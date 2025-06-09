2025 U.S. Open odds and picks: Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy predictions by model that knew Masters, PGA
Picks for 2025 U.S. Open golfers and the U.S. Open favorite to win ahead of the year's third major at Oakmont Country Club
The 2025 U.S. Open will be staged at Oakmont Country Club, which is known for delivering one of the toughest tests in the sport. Oakmont has fast greens, thick rough and dangerous bunkers, so it will take strong mental resolve to win the third major of the season. Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler split the first two majors of the year and find themselves atop the PGA odds board heading into the U.S. Open 2025, which begins on Thursday, June 12. Scheffler is the +280 favorite (risk $100 to win $280) in the 2025 U.S. Open odds, while McIlroy is +1100. Bryson DeChambeau (+700), the defending U.S. Open champion, is the only other golfer with single-digit odds.
DeChambeau has finished inside the top six in five of the last six majors, so should you include him in your 2025 U.S. Open betting picks and golf picks? Before locking in your 2025 U.S. Open picks or entering any PGA DFS tournaments on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.
SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020. In fact, the model is up nearly $9,000 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.
This same model has also nailed a whopping 15 majors entering the weekend, including the 2025 Masters -- its fourth Masters in a row -- and the 2025 PGA Championship. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting apps and when taking advantage of the latest FanDuel promo code, DraftKings promo code and Fanatics Sportsbook promo code.
Now that the 2025 U.S. Open field is locked in and fans are deciding where to bet the U.S. Open, SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.
2025 U.S. Open predictions for Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau
One shocker the model is calling at the U.S. Open 2025: Rory McIlroy, a five-time major champion, stumbles this week and doesn't even crack the top five. McIlroy has recorded three victories and five top-10 finishes in 10 PGA Tour starts this season, but he's been trending in the wrong direction in recent weeks.
McIlroy finished T-47 at the PGA Championship in May and then missed the cut at last week's RBC Canadian Open, his first missed cut of the 2025 season. The 36-year-old remains one of the best ball-strikers on tour, but he's struggled with accuracy this season. McIlroy enters the 2025 U.S. Open ranked 71st in strokes gained: approach to green (0.155), 77th in greens in regulation percentage (65.85%) and 173rd in driving accuracy (50.85%). The model doesn't see value in McIlroy's price as one of the top-three favorites in the latest 2025 U.S. Open odds.
The model has also locked in its projection for Scottie Scheffler, who is coming off a dominant win at the PGA Championship. The World No. 1 is now halfway to the career grand slam after adding the Wanamaker Trophy to his collection in May. Scheffler finished five strokes clear of DeChambeau, Harris English and Davis Riley, marking the largest margin of victory at the PGA Championship since McIlroy's win in 2012.
It also made Scheffler the first golfer since Seve Ballesteros to win his first three majors by three shots or more. He posted three consecutive top-10 finishes at the U.S. Open from 2021-23, but he finished T41 last year. Scheffler will be looking to bounce back at Oakmont, which is considered one of the toughest courses in the United States.
Meanwhile, the model has examined Bryson DeChambeau's chances of repeating as champion. With a victory this week, DeChambeau will become the first golfer to successfully defend his U.S. Open title since Brooks Koepka (2017-18). He's been red-hot in majors thus far in 2025, securing a T-5 finish at the Masters and a T-2 finish at the PGA Championship. He was in the final pairing with McIlroy at the Masters before a final-round 75 put him out of contention.
DeChambeau has also finished inside the top six in five of the six majors since the start of 2024. No other golfer has more than three top-six finishes in majors during that span, so he knows what it takes to compete on golf's grandest stages. See the full U.S. Open projections from the model here.
How to make 2025 U.S. Open picks
The model is also targeting five golfers with odds longer than 25-1 who will make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these longshots could hit it big. You can only see the model's picks here.
Who will win the 2025 U.S. Open, which longshots will stun the golfing world, and where will Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy finish? Check out the latest 2025 U.S. Open odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 15 golf majors, including the last four Masters and last two PGA Championships.
2025 U.S. Open odds, favorites
Get full 2025 U.S. Open picks, best bets and predictions here.
