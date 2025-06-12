The 125th U.S. Open has arrived, and the thoroughbreds are at the gates of Oakmont Country Club. Welcoming 156 players to the outskirts of Pittsburgh, Oakmont plays host to the 2025 U.S. Open for a record 10th time. Nine years ago, when Oakmont last hosted, it was world No. 3 Dustin Johnson who reigned supreme, continuing a run of dominance atop the sport. Nearly a decade later, the game's top players have created an even wider gulf as this edition of the national championship approaches.

That is due, in large part, to world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, now a three-time major champion who has captured the first two legs of the career grand slam (in order). Arriving in Pittsburgh with three wins across his last four starts, including victories at the PGA Championship and the Memorial, Scheffler seeks to become the first golfer since Jordan Spieth in 2015 to win back-to-back majors.

Scheffler is going off as a heavy 11/4 favorite -- a number not seen at a major championship since Tiger Woods in his prime. However, Scheffler stumbled in a similar position last year at Pinehurst No. 2, and it was a pair of his counterparts in Bryson DeChambeau and Rory McIlroy who picked up the pieces, ultimately contending for the title.

DeChambeau, the reigning U.S. Open champion, has jumped past McIlroy on the odds board in recent weeks as his play continues to impress as McIlroy's continues to decline. No matter, these three men have won three of the last four majors with the only other belonging to Xander Schauffele, who rounds out the short list of names below 20-1.

Let's check out the full list of odds for the 125th U.S. Open as presented on FanDuel Sportsbook.

2025 U.S. Open odds, favorites

Scottie Scheffler: 11/4

Bryson DeChambeau: 15/2

Rory McIlroy: 11-1

Jon Rahm: 12-1

Xander Schauffele: 18-1

Collin Morikawa: 22-1

Ludvig Åberg: 30-1

Joaquin Niemann: 30-1

Tommy Fleetwood: 40-1

Justin Thomas: 40-1

Shane Lowry: 40-1

Patrick Cantlay: 45-1

Sepp Straka: 45-1

The five players on top hold nearly 60% of the win probability, and it is tough to argue with the oddsmakers. Granted, about half of that comes from Scheffler, who is surging into the U.S. Open, but another reason for the disparity -- despite the 156-man field -- is the recent resurgence of 2021 champion Jon Rahm.

Rahm has now finished inside the top 15 across his last three majors, and he posed as Scheffler's greatest threat down the stretch of the PGA Championship. While he limped to the finish line, the two-time major champion is not one to be trifled with and may hold the best value at 12-1.

There are some players among the contenders who have not won in quite some time -- Morikawa, Fleetwood and Cantlay, most notably. There are some others who have multiple victories this year alone. Let's side with the latter crop that includes Niemann -- fresh off his fourth LIV Golf title of the year and his best major championship result of his career at the PGA -- as well as Straka, who has already won in Pennsylvania this year.

Straka's blend of accuracy off the tee and precision into the greens -- he ranks second only to Scheffler in terms of iron play -- seems like an ideal combination at Oakmont. His short game will need to come up big and he will need to end a mini skid in majors as he has missed the cut in both in 2025.

Tyrrell Hatton: 50-1

Brooks Koepka: 50-1

Jordan Spieth: 55-1

Viktor Hovland: 55-1

Hideki Matsuyama: 60-1

Corey Conners: 65-1

Russell Henley: 65-1

Ben Griffin: 70-1

Sam Burns: 80-1

If this group seems like no man's land, well, that's the perfect way to describe it. Some serious name value here that could be worthy of wagers and some others that will make you look stupid. Matsuyama has been sensational in U.S. Opens throughout his career with eight top-21 finishes in 12 appearances, but he is without a top 10 since the first week of January.

Spieth could surprise given his driving acumen, while the most in-form player of this bunch (Griffin) makes his championship debut. Conners and Henley have two of the higher floors but their ceilings are not as high as major winners like Koepka.

Justin Rose: 100-1

Keegan Bradley: 100-1

Patrick Reed: 100-1

Matt Fitzpatrick: 100-1

Harris English: 100-1

Maverick McNealy: 110-1

Daniel Berger: 110-1

Aaron Rai: 110-1

Tony Finau: 110-1

Si Woo Kim: 110-1

Robert MacIntyre: 110-1

Jason Day: 110-1

Truthfully, these names are more attractive then those listed above despite being clear sleepers at 100-1 and worse. Bradley, Reed and English are the three players that have been circled. The U.S. Ryder Cup captain comes into the U.S. Open fresh off back-to-back top 10s at the PGA Championship and the Memorial.

Meanwhile, English is one of only a few players to finish inside the top 15 in both major championships this season; he has acquitted himself nicely in U.S. Opens throughout his career. Reed seems like a wildcard at first glance, but he has actually been quite steady in this championship with only one career missed cut and four top-20 finishes in his last seven appearances.

As we make our way through the rest of the odds below, consistent runner-up Phil Mickelson (270-1) appears set to be making his last U.S. Open start this year. He comes in with some form having just contended at LIV Golf Virginia. The nostalgics may throw some coin on Lefty, but the more prudent option may be someone like Davis Thompson (200-1) and Rasmus Hojgaard (300-1). These young players have tremendous upside and could find their way onto the first page of the leaderboard if the stars align.

Taylor Pendrith: 120-1

Wyndham Clark: 120-1

Akshay Bhatia: 120-1

J.J. Spaun: 120-1

Sungjae Im: 120-1

Cameron Young: 150-1

Denny McCarthy: 150-1

Cameron Smith: 150-1

Dustin Johnson: 150-1

J.T. Poston: 150-1

Nick Taylor: 150-1

Min Woo Lee: 150-1

Adam Scott: 150-1

Thorbjorn Olesen: 170-1

Brian Harman: 170-1

Andrew Novak: 170-1

Michael Kim: 200-1

Davis Thompson: 200-1

Tom Kim: 200-1

Ryan Gerard: 220-1

Gary Woodland: 220-1

Lucas Glover: 220-1

Marc Leishman: 220-1

Carlos Ortiz: 220-1

Byeong Hun An: 220-1

Thomas Detry: 220-1

Bud Cauley: 250-1

Max Greyserman: 250-1

Rasmus Neergard-Petersen: 250-1

Sam Stevens: 270-1

Jordan Smith: 270-1

Phil Mickelson: 270-1

Matt Wallace: 270-1

Mackenzie Hughes: 270-1

Johnny Keefer: 300-1

Davis Riley: 300-1

Stephan Jaeger: 300-1

Tom Hoge: 300-1

Rasmus Hojgaard: 300-1

Jackson Koivun: 300-1

