is the newest grand slam champion and is a two-time PGA Championship winner. McIlroy missed the cut at the RBC Canadian Open last weekend for just his first missed cut of the year and his second missed cut since the start of last year. He shot a 78 in the second round of the RBC Canadian Open, his worst round of the season, and he's now winless in his last four tournaments with no top-five finishes since winning the Masters.

McIlroy finished T47 at the PGA Championship after completing his long-anticipated career grand slam by winning the green jacket. The U.S. Open has been a house of horrors and near-misses for McIlroy in recent years with back-to-back runner-up results, including a final few holes last year he'll want to forget about, and one U.S. Open victory in 16 career starts. Nejad doesn't project value in McIlroy in his return to Oakmont Country Club, where he missed the cut at the 2016 U.S. Open. See who to back here.

How to make 2025 U.S. Open picks, bets

Nejad has locked in his 2025 U.S. Open best bets, including a double-digit longshot who has been crushing in strokes gained. Anyone who backs him could hit it big. You can only see the picks at SportsLine.

So, which players should you target for the U.S. Open, and which golfer could bring a huge payday of more than 10-1? Check out the 2025 U.S. Open odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Sia Nejad's top picks for the 2025 U.S. Open, all from the expert who has returned $1,167 for $100 bettors.

2025 U.S. Open odds, favorites

Get full 2025 U.S. Open picks, best bets, and predictions here.

Scottie Scheffler +280

Bryson DeChambeau +700

Rory McIlroy +1100

Jon Rahm +1200

Xander Schauffele +2200

Collin Morikawa +2500

Ludvig Åberg +3000

Joaquin Niemann +3300

Tommy Fleetwood +4000

Justin Thomas +4000

Shane Lowry +4000

Patrick Cantlay +4500

Tyrrell Hatton +5000

Brooks Koepka +5000

Sepp Straka +5000

Jordan Spieth+5500

Viktor Hovland +5500

Hideki Matsuyama +6500

Corey Conners +7000

Ben Griffin +7000

Russell Henley +7000

Sam Burns +8000

Justin Rose +10000

Patrick Reed +10000

Keegan Bradley +10000

Matt Fitzpatrick +10000

Harris English +10000

Maverick McNealy +11000

Daniel Berger +11000

Tony Finau +11000

Si Woo Kim +11000

Robert MacIntyre +11000

Taylor Pendrith +12000

Aaron Rai +12000

Sungjae Im +12000

Jason Day +12000

Ryan Fox +12000

Cameron Young +15000

Wyndham Clark +15000

Cameron Smith +15000

Akshay Bhatia +15000

Min Woo Lee +15000

J.J. Spaun +15000

Thorbjørn Olesen +17000

Denny McCarthy +17000

Brian Harman +17000

Nick Taylor +17000

Andrew Novak +17000

Adam Scott +17000

J.T. Poston +17000

Dustin Johnson +17000

Ryan Gerard +22000

Gary Woodland +22000

Lucas Glover +22000

Michael Kim +22000

Carlos Ortiz +22000

Davis Thompson +22000

Marc Leishman +22000

Tom Kim +22000

Bud Cauley +25000

Max Greyserman +25000

Byeong Hun An +25000

Thomas Detry +25000

Eric Cole +25000

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen +27000

Johnny Keefer +30000

Stephan Jaeger +30000

Tom Hoge +30000

Sam Stevens +30000

Rasmus Højgaard +30000

Jordan Smith +30000

Jackson Koivun +30000

Phil Mickelson +30000

Mackenzie Hughes +30000

Matt Wallace +30000

Davis Riley +35000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +35000

Jhonattan Vegas +35000

Erik van Rooyen +35000

Niklas Norgaard +35000

Doug Ghim +35000

Nico Echavarria +40000

Matt McCarty +40000

Matthieu Pavon +40000

Jacob Bridgeman +40000

Cam Davis +40000

Chris Kirk +40000

Richard Bland +40000

Emiliano Grillo +40000

Victor Perez +40000

Laurie Canter +50000

Chris Gotterup +50000

Mark Hubbard +50000

Takumi Kanaya +50000

Ben James +60000

Michael La Sasso +60000

Justin Lower +60000

Jinichiro Kozuma +75000

Joe Highsmith +75000

Sam Bairstow +75000

Matthew Jordan +75000

Edoardo Molinari +75000

Emilio Gonzalez +100000

Evan Beck +100000

Alistair Docherty +100000

Joakim Lagergren +100000

Alvaro Ortiz +100000

Ryan McCormick +100000

Tyler Weaver +100000

Riley Lewis +100000

Joey Herrera +100000

Frederic LaCroix +100000

Andrea Pavan +100000

Mason Howell +100000

Matt Vogt +100000

James Hahn +100000

Adam Schenk +100000

Jacques Kruyswijk +100000

Kevin Velo +100000

Trevor Cone+100000

James Nicholas +100000

Grant Haefner +100000

Brady Calkins +100000

Noah Kent +100000

Yuta Sugiura +100000

Lanto Griffin +100000

Justin Hicks +100000

Will Chandler +100000

Trevor Gutschewski +100000

Brian Campbell +100000

Scott Vincent +100000

Thriston Lawrence +100000

Chandler Blanchet +100000

George Kneiser +100000

Trent Phillips +100000

Zachery Pollo +100000

Frankie Harris +100000

Bryan Lee +100000

Jackson Buchanan +100000

Philip Barbaree +100000

Cameron Tankersley +100000

Justin Hastings +100000

Guido Migliozzi +100000

Nick Dunlap +100000

Preston Summerhays +100000

George Duangmanee +100000

Zac Blair +100000

Jose Luis Ballester Barrio +100000

Roberto Díaz +100000

Austen Truslow +100000

Harrison Ott +100000

Zach Bauchou +100000

Lance Simpson +100000

Maxwell Moldovan +100000

Chase Johnson +100000

Riki Kawamoto +100000