The 2025 U.S. Open begins on Thursday at Oakmont Country Club, and the iconic golf course might become the star of the show this week. Masters champion Rory McIlroy admitted on Tuesday that he shot an 81 in a practice round at Oakmont last week and didn't think he played particularly poorly. With five-inch rough that isn't graduated, being even a few yards wide of the fairway will be penalized this week and driving accuracy will be at a premium. Does that mean that you should be adding players like Collin Morikawa, Corey Conners and Sungjae Im, who all rank top 10 on the PGA Tour in driving accuracy, to your 2025 U.S. Open parlay picks?

Morikawa is among the betting favorites at +2500 in the 2025 U.S. Open odds, while Conners (+7000) and Im (+12000) are relative longshots entering the week. Before making any 2025 U.S. Open picks or golf parlays, you need to see this PGA Tour parlay from SportsLine golf expert Eric Cohen that pays out a staggering amount of more than $1 million on a $10 bet. You can also check out a full 2025 U.S. Open projected leaderboard from the model that nailed 15 majors, including the first two this year.

Cohen is an avid golf bettor who correctly predicted the pre-tournament outright winner in eight tournaments over the last three seasons. He correctly identified Justin Thomas to win the 2025 RBC Heritage (+1800), as well as Aaron Rai (2024 Wyndham Championship +3300), Davis Thompson (2024 John Deere Classic, +2200), Bryson DeChambeau (2024 U.S. Open, +2000), Scottie Scheffler (2024 Players Championship, +550), Rickie Fowler (2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic, +1400), Brooks Koepka (2023 PGA Championship, +2000) and Chris Kirk (2023 Honda Classic, +3500) all to win.

Then, last month on the Early Wedge show, he nailed Ben Griffin (+4500) to top the leaderboard with Scheffler excluded at the Charles Schwab Classic. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now that Cohen has had a chance to break down the latest PGA Tour odds for the U.S. Open 2025, he has locked in his betting picks to form a 10-leg golf parlay that pays out more than $1 million for a $10 bettor. New users might want to see the latest BetMGM promo code, Fanatics Sportsbook promo code, and bet365 bonus code to get in the action. Then you can only see the picks and full parlay by heading to SportsLine.

Top 2025 U.S. Open parlay, PGA Tour picks

For the U.S. Open 2025, one of the picks featured in Cohen's seven-leg PGA Tour parlay is Sam Burns to finish in the top 20 for a +200 payout. Burns is coming off a runner-up finish at last week's RBC Canadian Open. He shot 68 or below in all four rounds, which included firing a 62 in the fourth round before eventually losing to Ryan Fox in a playoff.

Burns enters the 2025 U.S. Open having finished T-19 or better in each of his last three starts on the PGA Tour. The 28-year-old is among the best putters on tour, ranking first in strokes gained: putting (1.056), fourth in putting average (1.698) and fifth in putts per round (27.76). Burns' effectiveness on the greens is a big reason why he's averaging 4.41 birdies per round, the eighth-best mark on the PGA Tour. Breaking par will be quite the accomplishment at Oakmont, making someone like Burns one to target in a PGA longshot parlay. See the rest of the picks in Cohen's PGA Tour parlay here and be sure to check out the latest DraftKings promo code to potentially boost your bankroll.

Cohen is also backing Ryan Gerard to finish in the top 30, a prop that returns +250 at Caesars, where you can also use this Caesars Sportsbook promo code to double your winnings on 10 bets. The North Carolina product earned his PGA Tour card on the Korn Ferry Tour last season and he's made the most of his first season with fully-exempt status, finishing solo second at the Valero Texas Open and then earning his first top 10 in a major with a t-8th at the 2025 PGA Championship.

Gerard competed in the 2021 U.S. Amateur at Oakmont (losing in the Round of 32 to Hugo Townsend) and that experience in a USGA event at Oakmont might help give him a leg up on most of the 2025 U.S. Open field that will be experiencing this beast for the first time. He's also got a well-rounded game for a rookie, as he's gained strokes against the field in all four major categories (off the tee, approach, around the green and putting) this season and ranks 22nd on the PGA Tour in total strokes gained per round (0.864). See the rest of the picks in Cohen's PGA Tour parlay here.

How to make PGA Tour parlay picks

Cohen has also picked his outright winner and has made seven other PGA Tour prop picks for his 2025 U.S. Open parlay that pays more than $1 million on just a $10 bet. You can only see the picks and the full parlay at SportsLine.

So, who will win the 2025 U.S. Open, and what combination of PGA Tour props could unlock a $1 million payday on just a $10 bet? Visit SportsLine now to get Eric Cohen's weekly $1 million PGA Tour parlay and picks for the U.S. Open, all from the golf expert who has called eight outright winners since 2023, and find out.