(odds subject to change)
Scottie Scheffler +280
Bryson DeChambeau +700
Rory McIlroy +1100
Jon Rahm +1200
Xander Schauffele +2200
Collin Morikawa +2500
Ludvig Åberg +3000
Joaquin Niemann +3300
Tommy Fleetwood +4000
Justin Thomas +4000
Shane Lowry +4000
Patrick Cantlay +4500
Tyrrell Hatton +5000
Brooks Koepka +5000
Sepp Straka +5000
Jordan Spieth+5500
Viktor Hovland +5500
Hideki Matsuyama +6500
Corey Conners +7000
Ben Griffin +7000
Russell Henley +7000
Sam Burns +8000
Justin Rose +10000
Patrick Reed +10000
Keegan Bradley +10000
Matt Fitzpatrick +10000
Harris English +10000
Maverick McNealy +11000
Daniel Berger +11000
Tony Finau +11000
Si Woo Kim +11000
Robert MacIntyre +11000
Taylor Pendrith +12000
Aaron Rai +12000
Sungjae Im +12000
Jason Day +12000
Ryan Fox +12000
Cameron Young +15000
Wyndham Clark +15000
Cameron Smith +15000
Akshay Bhatia +15000
Min Woo Lee +15000
J.J. Spaun +15000
Thorbjørn Olesen +17000
Denny McCarthy +17000
Brian Harman +17000
Nick Taylor +17000
Andrew Novak +17000
Adam Scott +17000
J.T. Poston +17000
Dustin Johnson +17000
Ryan Gerard +22000
Gary Woodland +22000
Lucas Glover +22000
Michael Kim +22000
Carlos Ortiz +22000
Davis Thompson +22000
Marc Leishman +22000
Tom Kim +22000
Bud Cauley +25000
Max Greyserman +25000
Byeong Hun An +25000
Thomas Detry +25000
Eric Cole +25000
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen +27000
Johnny Keefer +30000
Stephan Jaeger +30000
Tom Hoge +30000
Sam Stevens +30000
Rasmus Højgaard +30000
Jordan Smith +30000
Jackson Koivun +30000
Phil Mickelson +30000
Mackenzie Hughes +30000
Matt Wallace +30000
Davis Riley +35000
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +35000
Jhonattan Vegas +35000
Erik van Rooyen +35000
Niklas Norgaard +35000
Doug Ghim +35000
Nico Echavarria +40000
Matt McCarty +40000
Matthieu Pavon +40000
Jacob Bridgeman +40000
Cam Davis +40000
Chris Kirk +40000
Richard Bland +40000
Emiliano Grillo +40000
Victor Perez +40000
Laurie Canter +50000
Chris Gotterup +50000
Mark Hubbard +50000
Takumi Kanaya +50000
Ben James +60000
Michael La Sasso +60000
Justin Lower +60000
Jinichiro Kozuma +75000
Joe Highsmith +75000
Sam Bairstow +75000
Matthew Jordan +75000
Edoardo Molinari +75000
Emilio Gonzalez +100000
Evan Beck +100000
Alistair Docherty +100000
Joakim Lagergren +100000
Alvaro Ortiz +100000
Ryan McCormick +100000
Tyler Weaver +100000
Riley Lewis +100000
Joey Herrera +100000
Frederic LaCroix +100000
Andrea Pavan +100000
Mason Howell +100000
Matt Vogt +100000
James Hahn +100000
Adam Schenk +100000
Jacques Kruyswijk +100000
Kevin Velo +100000
Trevor Cone+100000
James Nicholas +100000
Grant Haefner +100000
Brady Calkins +100000
Noah Kent +100000
Yuta Sugiura +100000
Lanto Griffin +100000
Justin Hicks +100000
Will Chandler +100000
Trevor Gutschewski +100000
Brian Campbell +100000
Scott Vincent +100000
Thriston Lawrence +100000
Chandler Blanchet +100000
George Kneiser +100000
Trent Phillips +100000
Zachery Pollo +100000
Frankie Harris +100000
Bryan Lee +100000
Jackson Buchanan +100000
Philip Barbaree +100000
Cameron Tankersley +100000
Justin Hastings +100000
Guido Migliozzi +100000
Nick Dunlap +100000
Preston Summerhays +100000
George Duangmanee +100000
Zac Blair +100000
Jose Luis Ballester Barrio +100000
Roberto Díaz +100000
Austen Truslow +100000
Harrison Ott +100000
Zach Bauchou +100000
Lance Simpson +100000
Maxwell Moldovan +100000
Chase Johnson +100000
Riki Kawamoto +100000