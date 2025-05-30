The PGA has seen a trend of big names winning in majors continue in 2025. Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele and Bryson DeChambeau combined to win the four majors in 2024, and now Scheffler and Rory McIlroy have won this year's first two. The 2025 U.S. Open is up next, beginning on Thursday, June 12 from Oakmont Country Club. DeChambeau is the defending champion and has been in contention in the year's first two majors as well. The latest 2025 U.S. Open odds list DeChambeau as the third favorite at +900 (risk $100 to win $900). Scheffler is the +320 favorite, followed by McIlroy (+550). Is this the year to take a shot on one of the 2025 U.S. Open sleepers or do the favorites carry the most value? Before locking in your 2025 U.S. Open picks or entering any PGA DFS tournaments on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 15 majors entering the weekend, including the 2025 Masters -- its fourth Masters in a row -- and the 2025 PGA Championship.

Now that the 2025 U.S. Open field is locked in

2025 U.S. Open predictions for Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm

One shocker the model is calling at the U.S. Open 2025: Jon Rahm, a two-time major winner, and one of this year's favorites, stumbles and barely cracks the top 10 of the leaderboard. Rahm's tough 2024 major season included missing the U.S. Open with a foot injury following missing the cut at the PGA Championship one month before. He finished T45 at last year's Masters before finally cracking the top 10 at The Open Championship (T7). It was just the second time since 2017, outside of the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic-impacted schedule, that Rahm didn't have a top-five performance at a major. He's at risk of repeating that this year.

The 30-year-old has experience at Oakmont Country Club, but it didn't end great with a 23rd-place result at the 2016 U.S. Open. Rahm has finished inside the top 15 in each of the first two majors of the year, so he's performing better than last year. But with him being priced inside the top-five favorites in the 2025 U.S. Open field, the model doesn't project value in Rahm for 2025 U.S. Open bets.

The model has also locked in its projection for Scottie Scheffler, who is coming off a dominant win at the PGA Championship. Scheffler got a late start to his 2025 PGA Tour season after sustaining a hand injury over the winter break. He was rusty in the first quarter of the year, finishing outside of the top 10 in three of his first five events.

He has roared back since that point, however, with five straight top-10 finishes. More impressively, he won back-to-back May tournaments, the CJ Cup Byron Nelson and PGA Championship. Scheffler appeared to be on the cusp of a U.S. Open title with three top-10 finishes between 2021-23, but took a step back last year with a T41.

Meanwhile, the model has examined Rory McIlroy's chances of winning his sixth major tournament. McIlroy has racked up 29 career victories on the PGA Tour, including three wins in 2025. However, he struggled at the PGA Championship, finishing T-47.

McIlroy has had tremendous success this season thanks to his effectiveness on the green. The 36-year-old ranks third in putting average (1.694), fourth in one-putt percentage (45.66%) and eighth in strokes gained: putting (0.627). He also ranks first in strokes gained: off the tee (0.776) and third in driving distance (319.3), but has struggled with accuracy. In fact, McIlroy ranks 172nd in driving accuracy (51.13%), which could be something to consider given the tough conditions expected to be in play at Oakmont. See the full U.S. Open projections from the model here.

How to make 2025 U.S. Open picks

The model is also targeting four golfers with odds longer than 20-1 who will make a strong run at the title.

2025 U.S. Open odds, favorites

2025 U.S. Open odds, favorites

2025 U.S. Open picks, best bets and predictions

