2025 U.S. Open expert picks, predictions, betting odds: Golf expert dodging Bryson DeChambeau at Oakmont
SportsLine golf expert Eric Cohen just locked in his PGA Tour best bets for the 2025 U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club
Two-time U.S. Open champion Brooks Koepka has missed the cut at both majors this year, but he will try to get back on track at the 2025 U.S. Open beginning on Thursday. Koepka has finished outside the top 10 in eight straight major starts since his 2023 PGA Championship victory, the longest such streak of his career. He still has the most major wins (five) by any golfer since 2017 and has five career top-five finishes at the U.S. Open. Koepka is a 50-1 longshot in the 2025 U.S. Open odds, so should you back him with your 2025 U.S. Open betting picks? World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who has won three of his last four tournaments, is the +280 favorite (risk $100 to win $280) in the 2025 U.S. Open odds. He is followed by defending champion Bryson DeChambeau (+700) and Masters winner Rory McIlroy (11-1) on the PGA odds board. Before making any 2025 U.S. Open picks, you need to see the 2025 U.S. Open predictions and best bets from golf expert Eric Cohen.
The host of Tuesday's Early Wedge Best Bets Show on SportsLine's YouTube page, Cohen is an avid golf bettor who correctly predicted the pre-tournament outright winner in eight tournaments over the last three seasons. He correctly identified Justin Thomas to win the 2025 RBC Heritage (+1800) and Ben Griffin to win the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge (+4500 w/o Scheffler).
Now, Cohen has focused his attention on the 2025 U.S. Open field and locked in his best bets and top longshot sleepers. You can only see them here. You can also get a 2025 U.S. Open projected leaderboard from the computer model that's nailed 15 majors, including four straight Masters.
Top 2025 U.S. Open expert picks
One surprise: Cohen is completely fading DeChambeau, even though he is the defending champion and one of the top favorites. DeChambeau claimed last year's U.S. Open title after McIlroy missed a pair of short putts in the final three holes. Only two golfers have successfully defended their titles at the U.S. Open in the last 70 years, and just six golfers have at least three U.S. Open victories in their career.
While DeChambeau has finished inside the top six in five of the last six majors, he struggled during the final round at both the Masters and PGA Championship this year. He lost more than four strokes on approach during the Masters at Augusta National, despite finishing T5. It will be difficult for him to win this event with mediocre iron play, so Cohen is avoiding DeChambeau with his U.S. Open best bets. See who else to fade here.
Meanwhile, Cohen loves the value of Collin Morikawa at +2500 (risk $100 to win $2,500) at FanDuel Sportsbook. Morikawa is one of four golfers to finish inside the top 15 in each of the past four U.S. Opens, and he has the second-most top-five finishes (7) at majors since the start of 2020. He ranks second on the PGA Tour in driving accuracy, making him a perfect fit for Oakmont.
"In ten solo events to date this season, Morikawa has gained off the tee in eight of them and on approach in 9 of 10," Cohen said. "In six U.S. Open starts, he has two top-5s and four top-20s. While the winless drought on U.S. soil dates back to 2021, he's a two-time major champion and a big game hunter that I'll be investing in again this week." See who else to back here.
How to make 2025 U.S. Open picks
Cohen has locked in his best bets for the 2025 U.S. Open and has also selected an epic longshot who's priced at nearly 100-1. This is a "disrespectful number for one of the most underrated players in the game." You can only see the picks at SportsLine.
Which golfers should you target for the 2025 U.S. Open, and which longshot could bring a huge payday of almost 100-1? Check out the 2025 U.S. Open odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Eric Cohen's top picks for the 2025 U.S. Open, all from the expert who already nailed Justin Thomas in the RBC Heritage and Ben Griffin in the Charles Schwab Challenge.
2025 U.S. Open odds, field
