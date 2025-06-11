Familiar names like Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson have all won the U.S. Open in the past decade. However, the last 10 years have also brought surprise champions like Matthew Fitzpatrick, Gary Woodland, and Wyndham Clark. As bettors prepare for the 2025 U.S. Open, they are trying to figure out if one of the PGA Tour's biggest stars like Scottie Scheffler or Rory McIlroy will win the U.S. Open 2025, or if those 2025 U.S. Open contenders will fall to a surprising longshot. Scheffler, the No. 1-ranked player in the world, is the +280 favorite (risk $100 to win $280), followed by DeChambeau (+700), McIlroy (+1100) and Rahm (+1200) in the 2025 U.S. Open odds.

Clark, the 2023 U.S. Open champion, is among the intriguing 2025 U.S. Open sleeper picks at +15000. Who could hold value for online sports betting sites for the U.S. Open 2025? Before locking in your 2025 U.S. Open picks or entering any PGA DFS tournaments on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020. In fact, the model is up nearly $9,000 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 15 majors entering the weekend, including the 2025 Masters -- its fourth Masters in a row -- and the 2025 PGA Championship. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting apps and when taking advantage of the latest FanDuel promo code, DraftKings promo code and Fanatics Sportsbook promo code.

Now that the 2025 U.S. Open field is locked in and fans are deciding where to bet the U.S. Open, SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.

2025 U.S. Open predictions for Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau

One shocker the model is calling at the U.S. Open 2025: Rory McIlroy, a five-time major champion, stumbles this week and doesn't even crack the top five. Over the last decade, McIlroy has seven top 10s and three missed cuts at the U.S. Open, and one of the latter came in his last visit to Oakmont. At the 2016 U.S. Open, McIlroy was the No. 3 player in the world but struggled immensely, shooting over par in both rounds and finishing at 8-over. It's the third-highest score to par for the Irishman at any major tournament over the last 10 years.

One also can't look at recent performance to get inspired with backing McIlroy with U.S. Open bets. After notching top-20s in each of his first eight starts of the season, McIlroy has a 47th-place finish and a missed cut in his last two starts. McIlroy simply hasn't found a rhythm with his driver as he ranks 173rd (out of 179 golfers) in driving accuracy percentage at 50.85%. With landing on the fairway essentially a coin flip for McIlroy at the moment, there are more reasons to avoid him than bet him at the U.S. Open.

The model has also locked in its projection for Scottie Scheffler, who is coming off a dominant win at the PGA Championship. Scheffler has been red-hot in recent weeks, finishing T-8 or better in seven consecutive tournaments. He's recorded three victories during that span, which includes winning his third major at the PGA Championship in May.

Scheffler will enter the 2025 U.S. Open ranked first in several important statistical categories, including strokes gained: total (2.687), strokes gained: off the tee (0.776) and strokes gained: approach to green (1.342). He's also been effective on the green, ranking inside the top 25 in strokes gained: putting (0.359), putting average (1.700) and putts per round (27.96). However, Scheffler finished T-41 at the U.S. Open in 2024 and missed the cut at the 2016 U.S. Open at Oakmont as an amateur.

Meanwhile, the model has examined Bryson DeChambeau's chances of repeating as champion. His departure from the PGA Tour hasn't done much to slow his success in majors. He has five finishes of T6 or better in majors since the beginning of 2024, with a missed cut at the 2024 Open Championship serving as an outlier.

Bettors, however, must consider that McIlroy's recent struggles have contributed to DeChambeau's odds dropping, as he now trails only Scheffler on the PGA odds board this week. DeChambeau also has a relatively poor track record at the U.S. Open outside of the two years he won. He's failed to ever finish higher than T15 in those events, making him a bit of a boom-or-bust option for 2025 U.S. Open betting. See the full U.S. Open projections from the model here.

How to make 2025 U.S. Open picks

The model is also targeting five golfers with odds longer than 25-1 who will make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these longshots could hit it big. You can only see the model's picks here.

Who will win the 2025 U.S. Open, which longshots will stun the golfing world, and where will Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy finish? Check out the latest 2025 U.S. Open odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 15 golf majors, including the last four Masters and last two PGA Championships.

2025 U.S. Open odds, favorites

Get full 2025 U.S. Open picks, best bets and predictions here.

