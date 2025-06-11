Golf longshots can be overlooked, especially with the dominance of Scottie Scheffler. The World No. 1 is the +280 favorite in the latest 2025 U.S. Open odds, so, in theory, every other golfer could look like one of the 2025 U.S. Open longshots compared to him. There are true 2025 U.S. Open sleepers in the field, and targeting them with 2025 U.S. Open parlay picks or 2025 U.S. Open prop bets could be a lucrative decision. Ben Griffin (+7000) has collected two victories on tour this year, while Ryan Fox (+12000) won the Canadian Open last week. Thus, they have plenty of momentum heading into the year's third major at Oakmont Country Club. Who else should you consider with 2025 U.S. Open bets? Before making any 2025 U.S. Open picks or golf parlays, you need to see this PGA Tour parlay from SportsLine golf expert Eric Cohen that pays out a staggering amount of more than $1 million on a $10 bet. You can also check out a full 2025 U.S. Open projected leaderboard from the model that nailed 15 majors, including the first two this year.

Cohen is an avid golf bettor who correctly predicted the pre-tournament outright winner in eight tournaments over the last three seasons. He correctly identified Justin Thomas to win the 2025 RBC Heritage (+1800), as well as Aaron Rai (2024 Wyndham Championship +3300), Davis Thompson (2024 John Deere Classic, +2200), Bryson DeChambeau (2024 U.S. Open, +2000), Scottie Scheffler (2024 Players Championship, +550), Rickie Fowler (2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic, +1400), Brooks Koepka (2023 PGA Championship, +2000) and Chris Kirk (2023 Honda Classic, +3500) all to win.

Then, last month on the Early Wedge show, he nailed Ben Griffin (+4500) to top the leaderboard with Scheffler excluded at the Charles Schwab Classic. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now that Cohen has had a chance to break down the latest PGA Tour odds for the U.S. Open 2025, he has locked in his betting picks to form a 10-leg golf parlay that pays out more than $1 million for a $10 bettor. New users might want to see the latest BetMGM promo code, Fanatics Sportsbook promo code, and bet365 bonus code to get in the action. Then you can only see the picks and full parlay by heading to SportsLine.

Top 2025 U.S. Open parlay, PGA Tour picks

For the U.S. Open 2025, one of the picks featured in Cohen's seven-leg PGA Tour parlay is Sam Burns to finish in the top 20 for a +200 payout. That's just what Burns achieved in last year's U.S. Open as his ninth-place finish was the best major result of his PGA Tour career. He also had a top-20 in his last major start at this year's PGA Championship. The LSU product has excelled on tour this season, coming off a runner-up last week in Canada, as part of five top 20s over his last six tournaments.

Burns is simply the best putter on tour, which will serve him well at an Oakmont course known for its exceptionally fast greens. He leads all players in strokes gained: putting, with top-5 rankings in total putting, putting average and average distance of putts made. That's allowed him to average the eighth most birdies per round, and breaking par will be quite the accomplishment at Oakmont, making someone like Burns one to target in a PGA longshot parlay. See the rest of the picks in Cohen's PGA Tour parlay here and be sure to check out the latest DraftKings promo code to potentially boost your bankroll.

Cohen is also backing Ryan Gerard to finish in the top 30, a prop that returns +250 at Caesars, where you can also use this Caesars Sportsbook promo code to double your winnings on your next 10 bets. Gerard competed in the 2021 U.S. Amateur at Oakmont, losing in the Round of 32 to Swede Hugo Townsend. He'd go on to qualify for the U.S. Open in each of the next two seasons, missing the cut in 2022 and then finishing t-56th in 2023.

However, he's coming off a t-8th finish at the PGA Championship, which was his third career major championship start and his first since becoming a full PGA Tour member. The North Carolina product is up to No. 70 in the Official World Golf Ranking after finishing t-23rd at the Memorial Tournament, his eight top-25 finish since earning his card through the Korn Ferry Tour last season. His best finish came at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished solo second behind major champion Brian Harman. See the rest of the picks in Cohen's PGA Tour parlay here.

How to make PGA Tour parlay picks

Cohen has also picked his outright winner and has made seven other PGA Tour prop picks for his 2025 U.S. Open parlay that pays more than $1 million on just a $10 bet. You can only see the picks and the full parlay at SportsLine.

So, who will win the 2025 U.S. Open, and what combination of PGA Tour props could unlock a $1 million payday on just a $10 bet? Visit SportsLine now to get Eric Cohen's weekly $1 million PGA Tour parlay and picks for the U.S. Open, all from the golf expert who has called eight outright winners since 2023, and find out.