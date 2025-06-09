The 2025 U.S. Open will begin on Thursday at Oakmont Country Club in suburban Pittsburgh. This will be the 10th time Oakmont has hosted the U.S. Open and the famed course has proven to be one of the most difficult in the country throughout its history. Angel Cabrera's winning score of five-over at Oakmont in the 2007 U.S. Open is tied for the worst score in relation to par at the U.S. Open in the last 50 years. Rory McIlroy missed the cut when the U.S. Open was last played at Oakmont in 2016, but the 2011 U.S. Open champion has dialed back in on USGA setups, having finished as the runner-up two years in a row and with an active streak of six consecutive top-10s at the U.S. Open.

You can find McIlroy as high as +1200 to win in the latest 2025 U.S. Open odds after he failed to make the cut last week in the RBC Canadian Open. He's also +120 to finish top 10 at the year's third major championship on DraftKings.

Cohen is an avid golf bettor who correctly predicted the pre-tournament outright winner in eight tournaments over the last three seasons. He correctly identified Justin Thomas to win the 2025 RBC Heritage (+1800), as well as Aaron Rai (2024 Wyndham Championship +3300), Davis Thompson (2024 John Deere Classic, +2200), Bryson DeChambeau (2024 U.S. Open, +2000), Scottie Scheffler (2024 Players Championship, +550), Rickie Fowler (2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic, +1400), Brooks Koepka (2023 PGA Championship, +2000) and Chris Kirk (2023 Honda Classic, +3500) all to win.

Then, last month on the Early Wedge show, he nailed Ben Griffin (+4500) to top the leaderboard with Scheffler excluded at the Charles Schwab Classic. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now that Cohen has had a chance to break down the latest PGA Tour odds for the U.S. Open 2025, he has locked in his betting picks to form a 10-leg golf parlay.

For the U.S. Open 2025, one of the picks featured in Cohen's seven-leg PGA Tour parlay is Sam Burns to finish in the top 20 for a +200 payout. A former top-10 player in the Official World Golf Ranking, Burns slipped all the way to 39th in the world after a string of missed cuts earlier in the season. However, he's been able to dial it back in and has put together a string of impressive results heading into the 2025 U.S. Open at Oakmont, finishing top 20 in five of his last six starts and finishing as the runner-up in Canada last week.

"How does Burns bounce back after basically choking away a makeable putt in Sunday's playoff to win the RBC Canadian Open against Ryan Fox? After gaining 4.5 strokes putting in Toronto, that's now 12 straight events of positive play on the greens. Burns gained nearly eight strokes with the flat stick last year en route to a T9 so this is a conservative placement at plus-money," Cohen told SportsLine.

Cohen is also backing Ryan Gerard to finish in the top 30, a prop that returns +250. The 25-year-old University of North Carolina product is PGA Tour rookie after earning his card on the Korn Ferry Tour last season, but he's not playing like a rookie. He's managed three top 10s this season, including a runner-up finish in the Valero Texas Open and then a strong performance at the PGA Championship.

"Gerard posted a T8 at Quail Hollow against the world's best by gaining nearly 11 shots tee to green. He has nine top-30 finishes in 17 events in 2025 and won't be afraid of the moment in his third U.S. Open start," Cohen pointed out. "The ball striking seems too good not to contend, even if the putter is risky. Let's see if Gerard can make the cut and beat half the field from there in our chance at making a million bucks this week." See the rest of the picks in Cohen's PGA Tour parlay here.

Cohen has also picked his outright winner and has made seven other PGA Tour prop picks for his 2025 U.S. Open parlay.

So, who will win the 2025 U.S. Open?