(odds subject to change)

Scottie Scheffler +280

Bryson DeChambeau +700

Rory McIlroy +1100

Jon Rahm +1200

Xander Schauffele +2200

Collin Morikawa +2500

Ludvig Åberg +3000

Joaquin Niemann +3300

Tommy Fleetwood +4000

Justin Thomas +4000

Shane Lowry +4000

Patrick Cantlay +4500

Tyrrell Hatton +5000

Brooks Koepka +5000

Sepp Straka +5000

Jordan Spieth+5500

Viktor Hovland +5500

Hideki Matsuyama +6500

Corey Conners +7000

Ben Griffin +7000

Russell Henley +7000

Sam Burns +8000

Justin Rose +10000

Patrick Reed +10000

Keegan Bradley +10000

Matt Fitzpatrick +10000

Harris English +10000

Maverick McNealy +11000

Daniel Berger +11000

Tony Finau +11000

Si Woo Kim +11000

Robert MacIntyre +11000

Taylor Pendrith +12000

Aaron Rai +12000

Sungjae Im +12000

Jason Day +12000

Ryan Fox +12000

Cameron Young +15000

Wyndham Clark +15000

Cameron Smith +15000

Akshay Bhatia +15000

Min Woo Lee +15000

J.J. Spaun +15000

Thorbjørn Olesen +17000

Denny McCarthy +17000

Brian Harman +17000

Nick Taylor +17000

Andrew Novak +17000

Adam Scott +17000

J.T. Poston +17000

Dustin Johnson +17000

Ryan Gerard +22000

Gary Woodland +22000

Lucas Glover +22000

Michael Kim +22000

Carlos Ortiz +22000

Davis Thompson +22000

Marc Leishman +22000

Tom Kim +22000

Bud Cauley +25000

Max Greyserman +25000

Byeong Hun An +25000

Thomas Detry +25000

Eric Cole +25000

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen +27000

Johnny Keefer +30000

Stephan Jaeger +30000

Tom Hoge +30000

Sam Stevens +30000

Rasmus Højgaard +30000

Jordan Smith +30000

Jackson Koivun +30000

Phil Mickelson +30000

Mackenzie Hughes +30000

Matt Wallace +30000

Davis Riley +35000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +35000

Jhonattan Vegas +35000

Erik van Rooyen +35000

Niklas Norgaard +35000

Doug Ghim +35000

Nico Echavarria +40000

Matt McCarty +40000

Matthieu Pavon +40000

Jacob Bridgeman +40000

Cam Davis +40000

Chris Kirk +40000

Richard Bland +40000

Emiliano Grillo +40000

Victor Perez +40000

Laurie Canter +50000

Chris Gotterup +50000

Mark Hubbard +50000

Takumi Kanaya +50000

Ben James +60000

Michael La Sasso +60000

Justin Lower +60000

Jinichiro Kozuma +75000

Joe Highsmith +75000

Sam Bairstow +75000

Matthew Jordan +75000

Edoardo Molinari +75000

Emilio Gonzalez +100000

Evan Beck +100000

Alistair Docherty +100000

Joakim Lagergren +100000

Alvaro Ortiz +100000

Ryan McCormick +100000

Tyler Weaver +100000

Riley Lewis +100000

Joey Herrera +100000

Frederic LaCroix +100000

Andrea Pavan +100000

Mason Howell +100000

Matt Vogt +100000

James Hahn +100000

Adam Schenk +100000

Jacques Kruyswijk +100000

Kevin Velo +100000

Trevor Cone+100000

James Nicholas +100000

Grant Haefner +100000

Brady Calkins +100000

Noah Kent +100000

Yuta Sugiura +100000

Lanto Griffin +100000

Justin Hicks +100000

Will Chandler +100000

Trevor Gutschewski +100000

Brian Campbell +100000

Scott Vincent +100000

Thriston Lawrence +100000

Chandler Blanchet +100000

George Kneiser +100000

Trent Phillips +100000

Zachery Pollo +100000

Frankie Harris +100000

Bryan Lee +100000

Jackson Buchanan +100000

Philip Barbaree +100000

Cameron Tankersley +100000

Justin Hastings +100000

Guido Migliozzi +100000

Nick Dunlap +100000

Preston Summerhays +100000

George Duangmanee +100000

Zac Blair +100000

Jose Luis Ballester Barrio +100000

Roberto Díaz +100000

Austen Truslow +100000

Harrison Ott +100000

Zach Bauchou +100000

Lance Simpson +100000

Maxwell Moldovan +100000

Chase Johnson +100000

Riki Kawamoto +100000