Scottie Scheffler has been sitting at the top of the Official World Golf Ranking for more than two years. The most dominant golfer will set his sights on a fourth major championship at the 2025 U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club beginning on Thursday, June 12. Scheffler won the PGA Championship by five strokes and all three of his victories in majors have been by three shots or more. However, he'll take on a loaded 2025 U.S. Open field and a tough USGA setup at Oakmont. Scheffler is the +320 favorite in the 2025 U.S. Open odds, followed by Rory McIlroy (+550), who completed a career grand slam earlier this year at Augusta.

Dustin Johnson won the 2016 U.S. Open at Oakmont, but he's a +8000 longshot after missing the cut in five of his last seven majors. Before locking in your 2025 U.S. Open picks or entering any PGA DFS tournaments on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020. In fact, the model is up nearly $9,000 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 15 majors entering the weekend, including the 2025 Masters -- its fourth Masters in a row -- and the 2025 PGA Championship. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting apps and when taking advantage of the latest FanDuel promo code, DraftKings promo code and Fanatics Sportsbook promo code.

Now that the 2025 U.S. Open field is locked in and fans are deciding where to bet the U.S. Open, SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.

2025 U.S. Open predictions for Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm

One shocker the model is calling at the U.S. Open 2025: Jon Rahm, a two-time major winner, and one of this year's favorites, stumbles and barely cracks the top 10 of the leaderboard. Rahm missed last year's U.S. Open with a foot injury after missing the cut at the PGA Championship in the prior major event. He finished T14 and T8 in the first two majors this season after placing outside the top 15 in two of the three majors he played in last year, but slower starts have limited his realistic chances at ultimately winning a major in 2025.

Rahm shot a 3-over-par on the first day of the 2025 Masters. He had a better showing with a 1-under-par on Round One of the PGA Championship, but his 2-over-par on Sunday derailed any chances of catching Scottie Scheffler. Rahm had a bogey and two double bogeys over his final three holes at the PGA Championship as he was unable to capitalize on a potential window to catch the World's No. 1-ranked golfer in the final round. The model doesn't see value in Rahm's price as one of the top-five favorites in the latest 2025 U.S. Open odds.

The model has also locked in its projection for Scottie Scheffler, who is coming off a dominant win at the PGA Championship. Scheffler was coming off a historic season in 2024, which saw him finish on top of the leaderboard seven times. He got off to a bit of a slow start to those lofty standards in 2025, finishing T-9 or worse in four of his first five starts.

The No. 1-ranked player in the world has turned things around in recent weeks. He recorded his first win of the 2025 season at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson and then followed that up with a victory at the PGA Championship. He's finished T-8 or better in six consecutive starts heading into the Memorial, so he'll enter the third major of the year full of confidence.

Meanwhile, the model has examined Rory McIlroy's chances of winning his sixth major tournament. The 36-year-old Irishman is the only three-time winner on the PGA Tour this season and his triumph at the 2025 Masters ended a 10-year quest to complete the career grand slam and add a fifth major championship win to his resume. McIlroy is now a 29-time PGA Tour winner and has piled up 44 wins worldwide, and he appears to be at the height of his powers.

He's also been top-10 at the U.S. Open each of the last six seasons and was solo second in 2023 and 2024. However, McIlroy did miss the cut at the 2016 U.S. Open at Oakmont and has missed the cut five times in this tournament throughout his career. The No. 2 player in the world has played a limited schedule since his win at Augusta, participating in a team event and then going t-7th at the Truist Championship and t-47th at the PGA Championship during his only two solo entries. See the full U.S. Open projections from the model here.

How to make 2025 U.S. Open picks

The model is also targeting four golfers with odds longer than 20-1 who will make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these longshots could hit it big. You can only see the model's picks here.

Who will win the 2025 U.S. Open, which longshots will stun the golfing world, and where will Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy finish? Check out the latest 2025 U.S. Open odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 15 golf majors, including the last four Masters and last two PGA Championships.

2025 U.S. Open odds, favorites

Get full 2025 U.S. Open picks, best bets and predictions here.

Scottie Scheffler +320

Rory McIlroy +550

Bryson DeChambeau +900

Jon Rahm +1200

Xander Schauffele +1700

Ludvig Aberg +1800

Collin Morikawa +2200

Viktor Hovland +2600

Justin Thomas +3300

Brooks Koepka +3300

Tommy Fleetwood +3300

Shane Lowry +3600

Sungjae Im +4100

Matt Fitzpatrick +4100

Hideki Matsuyama +4100

Adam Scott +4100

Patrick Cantlay +4200

Tyrrell Hatton +5000

Min Woo Lee +5000

Sam Burns +5000

Justin Rose +5000

Tony Finau +5000

Cam Smith +5000

Wyndham Clark +5000

Tom Kim +6000

Corey Conners +6000

Si Woo Kim +6500

Russell Henley +6500

Sepp Straka +6500

Jordan Spieth +6500

Jason Day +6500

Brian Harman +8000

Max Homa +8000

Dustin Johnson +8000

Byeong Hun An +8000

Will Zalatoris +8000

Cameron Young +8000

Sahith Theegala +8000

Daniel Berger +9000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +10000

Sergio Garcia +10000

Nick Dunlap +10000

Dean Burmester +10000

Akshay Bhatia +10000

Robert MacIntyre +10000

Alex Noren +10000

Keegan Bradley +10000

Ryan Fox +12000

Billy Horschel +12000

Davis Thompson +12000

Aaron Rai +12000

Rickie Fowler +12000

Nicolai Hojgaard +12000

Adam Hadwin +12000

Harris English +12000

J.T. Poston +15000

Victor Perez +15000

Kurt Kitayama +15000

Mackenzie Hughes +15000

Austin Eckroat +15000

Tom Hoge +15000

Erik van Rooyen +15000

Taylor Pendrith +15000

Adrian Meronk +15000

Denny McCarthy +15000

Matthieu Pavon +15000