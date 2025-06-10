The 2025 U.S. Open begins Thursday at Oakmont Country Club, widely considered one of the most difficult courses in the United States. It has no water hazards and a minimal number of trees, but its 175 bunkers and treacherous rough will make accuracy a focal point for the 2025 U.S. Open field. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who has won three of his last four starts, leads the PGA Tour in total strokes gained and strokes gained approaching the green. He is 72nd in driving distance and 30th in driving accuracy though, so should you back him with your 2025 U.S. Open betting? Scheffler is the +280 favorite (risk $100 to win $280) in the 2025 U.S. Open odds, followed by defending champion Bryson DeChambeau (+700). Rory McIlroy (+1100) and Jon Rahm (+1200) are the only other golfers inside of 20-1 on the PGA odds board. Before making any 2025 U.S. Open picks, you need to see the 2025 U.S. Open predictions and best bets from golf expert Eric Cohen.

The host of Tuesday's Early Wedge Best Bets Show on SportsLine's YouTube page, Cohen is an avid golf bettor who correctly predicted the pre-tournament outright winner in eight tournaments over the last three seasons. He correctly identified Justin Thomas to win the 2025 RBC Heritage (+1800) and Ben Griffin to win the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge (+4500 w/o Scheffler).

Anyone who followed his sports betting picks could have seen massive returns.

Now, Cohen has focused his attention on the 2025 U.S. Open field and locked in his best bets and top longshot sleepers.

Top 2025 U.S. Open expert picks

One surprise: Cohen is completely fading DeChambeau, even though he is the defending champion and one of the top favorites. DeChambeau claimed last year's U.S. Open title after McIlroy missed a pair of short putts in the final three holes. Only two golfers have successfully defended their titles at the U.S. Open in the last 70 years, and just six golfers have at least three U.S. Open victories in their career.

While DeChambeau has finished inside the top six in five of the last six majors, he struggled during the final round at both the Masters and PGA Championship this year. He lost more than four strokes on approach during the Masters at Augusta National, despite finishing T5. It will be difficult for him to win this event with mediocre iron play, so Cohen is avoiding DeChambeau with his U.S. Open best bets. See who else to fade here.

Meanwhile, Cohen loves the value of Collin Morikawa at +2500 (risk $100 to win $2,500). Morikawa is seeking the third leg of the career grand slam and his fifth consecutive top-15 finish in the U.S. Open. He has seven top-five finishes at majors since the start of the 2020 season, which is tied for the second-most in that span.

Morikawa is quietly having a strong season, posting eight top-25 finishes in 11 events played, including a runner-up in the Arnold Palmer Invitational. With an emphasis being placed on accuracy this week, Morikawa makes sense as he ranks second in driving accuracy and sixth in strokes gained approaching the green. He also has proven winning experience in majors, so Cohen is backing him to make a run at Oakmont this weekend. See who else to back here.

How to make 2025 U.S. Open picks

Cohen has locked in his best bets for the 2025 U.S. Open and has also selected an epic longshot who's priced at nearly 100-1.

Which golfers should you target for the 2025 U.S. Open, and which longshot could bring a huge payday of almost 100-1?

2025 U.S. Open odds, field

2025 U.S. Open odds, field

(odds subject to change)



