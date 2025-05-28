Scottie Scheffler is halfway towards completing a career Grand Slam following his PGA Championship victory, and he can move one tournament closer to that feat by winning the 2025 U.S. Open from Oakmont Country Club starting on Thursday, June 12. Scheffler has flirted with multiple U.S. Open victories, finishing second in 2022 and third in 2023, but it was the only major he finished outside the top 10 in last year. Last year's U.S. Open was one of his worst performances of his entire PGA Tour season, finishing 41st. Scheffler is the +320 favorite to win in the 2025 U.S. Open odds, followed by Rory McIlroy (+550), Bryson DeChambeau (+900) and Jon Rahm (+1200).

2025 U.S. Open predictions for Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm

One shocker the model is calling at the U.S. Open 2025: Jon Rahm, a two-time major winner, and one of this year's favorites, stumbles and barely cracks the top 10 of the leaderboard. Rahm's tough 2024 major season included missing the U.S. Open with a foot injury following missing the cut at the PGA Championship one month before. He finished T45 at last year's Masters before finally cracking the top 10 at The Open Championship (T7). It was just the second time since 2017, outside of the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic-impacted schedule, that Rahm didn't have a top-five performance at a major. He's at risk of repeating that this year.

The 30-year-old has experience at Oakmont Country Club, but it didn't end great with a 23rd-place result at the 2016 U.S. Open. Rahm has finished inside the top 15 in each of the first two majors of the year, so he's performing better than last year. But with him being priced inside the top-five favorites in the 2025 U.S. Open field, the model doesn't project value in Rahm for 2025 U.S. Open bets.

The model has also locked in its projection for Scottie Scheffler, who is coming off a dominant win at the PGA Championship. Scheffler started the year off recovering from hand surgery, which may have played a role in his slow start to the season. He had just two top 10s over his first five starts but then recaptured his unparalleled form. Each of his next five starts saw top 10 finishes, including back-to-back victories at the Byron Nelson and then the PGA Championship. Scheffler's been ranked as the World No. 1 since May 2023 -- a span of over 100 weeks.

In terms of majors, the U.S. Open has arguably been Scheffler's toughest to conquer. He has his fewest top 25s (three) and most missed cuts (two) at this major, compared to the others. However, when his game is on, he's always in contention and has a pair of top-3 finishes over his last three U.S. Open starts. Scheffler played Oakmont once before in his majors debut at the 2016 U.S. Open where he missed the cut as a 19-year-old amateur.

Meanwhile, the model has examined Rory McIlroy's chances of winning his sixth major tournament. McIlroy has racked up 29 career victories on the PGA Tour, including three wins in 2025. However, he struggled at the PGA Championship, finishing T-47.

McIlroy has had tremendous success this season thanks to his effectiveness on the green. The 36-year-old ranks third in putting average (1.694), fourth in one-putt percentage (45.66%) and eighth in strokes gained: putting (0.627). He also ranks first in strokes gained: off the tee (0.776) and third in driving distance (319.3), but has struggled with accuracy. In fact, McIlroy ranks 172nd in driving accuracy (51.13%), which could be something to consider given the tough conditions expected to be in play at Oakmont. See the full U.S. Open projections from the model here.

2025 U.S. Open odds, favorites

