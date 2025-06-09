The 2025 U.S. Open begins on Thursday, June 12 at Oakmont Country Club, where Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy will target their second major victories of the season. McIlroy completed a career grand slam with a Masters win in April, while Scheffler won the PGA Championship for his third major victory. Scheffler sits atop the 2025 U.S. Open odds at +320 (risk $100 to win $320), while McIlroy is +550. Bryson DeChambeau, the reigning U.S. Open champion, has finished in the top five in the first two majors of the year and is +900 among the 2025 U.S. Open golfers. Wyndham Clark stunned the U.S. Open field in 2023 as an 85-1 longshot and is 50-1 this year. Is he one of the 2025 U.S. Open longshots you should target with your 2025 U.S. Open bets? Before locking in your 2025 U.S. Open picks or entering any PGA DFS tournaments on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 15 majors entering the weekend, including the 2025 Masters -- its fourth Masters in a row -- and the 2025 PGA Championship.

SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising.

2025 U.S. Open predictions for Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm

One shocker the model is calling at the U.S. Open 2025: Jon Rahm, a two-time major winner, and one of this year's favorites, stumbles and barely cracks the top 10 of the leaderboard. Rahm missed last year's U.S. Open with a foot injury after missing the cut at the PGA Championship in the prior major event. He finished T14 and T8 in the first two majors this season after placing outside the top 15 in two of the three majors he played in last year, but slower starts have limited his realistic chances at ultimately winning a major in 2025.

Rahm shot a 3-over-par on the first day of the 2025 Masters. He had a better showing with a 1-under-par on Round One of the PGA Championship, but his 2-over-par on Sunday derailed any chances of catching Scottie Scheffler. Rahm had a bogey and two double bogeys over his final three holes at the PGA Championship as he was unable to capitalize on a potential window to catch the World's No. 1-ranked golfer in the final round. The model doesn't see value in Rahm's price as one of the top-five favorites in the latest 2025 U.S. Open odds.

The model has also locked in its projection for Scottie Scheffler, who is coming off a dominant win at the PGA Championship. The World No. 1 is now halfway to the career grand slam after adding the Wanamaker Trophy to his collection in May. Scheffler finished five strokes clear of DeChambeau, Harris English and Davis Riley, marking the largest margin of victory at the PGA Championship since McIlroy's win in 2012.

It also made Scheffler the first golfer since Seve Ballesteros to win his first three majors by three shots or more. He posted three consecutive top-10 finishes at the U.S. Open from 2021-23, but he finished T41 last year. Scheffler will be looking to bounce back at Oakmont, which is considered one of the toughest courses in the United States.

Meanwhile, the model has examined Rory McIlroy's chances of winning his sixth major tournament. The 36-year-old Irishman is the only three-time winner on the PGA Tour this season and his triumph at the 2025 Masters ended a 10-year quest to complete the career grand slam and add a fifth major championship win to his resume. McIlroy is now a 29-time PGA Tour winner and has piled up 44 wins worldwide, and he appears to be at the height of his powers.

He's also been top-10 at the U.S. Open each of the last six seasons and was solo second in 2023 and 2024. However, McIlroy did miss the cut at the 2016 U.S. Open at Oakmont and has missed the cut five times in this tournament throughout his career. The No. 2 player in the world has played a limited schedule since his win at Augusta, participating in a team event and then going t-7th at the Truist Championship and t-47th at the PGA Championship during his only two solo entries. See the full U.S. Open projections from the model here.

The model is also targeting four golfers with odds longer than 20-1 who will make a strong run at the title.

2025 U.S. Open odds

2025 U.S. Open odds, favorites

Scottie Scheffler +320

Rory McIlroy +550

Bryson DeChambeau +900

Jon Rahm +1200

Xander Schauffele +1700

Ludvig Aberg +1800

Collin Morikawa +2200

Viktor Hovland +2600

Justin Thomas +3300

Brooks Koepka +3300

Tommy Fleetwood +3300

Shane Lowry +3600

Sungjae Im +4100

Matt Fitzpatrick +4100

Hideki Matsuyama +4100

Adam Scott +4100

Patrick Cantlay +4200

Tyrrell Hatton +5000

Min Woo Lee +5000

Sam Burns +5000

Justin Rose +5000

Tony Finau +5000

Cam Smith +5000

Wyndham Clark +5000

Tom Kim +6000

Corey Conners +6000

Si Woo Kim +6500

Russell Henley +6500

Sepp Straka +6500

Jordan Spieth +6500

Jason Day +6500

Brian Harman +8000

Max Homa +8000

Dustin Johnson +8000

Byeong Hun An +8000

Will Zalatoris +8000

Cameron Young +8000

Sahith Theegala +8000

Daniel Berger +9000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +10000

Sergio Garcia +10000

Nick Dunlap +10000

Dean Burmester +10000

Akshay Bhatia +10000

Robert MacIntyre +10000

Alex Noren +10000

Keegan Bradley +10000

Ryan Fox +12000

Billy Horschel +12000

Davis Thompson +12000

Aaron Rai +12000

Rickie Fowler +12000

Nicolai Hojgaard +12000

Adam Hadwin +12000

Harris English +12000

J.T. Poston +15000

Victor Perez +15000

Kurt Kitayama +15000

Mackenzie Hughes +15000

Austin Eckroat +15000

Tom Hoge +15000

Erik van Rooyen +15000

Taylor Pendrith +15000

Adrian Meronk +15000

Denny McCarthy +15000

Matthieu Pavon +15000