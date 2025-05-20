The quickest turnaround between any two majors this year occurs between the PGA Championship and 2025 U.S. Open. There are just three weeks before the world's top players will head to Oakmont Country Club for the 125th edition of the United States' national golf championship. Oakmont is one of the few courses that has hosted the U.S. Open and PGA Championship, with the U.S. Open 2025 being the 13th major at the course in Greater Pittsburgh. Play will begin on Thursday, June 12 before the final round takes place on Father's Day.

The world's top two ranked players have claimed both majors this year and also top the 2025 U.S. Open odds. Will Scottie Scheffler (+320) or Rory McIlroy (+550) add to their majors count? Will we see a first-time major champion like Max Homa, Viktor Hovland, Ludvig Aberg or Patrick Cantlay?

2025 U.S. Open predictions for Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm

One shocker the model is calling at the U.S. Open 2025: Jon Rahm, a two-time major winner, and one of this year's favorites, stumbles and barely cracks the top 10 of the leaderboard. The Spaniard became a major winner at the 2021 U.S. Open and added a second by claiming the 2023 Masters. He was in contention for his third at the 2025 PGA Championship as he was tied for the lead with nine holes to play. However, his game fell apart to close the round as he bogeyed 16 and double-bogeyed 17 and 18 to finish seven strokes back.

Rahm has been competitive in his recent tournaments, overall, but he just hasn't been winning. It's been over two years since he won any tournament contested over 72 holes, which came at the 2023 Masters. Since then, he's made eight starts at major events, with three finishes outside the top 40, compared to one inside the top 5. He was forced to withdraw from last year's U.S. Open due to a foot injury, which was his first missed start at a major since 2016. Rahm is going off at +1200 at FanDuel Sportsbook.

The model has also locked in its projection for Scheffler, who is coming off a dominant win at the PGA Championship. Scheffler made his major tournament debut at Oakmont when it hosted the 2016 U.S. Open. As a 19-year-old, he had the overnight clubhouse lead after his first round but then shot 8-over-par in the second round to miss the cut. That was the first of three straight U.S. Open tournaments to start his career where he finished outside the top 25. However, his game has obviously grown exponentially since and he has three top 10s at this major over his last four starts.

Scheffler proved he can win a major outside of Augusta with his resounding PGA Championship victory. However, he didn't have the best go of things when he last teed off at this major. Scheffler finished 41st at the 2024 U.S. Open, which is his worst finish at any tournament over the last two-and-a-half years.

Meanwhile, the model has examined McIlroy's chances of winning his sixth major tournament. After becoming the newest Grand Slam champion after finally winning a green jacket, the Irishman couldn't keep the momentum going at the PGA Championship. He placed 47th, which came after top 25s in each of his first eight starts of the year. However, McIlroy's metrics are still elite as he ranks among the top three of the PGA Tour in strokes gained: total, driving distance, putting average and scoring average.

McIlroy won his first major at the 2011 U.S. Open but also struggled to maintain the momentum following that. Over his ensuing seven U.S. Open starts, he missed four cuts and had a lone top 10. He's turned things around in recent years, though, as he's notched top 10s in each of his last six starts at this major, including runner-up finishes in both 2023 and 2024. See the full U.S. Open projections from the model here.

2025 U.S. Open odds, favorites

