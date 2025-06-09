The third major of 2025 tees off Thursday from Oakmont Country Club, and despite golfers toward the top of the odds dominating majors over the last year-and-a-half, there have been a few longshot victories at the U.S. Open in recent years. Wyndham Clark won the 2023 U.S. Open at +7000, while Matthew Fitzpatrick won at +2200 in 2022. Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy, the top two-ranked golfers in the world, won the first two majors of this year. Scheffler is the +320 favorite, followed by McIlroy at +550, in the latest 2025 U.S. Open odds.

One of the model's top longshots is Justin Thomas, a two-time major champion and a 16-time PGA Tour winner. Thomas is fourth in the FedEx Cup standings after back-to-back subpar seasons, based on his career success. Thomas won the RBC Heritage on April 20 for his first tournament victory since winning the 2022 PGA Championship and at 40-1 odds, he's a quality longshot option.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020. In fact, the model is up more than $9,000 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament. This same model has also nailed a whopping 15 majors entering the weekend, including the 2025 Masters -- its fourth Masters in a row -- and the 2025 PGA Championship.

Now that the 2025 U.S. Open field is locked in, SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and revealed its longshot betting picks.

Justin Thomas (40-1)

Thomas is fourth on the PGA Tour in total strokes gained, highlighted by ranking in the top 10 in strokes gained: Approach the Green (eight). and strokes gained: Tee-to-Green (ninth). He finished 25th or worse in total strokes gained in each of the last two seasons after finishing fourth in 2022, further displaying his improved play this year. Thomas has missed the cut in the last two U.S. Open tournaments and finished T37 in 2022, but as a two-time major winner, he's a proven competitor at the bigger tournaments.

The 32-year-old has either won or finished second in three of his last six tournaments as he's finished in the top 10 in nearly half his events (six of 13) this season. Thomas is being priced as if his 2025 results mirror his 2024 and 2023 seasons, but Thomas had at least one top-five finish, including a victory, in majors in 2022 and 2021 and one of the world's most talented golfers is currently producing at that level.

Patrick Cantlay (42-1)

Cantlay falls in that bitter-sweet category of one of the world's top golfers without a major championship, and the fact he hasn't won a major yet continues to plummets his odds at major events. The 2025 U.S. Open odds are no different, but that narrative around him makes Cantlay a top longshot value for the model for 2025 U.S. Open bets. He made a run for the title at last year's U.S. Open before finishing T3, as he's finished in the top 15 in each of his last three U.S. Open tournaments.

Cantlay was the 2021 Tour Champion, so despite his lack of a major victory, he's shown the ability to win with large prizes on the line. The eight-time PGA Tour winner is seeking his first victory since the 2022 BMW Championship, but he's finished in the top 13 in three of his last four tournaments, including T4 at the Truist Championship on May 11. Cantlay ranks ninth on the PGA Tour in total strokes gained. The model calculated its projections with Cantlay at 42-1 odds.

Tyrrell Hatton (50-1)

Hatton has yet to win a major, but he's made the cut in 13 of 14 major events since the start of 2022, including in each of his three U.S. Open events. The Englishman finished T14 at the Masters, getting off to a strong start with a 3-under-par Round 1 and scoring at 5-under-par over the first two days. Hatton struggled in the third round to remove himself from championship contention, but if Hatton can avoid that one rough day, he has a legitimate chance to capture his first major and would provide a significant payday if he does so.

The 33-year-old has finished in the top 15 in each of his last three LIV Golf tournaments, and he already has a victory in 2025 after taking the Hero Dubai Desert Classic on the DP World Tour in January in a tournament that included Rory McIlroy. Hatton is listed at 50-1 odds.