Scottie Scheffler +280

Bryson DeChambeau +700

Rory McIlroy +1100

Jon Rahm +1200

Xander Schauffele +2200

Collin Morikawa +2500

Ludvig Åberg +3000

Joaquin Niemann +3300

Tommy Fleetwood +4000

Justin Thomas +4000

Shane Lowry +4000

Patrick Cantlay +4500

Tyrrell Hatton +5000

Brooks Koepka +5000

Sepp Straka +5000

Jordan Spieth+5500

Viktor Hovland +5500

Hideki Matsuyama +6500

Corey Conners +7000

Ben Griffin +7000

Russell Henley +7000

Sam Burns +8000

Justin Rose +10000

Patrick Reed +10000

Keegan Bradley +10000

Matt Fitzpatrick +10000

Harris English +10000

Maverick McNealy +11000

Daniel Berger +11000

Tony Finau +11000

Si Woo Kim +11000

Robert MacIntyre +11000

Taylor Pendrith +12000

Aaron Rai +12000

Sungjae Im +12000

Jason Day +12000

Ryan Fox +12000

Cameron Young +15000

Wyndham Clark +15000

Cameron Smith +15000

Akshay Bhatia +15000

Min Woo Lee +15000

J.J. Spaun +15000

Thorbjørn Olesen +17000

Denny McCarthy +17000

Brian Harman +17000

Nick Taylor +17000

Andrew Novak +17000

Adam Scott +17000

J.T. Poston +17000

Dustin Johnson +17000

Ryan Gerard +22000

Gary Woodland +22000

Lucas Glover +22000

Michael Kim +22000

Carlos Ortiz +22000

Davis Thompson +22000

Marc Leishman +22000

Tom Kim +22000

Bud Cauley +25000

Max Greyserman +25000

Byeong Hun An +25000

Thomas Detry +25000

Eric Cole +25000

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen +27000

Johnny Keefer +30000

Stephan Jaeger +30000

Tom Hoge +30000

Sam Stevens +30000

Rasmus Højgaard +30000

Jordan Smith +30000

Jackson Koivun +30000

Phil Mickelson +30000

Mackenzie Hughes +30000

Matt Wallace +30000

Davis Riley +35000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +35000

Jhonattan Vegas +35000

Erik van Rooyen +35000

Niklas Norgaard +35000

Doug Ghim +35000

Nico Echavarria +40000

Matt McCarty +40000

Matthieu Pavon +40000

Jacob Bridgeman +40000

Cam Davis +40000

Chris Kirk +40000

Richard Bland +40000

Emiliano Grillo +40000

Victor Perez +40000

Laurie Canter +50000

Chris Gotterup +50000

Mark Hubbard +50000

Takumi Kanaya +50000

Ben James +60000

Michael La Sasso +60000

Justin Lower +60000

Jinichiro Kozuma +75000

Joe Highsmith +75000

Sam Bairstow +75000

Matthew Jordan +75000

Edoardo Molinari +75000

Emilio Gonzalez +100000

Evan Beck +100000

Alistair Docherty +100000

Joakim Lagergren +100000

Alvaro Ortiz +100000

Ryan McCormick +100000

Tyler Weaver +100000

Riley Lewis +100000

Joey Herrera +100000

Frederic LaCroix +100000

Andrea Pavan +100000

Mason Howell +100000

Matt Vogt +100000

James Hahn +100000

Adam Schenk +100000

Jacques Kruyswijk +100000

Kevin Velo +100000

Trevor Cone+100000

James Nicholas +100000

Grant Haefner +100000

Brady Calkins +100000

Noah Kent +100000

Yuta Sugiura +100000

Lanto Griffin +100000

Justin Hicks +100000

Will Chandler +100000

Trevor Gutschewski +100000

Brian Campbell +100000

Scott Vincent +100000

Thriston Lawrence +100000

Chandler Blanchet +100000

George Kneiser +100000

Trent Phillips +100000

Zachery Pollo +100000

Frankie Harris +100000

Bryan Lee +100000

Jackson Buchanan +100000

Philip Barbaree +100000

Cameron Tankersley +100000

Justin Hastings +100000

Guido Migliozzi +100000

Nick Dunlap +100000

Preston Summerhays +100000

George Duangmanee +100000

Zac Blair +100000

Jose Luis Ballester Barrio +100000

Roberto Díaz +100000

Austen Truslow +100000

Harrison Ott +100000

Zach Bauchou +100000

Lance Simpson +100000

Maxwell Moldovan +100000

Chase Johnson +100000

Riki Kawamoto +100000