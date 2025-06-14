The first two rounds of the 2025 U.S. Open can be best described as carnage. Oakmont Country Club lived up to the hype as the United States' toughest golf course and bludgeoned the field as only three players will enter the weekend with scores under par.

The average score over the first two days has been more than 4.5 strokes over par, which meant the cut line for the top 60 and ties kept moving higher and higher until it finally settled at 7 over on Friday afternoon. Even with the cut moving that high, a number of big names won't have tee times this weekend, including the reigning U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau.

DeChambeau's 73 in the first round was neither good nor bad, but everything unraveled for him Friday. After making the turn to No. 1 at 5 over for the championship, DeChambeau hit the eject button on his second nine. A bogey-birdie-bogey start to his back side put him at 6 over, but the real disaster came when he played Nos. 5-7 in 4 over. Much like at the Masters and PGA Championship, his undoing was the result of poor distance control with his irons as he missed three straight iron shots long and was unable to get any of them up-and-down.

While DeChambeau was backing out, a few big names managed to claw their way into the weekend on Friday. The most notable of those was Rory McIlroy, who closed with two birdies in his final five holes, including a beauty on the 18th, to finish at 6 over and reach the weekend -- even while throwing clubs and breaking tee markers in the process. Hideki Matsuyama, Harris English, Patrick Reed and Matt Fitzpatrick were among those who made it in on the number at 7 over.

Phil Mickelson, who is potentially playing in his final U.S. Open, was among the most painful missed cuts after closing with two double bogeys on his final four holes to finish at 8 over, one off the cut number. The six-time runner-up at the U.S. Open had plenty of company in misery at Oakmont, including the notable names below.

2025 U.S. Open missed cuts