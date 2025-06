Rory McIlroy will try to capture his sixth career major title when the 2025 U.S. Open tees off Thursday, June 12, at Oakmont Country Club in Pennsylvania. Fresh off his Masters win in April, McIlroy joined an elite group as just the sixth golfer in history to complete a career Grand Slam. He previously claimed the U.S. Open crown in 2011, his first career major victory, and enters this year's tournament with three wins on the season despite a lackluster T-47 finish at the PGA Championship. McIlroy is +1100 (risk $100 to win $1,100) in the latest 2025 U.S. Open odds. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, fresh off a win at the 2025 PGA Championship, is the betting favorite at +280, while defending champion Bryson DeChambeau is +700.

2025 U.S. Open predictions for Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau

One shocker the model is calling at the U.S. Open 2025: Rory McIlroy, a five-time major champion, stumbles this week and doesn't even crack the top five. McIlroy's win at Augusta was his third of the PGA Tour season and puts him at 44 worldwide victories for his career. However, he's played a limited schedule since completing the career grand slam and has struggled mightily of late.

The No. 2 player in the OWGR has only played three solo events in the two months since his emotional victory in the 2025 Masters, finishing t-7th at the Truist Championship, t-47th in the PGA Championship and then missing the cut entirely last week at the RBC Canadian Open. McIlroy blew up with a second-round 80 in Canada's national championship and now he'll have a game that is faltering tested by brutal conditions at Oakmont, where he missed the cut at the 2016 U.S. Open.

The model has also locked in its projection for Scottie Scheffler, who is coming off a dominant win at the PGA Championship. Scheffler got off to a slow start in 2025 (by his lofty standards) as he recovered from a hand injury, but quickly turned things around. In 11 starts in 2025, Scheffler has racked up eight top-10 finishes and two outright wins, and has now held the World No. 1 ranking since May 2023, a stretch that now spans more than 100 weeks.

When it comes to major championships, the U.S. Open has arguably been his most challenging. It's where he has the fewest top-25 finishes (three) and the most missed cuts (two) compared to the other majors. Still, when Scheffler is at his best, he's always in the mix, with two top-three finishes in his last three U.S. Open appearances. Scheffler has limited course history at Oakmont, having played it just once during his major debut at the 2016 U.S. Open, where he missed the cut as a 19-year-old amateur.

Meanwhile, the model has examined Bryson DeChambeau's chances of repeating as champion. With a victory this week, DeChambeau will become the first golfer to successfully defend his U.S. Open title since Brooks Koepka (2017-18). He's been red-hot in majors thus far in 2025, securing a T-5 finish at the Masters and a T-2 finish at the PGA Championship. He was in the final pairing with McIlroy at the Masters before a final-round 75 put him out of contention.

DeChambeau has also finished inside the top six in five of the six majors since the start of 2024. No other golfer has more than three top-six finishes in majors during that span, so he knows what it takes to compete on golf's grandest stages. See the full U.S. Open projections from the model here.

2025 U.S. Open odds, favorites

